All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards

With every Pokémon Go Tour event comes new Masterwork Research that will take players months to complete due to the sheer difficulty of the tasks on each page. But if you complete the Glimmers of Gratitude Masterwork trial, you can get a guaranteed Shiny Shaymin.

Starting on Feb. 17 and 18 at Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles, players with an event ticket can begin clearing the Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude. It will also be available as a separate purchase during Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 25 and 26, but that version of the Pokémon Go research will be more challenging.

Just like with previous Masterwork Research, every page of tasks will take you a long time to complete. The rewards are going to be worth it in the end, but you should pay attention to the full list of tasks so you can pace yourself along the way. And don’t forget the other Special Research available to complete during both events either.

Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude guide: All prices, rewards, and versions

Shaymin is back with a special twist. Image via Niantic

Players attending Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles on Feb. 17 and 18 have access to the Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude automatically thanks to their event ticket. This version of the research will also be slightly easier to complete since Niantic likes to provide in-person events with a bit of an edge for content like this.

During Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 25 and 26, you can purchase a separate ticket to access the Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude too. This will feature slightly more difficult research tasks but all of the same rewards—with no time limit on completing them either.

How to complete Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude (Go Tour LA)

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards page one

Catch 492 Pokémon from the Kanto region 492 XP

Catch 492 Pokémon from the Johto region 492 XP

Catch 492 Pokémon from the Hoenn region 492 XP

Catch 492 Pokémon from the Sinnoh region 492 XP



Total Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy, 10 Giratina Candy

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards page two

This page is still being discovered by players who are working to complete earlier Masterwork tasks.

How to complete Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude (Go Tour Global)

This section will be filled out when Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global begins on Feb. 25 and updated as the community progresses through the research.

If you look at some of the rewards for the early pages of this Masterwork Research feature the number 492 prominently. That is the Pokédex number for Shaymin and also the penultimate number in the Sinnoh Pokédex, which ends at Arceus—a Pokémon Niantic skipped adding during this Sinnoh-themed event.