Pokemon Go Might and Mastery Season banner
Grab the Power Up Ticket for March if you plan to participate with other players during in-person raids. Image via Niantic
All Might and Mastery Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Might and Mastery season arrives with Kubfu making its debut for all Pokémon Go players.
Published: Mar 4, 2025 04:39 pm

The Might and Mastery season for Pokémon Go is now available to players, introducing the Legendary Pokémon, Kubfu. You’ll be able to encounter this Pokémon during the start of the season, and there’s a new Special Research available to everyone.

The Might and Mastery season begins on March 4, and it’s available to everyone in the mobile game. Expect to see additional Dynamax Pokémon throughout the month, gearing up for a battle against Gigantamax Machamp, who Niantic teased. This Special Research is a good way to get you started for the season and gives you a chance to catch Kubfu. Here’s what you need to know about all tasks and rewards for the Might and Mastery Special Research in Pokémon Go.

How to complete Might and Mastery Special Research in Pokémon Go

Two Pokemon stand on top of a hill in Pokemon Go
Kubfu makes its debut, and there’s a chance you could catch a Shiny Charcadaet. Image via Niantic

The Might and Mastery Special Research goes live alongside the Powerful Potential event from March 5 to 10 at 10am in your local time zone. You’ll want to log into your Pokémon Go account at least once to receive it, and then you will work through the several tasks available to you, catching Kubfu in the first task. Anyone wanting to add a second Kubfu to their collection must purchase the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research, which requires a real-world money transaction.

Pokémon Go players might want to get two Kubfu as it has two evolutions. It becomes Urshifu, which has a Dark and Fighting-type version and a Water and Fighting-type version. Although you might get enough Kubfu Candy to evolve it, it’ll likely require a special item that you have to choose from if you want to go with a particular evolution path. Thankfully, you only have two choices, but they’re drastically different.

From what we can tell of the Dark-type version of Urshifu, also known as its Single Strike form, it could serve as a more difficult Pokémon for opponents to counter. With it being a Dark and Fighting-type, it’s weak against Fairy, Fighting, and Flying-type Pokémon. The Water-type form, known as the Rapid Strike form, is weak against Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, and Psychic-type moves. Of the two, Rapid Strike has more weaknesses, as the Dark-typing gives Urshifu far more defenses, making it a superior option.

Kubfu is not the only reward for this Special Research, as you’ll receive several items as you work through these tasks. But don’t expect to receive the special evolution item to evolve Kubfu immediately. We’ll likely receive it later in the Mighty and Mastery season, as we get closer to our confrontation against Gigantamax Machamp, along with other surprises Niantic has yet to reveal about this season.

These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll get as you work through the Might and Mastery Special Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

All TasksAll Rewards
Explore three km15 Poké Balls
Defeat three Team Rocket membersFive revives
Use a supereffective Charged AttackA Charged TM

All task one completion rewards: 891 XP, and a Dynamax Kubfu encounter

Task 2

All TasksAll Rewards
Win three raids3,000 Stardust
Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms3,000 Stardust
Power up Pokémon 10 times3,000 Stardust
Earn 25,000 XPTwo Rare Candy

All task two completion rewards: 891 XP and a 25 Kubfu Candy

We’ll be updating this as we learn more about the tasks and rewards for this Special Research.

