All Fuzzy Fighter Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Fuzzy Fighter Special Research is ready for you to grab in Pokémon Go. It’s a limited-time Special Research you can only purchase during the Powerful Potential event, happening at the beginning of the Might and Mastery season.

With the Fuzzy Fighter ticket, you’ll receive a second chance to obtain Kubfu, a Legendary Pokémon featured during this season. You won’t be able to get Kubfu in raids or wild encounters. Instead, it’s only available as a Special Research encounter. The first is available to all players who log in during the Might and Mastery season, and the second is through this ticket. We’ll be listing out all tasks and the rewards you get for completing the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go, and if you should get it.

Should you get the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research in Pokémon Go

Kubfu is the featured Legendary Pokémon for the Might and Mastery season. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

For those wondering if you should get the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research, it all comes down to whether you want to have two Kubfu. This is a Legendary Pokémon with two evolutions, both named Urshifu. But one is the Rapid Strike form is a Water and Fighting-type, and the other is a Single Strike form, and it’s a Dark and Fighting-type Pokémon. If you want to unlock both forms immediately in Pokémon Go, getting the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research is the best way. However, if you’d rather wait, don’t purchase this Special Research and wait for Kubfu to reappear.

You can purchase the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research from the in-game Pokémon Go store. You do have to spend real-world money, and it is not possible to exchange any of your PokéCoins for this research. Instead, it costs $8, or the equivalent amount in your local currency, to activate it on your account. Working through this research gives you a second encounter with a Dynamax Kubfu, which can later evolve into Urshifu. Alternatively, you can get Kubfu by completing the free Special Research, Might and Mastery, available to all players.

If you’re wondering which of the two forms you should go with, we believe the Single Strike form is stronger. Urshifu, as a Dark and Fighting-type Pokémon, has more defenses, as it is only weak against Fairy, Fighting, and Flying-type moves. If you evolve it into its Water and Fighting-type form, it’s weak against Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, and Psychic-type attacks. You’ll be better off investing in the Single Strike form, making it a better choice in the Master League against other Pokémon.

How to complete Fuzzy Fighter Special Research in Pokémon Go

These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll get for working through the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

All tasks All rewards Catch 30 Pokémon Two Golden Razz berries Collect 500 Max Particles A Stufful encounter Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms 20 Poké Balls

All task one completion rewards: 1,000 Stardust, an incense, and 10 Pinab berries

Task 2

All tasks All rewards Explore five km 20 Great Balls Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms A Teddiursa encounter Power up Fighting-type Pokémon 10 times Two Silver Pinap berries

All task two completion rewards: 1,000 XP, five Revives, and a Premium Battle Pass

Task 3

All tasks All rewards Use 10 berries to catch Pokémon 20 Ultra Balls Win three raids A Tyrogue encounter Power up Water-type Pokémon 10 times 10 Kubfu Candy

All task three completion rewards: 1,000 Stardust, five Hyper Potions, and a Star Piece

We’ll be updating this as we learn more about the completed task for the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research.

