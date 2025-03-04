Best teams for Willpower Cup Great League in Pokémon Go

Gear up your strongest Pokémon for Pokémon Go‘s Willpower Cup by bringing together your strongest Fighting, Psychic, and Dark-type Pokémon. There’s a limited pool of choices you can go with, and you’ll need to create a robust team to compete in these battles.

The Willpower Cup for the Great League will be the first competition available during the Might and Mastery season, kicking things off for the next three months. Here are some of the best teams you can use in the Willpower Cup in Pokémon Go.

Willpower Cup best teams in Pokémon Go

The Willpower Cup is the first themed Cup for the Might and Mastery season. Image via Niantic

You need to create teams of three Pokémon, and they have to be a Dark, Fighting, or Psychic-type, excluding Gardevoir. They must also not exceed 1,500 CP. So long as they meet these requirements, you can use those Pokémon on your team, and bring them out against your opponent.

Mandibuzz, Grumpig, and Pangoro

Mandibuzz is a sturdy, defensive Pokémon. Image via the Pokémon Company remix by Dot Esports

For our first team, we’ll be using Mandibuzz, Grumpig, and Pangoro. Mandibuzz is a returning favorite as a bulky Dark and Flying-type. During the Might and Mastery season, expect to see a lot more of Grumpig in the Great League, and it’ll be a powerful start during the Willpower cup. The final Pokémon you want to add to this team is Pangoro, a great Dark and Fighting-type Pokémon, ideal to swap in the attacking role or as your final Pokémon.

Pokémon Best Movesets Mandibuzz Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Aerial Ace Grumpig Psywave, Dynamic Punch, and Shadow Ball Pangoro Karate Chop, Close Combat, and Night Slash

Malamar, Primeape, and Guzzlord

Bring the heat with Guzzlord. Image via the Pokemon Company, Remix by Dot Esports

The next team focuses on Dark-type Pokémon, with Malamar as the lead Pokémon. Malamar is a bulky choice, capable of withstanding several attacks before you swap it to the more aggressive Primeape, a strong choice to have as your attacking Pokémon. When you need to hold down the line, have Guzzlord as the final defense, which not every player might have in their collection. Guzzlord is a superb Dark and Dragon-type, but there are a handful of other Dragon-type Pokémon that could appear throughout the Willpower Cup.

Pokémon Best Movesets Malamar Psywave, Superpower, and Foul Play Primeape Karate Chop, Rage Fist, and Close Combat Guzzlord Dragon Tail, Brutal Swing, and Sludge Bomb

Machamp, Zweilous, and Gallade

Cut through your competitors with Gallade. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

This next team is for those players who enjoy Fighting-type Pokémon. Although they might have the most bulk, they do a lot of damage. Leading the way is Machamp, a pure Fighting-type Pokémon that can lay down a good amount of damage against any opponent. You can follow it up with Zweilous, the Dark and Dragon-type Pokémon, or you can use Gallade, reserving the other choice as your final option. Between the two, Zweilous might be better, as Gallade does lack suitable defense and health.

Pokémon Best Movesets Machamp Karate Chop, Cross Chop, and Stone Edge Zweilous Dragon Breath, Dark Pulse, and Body Slam Gallade Psycho Cut, Close Combat, and Leaf Blade

Annihilape, Cresselia, and Overqwil

Slam into the competition using Annihilape. Image via The Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Now, if you’re a fan of Primeape, you might also be a fan of Annihilape, who can also compete in the Willpower Cup. Annihilape might not be as strong, but with it being a Ghost-type, it can be an interesting choice to use in these battles. You can support it with the power of Cresseila and Overqwil, both great Pokémon. Cresselia is one of the handful of Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon ideal for this competition.

Pokémon Best Movesets Annihilape Counter, Rage Fist, and Close Combat Cresselia Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, and Moonblast Overqwil Poison Jab, Aqua Tail, and Shadow Ball

Sableye, Mew, and Kommo-O

Unleash your power as Mew. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The final team uses a Mythical Pokémon, which is a hard-to-beat choice. Here, we have Sableye as the first Pokémon, with a solid defense you can easily use as your starting or last choice. Then we Mew, a surprisingly strong Psychic-type Pokémon with a massive moveset, but you only need to focus on trying to get a few attacks to make it a great choice. Finally, we have Kommo-O, a Dragon and Fighting-type Pokémon that is great to use against any other Dragon-type opponents you could face off against.

Pokémon Best Movesets Sableye Shadow Claw, Foul Play, and Return Mew Shadow Claw, Wild Charge, and Psyshock Kommo-O Dragon Tail, Close Combat, and Dragon Claw

