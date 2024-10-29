Pokémon Go all Raids schedule (November 2024) Raid Hours, Shadow Raids, Mega Raids

It’s time for another slew of Five-Star, Mega, and more types of Raids in Pokémon Go, with a healthy offering of new and returning Pokémon on the horizon.

If you have been an active Pokémon Go player for several years now, you know there are several different types of Raids on offer from the usual Five-Star raid battles that have Legendary Pokémon on offer, as well as Shadow Raids, Mega Raids, and whatever else Niantic plans to come up with in the future.

With so much on offer, we have completed a list of everything coming out this month to help you quickly find the information you want to know.

All Pokémon Go 5-Star Raid bosses this month

5-Star Raid boss Raid schedule Can it be shiny? Lugia Start: Nov. 4

End: Nov. 18 Yes Origin Forme Dialga Start: Nov. 18

End: Nov. 27 Yes Origin Forme Palkia Start: Nov. 18

End: Nov. 27 Yes Zacian Start: Nov. 27

End: Dec. 3 Yes Zamazenta Start: Nov. 27

End: Dec. 3 Yes Regieleki Start: Nov. 27

End: Dec. 3 No Regidrago Start: Nov. 27

End: Dec. 3 No

Five-Star Raids usually appear at 10am local time for each start date and end at 8pm local time on the end date.

All Pokémon Go Mega Raid bosses this month

Mega Raid boss Raid schedule Can it be Shiny? Mega Manectric Start: Nov. 4

End: Nov. 11 Yes Mega Salamence Start: Nov. 11

End: Nov. 18 Yes Mega Beedrill Start: Nov. 18

End: Nov. 27 Yes Mega Ampharos Start: Nov. 18

End: Nov. 27 Yes Mega Altaria Start: Nov. 27

End: Dec. 3 Yes

Like Five-Star raids, Mega Raids usually begin at 10am. local time on each start date and end at 8pm local time on the end date.

All Pokémon Go Shadow Raid bosses this month

Shadow Raid boss Raid schedule Can it be Shiny? Shadow Suicune Every weekend in September Yes

Shadow Raids only appear on weekends, with a new one highlighting this month’s stacked schedule.

All Pokémon Go Raid hours schedule this month

Raid Hours boss Raid schedule Can it be Shiny? Lugia Nov. 6 Yes Lugia Nov. 13 Yes Nihilego Nov. 19 Yes Tapu Koko Nov. 20 Yes Origin Forme Dialga Nov. 21 Yes Origin Forme Palkia Nov. 22 Yes Zacian Nov. 27 Yes Zamazenta Nov. 27 Yes Regieleki Nov. 27 No Regidrago Nov. 27 No

Raid Hours are different from usual Raids. From 6pm to 7pm local time, every Gym in the area has the showcased Pokémon on offer, giving you a ton of different raids to try and get a Pokémon you are after or secure its Shiny form before it disappears.

On top of the above raids, a Mega Raid Day is usually scheduled monthly to reveal a new Mega Pokémon, but there is no guarantee one will always show up as Niantic slowly runs out of new Megas to reveal.

The only remaining Mega Pokémon that the Mega Day could be for are either Mega Audino, Mega Camerupt, Mega Gallade, Mega Metagross, Mega Mewtwo X, Mega Mewtwo Y, and Mega Sharpedo. Of course, there is a chance of additional Mega Pokémon with the release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A on the horizon, which is expected to add a bunch of new Megas to collect, much to Niantic’s delight.

There is still a lot to look forward to, so be prepared for a month of goodies.

