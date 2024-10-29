Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
An image showcasing AR raids in Pokemon Go.
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go all Raids schedule (November 2024) Raid Hours, Shadow Raids, Mega Raids

Be sure to keep track of everything going on to do with Raids in Pokémon Go this month.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Oct 29, 2024 05:58 am

It’s time for another slew of Five-Star, Mega, and more types of Raids in Pokémon Go, with a healthy offering of new and returning Pokémon on the horizon.

Recommended Videos

If you have been an active Pokémon Go player for several years now, you know there are several different types of Raids on offer from the usual Five-Star raid battles that have Legendary Pokémon on offer, as well as Shadow Raids, Mega Raids, and whatever else Niantic plans to come up with in the future.

With so much on offer, we have completed a list of everything coming out this month to help you quickly find the information you want to know.

Pokémon Go all Raid full schedule, dates, and times

Two Pokemon Go players looking at a Remote Raid Pass.
Remote or Local Raids. It’s all the same. Image via Niantic

All Pokémon Go 5-Star Raid bosses this month

5-Star Raid bossRaid scheduleCan it be shiny?
LugiaStart: Nov. 4
End: Nov. 18		Yes
Origin Forme DialgaStart: Nov. 18
End: Nov. 27		Yes
Origin Forme PalkiaStart: Nov. 18
End: Nov. 27		Yes
ZacianStart: Nov. 27
End: Dec. 3		Yes
ZamazentaStart: Nov. 27
End: Dec. 3		Yes
RegielekiStart: Nov. 27
End: Dec. 3		No
RegidragoStart: Nov. 27
End: Dec. 3		No

Five-Star Raids usually appear at 10am local time for each start date and end at 8pm local time on the end date.

All Pokémon Go Mega Raid bosses this month

Mega Raid bossRaid scheduleCan it be Shiny?
Mega ManectricStart: Nov. 4
End: Nov. 11		Yes
Mega SalamenceStart: Nov. 11
End: Nov. 18		Yes
Mega BeedrillStart: Nov. 18
End: Nov. 27		Yes
Mega AmpharosStart: Nov. 18
End: Nov. 27		Yes
Mega AltariaStart: Nov. 27
End: Dec. 3		Yes

Like Five-Star raids, Mega Raids usually begin at 10am. local time on each start date and end at 8pm local time on the end date.

All Pokémon Go Shadow Raid bosses this month

Shadow Raid bossRaid scheduleCan it be Shiny?
Shadow SuicuneEvery weekend in SeptemberYes

Shadow Raids only appear on weekends, with a new one highlighting this month’s stacked schedule.

All Pokémon Go Raid hours schedule this month

Raid Hours bossRaid scheduleCan it be Shiny?
LugiaNov. 6Yes
LugiaNov. 13Yes
NihilegoNov. 19Yes
Tapu KokoNov. 20Yes
Origin Forme DialgaNov. 21Yes
Origin Forme PalkiaNov. 22Yes
ZacianNov. 27Yes
ZamazentaNov. 27Yes
RegielekiNov. 27No
RegidragoNov. 27No

Raid Hours are different from usual Raids. From 6pm to 7pm local time, every Gym in the area has the showcased Pokémon on offer, giving you a ton of different raids to try and get a Pokémon you are after or secure its Shiny form before it disappears.

On top of the above raids, a Mega Raid Day is usually scheduled monthly to reveal a new Mega Pokémon, but there is no guarantee one will always show up as Niantic slowly runs out of new Megas to reveal.

The only remaining Mega Pokémon that the Mega Day could be for are either Mega Audino, Mega Camerupt, Mega Gallade, Mega Metagross, Mega Mewtwo X, Mega Mewtwo Y, and Mega Sharpedo. Of course, there is a chance of additional Mega Pokémon with the release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A on the horizon, which is expected to add a bunch of new Megas to collect, much to Niantic’s delight.

There is still a lot to look forward to, so be prepared for a month of goodies.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter