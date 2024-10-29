Pokémon Go events full schedule (November 2024)

This month is gearing up to be another great month for new Pokémon Go content, with a host of exciting new Pokémon species, Shiny variants to capture, and a few secrets and mysteries littered across the next few weeks.

A lot is happening, so it’s essential to keep track of every Pokémon Go event over the month as we gear up for many significant events and the usual offerings. So here’s everything you can look forward to.

A month full of adventure. Image via Niantic

Event Start date and time End date and time GO Battle Weekend Nov. 2, 12am local time Nov. 3, 11:59pm local time Harvest Festival Nov. 7, 10am local time Nov. 12, 8pm local time Mankey Community Day Nov. 10, 2pm local time Nov. 10, 5pm local time Simply Groudnbreaking Nov. 15, 10am local time Nov. 17, 8pm local time Into the Wild Nov. 18, 12:01am local time Nov. 22, 11:59pm local time Pokémon GO Wild Area: Fukuoka Nov. 16, 10am local time Nov. 17, 5pm local time Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global Nov. 23, 10am local time Nov. 24, 6:15pm local time Max Out Finale Nov. 27, 10am local time Dec. 1, 8pm local time

Most monthly Pokémon Go events have the usual offerings. You can expect to see a Community Day every month, and there are usually a few events that cater towards a new Pokémon reveal and, at times, a brand new mechanic.

Usually, when Niantic reveals the events ahead of time, not much information is known about the contents of each one. Sure, stuff like Community Day, Mega Raid Days, Research Days, and the usual offering are easy to guess, but most of the events are a mystery until closer to the start date and time when Niantic reveals what Pokémon and offerings trainers can expect. Sometimes, there are even completely hidden events with no names, just adding to the mystery.

Several months also host a massive in-person event, whether a Go Fest or something on a small scale. And you almost always have something that’s tied to the season, whether it’s Summer, Halloween, or Christmas. So every month always has something thematic on offer.

Additionally, depending on what new feature is available, whether that be Mega or Gigantamax, there’s always something new Niantic is trying to push to keep trainers interested. So long as the team doesn’t screw it up somehow and needs to force out a makeup event of some kind to add to the schedule.

Still as with usual months, there is a lot to look forward to this time around, so be prepared to make time to grab all the new Pokémon and hopefully snag a few new Shiny Pokémon along the way.

