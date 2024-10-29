Forgot password
Pokémon Go events full schedule (November 2024)

Lots to look forward to during spooky month.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Oct 29, 2024 06:22 am

This month is gearing up to be another great month for new Pokémon Go content, with a host of exciting new Pokémon species, Shiny variants to capture, and a few secrets and mysteries littered across the next few weeks.

A lot is happening, so it’s essential to keep track of every Pokémon Go event over the month as we gear up for many significant events and the usual offerings. So here’s everything you can look forward to.

Pokémon Go events Full schedule, dates, and times guide

EventStart date and timeEnd date and time
GO Battle WeekendNov. 2, 12am local timeNov. 3, 11:59pm local time
Harvest FestivalNov. 7, 10am local timeNov. 12, 8pm local time
Mankey Community DayNov. 10, 2pm local timeNov. 10, 5pm local time
Simply GroudnbreakingNov. 15, 10am local timeNov. 17, 8pm local time
Into the WildNov. 18, 12:01am local timeNov. 22, 11:59pm local time
Pokémon GO Wild Area: FukuokaNov. 16, 10am local timeNov. 17, 5pm local time
Pokémon GO Wild Area: GlobalNov. 23, 10am local timeNov. 24, 6:15pm local time
Max Out FinaleNov. 27, 10am local timeDec. 1, 8pm local time

Most monthly Pokémon Go events have the usual offerings. You can expect to see a Community Day every month, and there are usually a few events that cater towards a new Pokémon reveal and, at times, a brand new mechanic.

Usually, when Niantic reveals the events ahead of time, not much information is known about the contents of each one. Sure, stuff like Community Day, Mega Raid Days, Research Days, and the usual offering are easy to guess, but most of the events are a mystery until closer to the start date and time when Niantic reveals what Pokémon and offerings trainers can expect. Sometimes, there are even completely hidden events with no names, just adding to the mystery.

Several months also host a massive in-person event, whether a Go Fest or something on a small scale. And you almost always have something that’s tied to the season, whether it’s Summer, Halloween, or Christmas. So every month always has something thematic on offer.

Additionally, depending on what new feature is available, whether that be Mega or Gigantamax, there’s always something new Niantic is trying to push to keep trainers interested. So long as the team doesn’t screw it up somehow and needs to force out a makeup event of some kind to add to the schedule.

Still as with usual months, there is a lot to look forward to this time around, so be prepared to make time to grab all the new Pokémon and hopefully snag a few new Shiny Pokémon along the way.

