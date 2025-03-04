Pokémon Go Might and Mastery: All Battle League move changes

With Pokémon Go getting a new season, multiple Battle League updates are coming to the mobile game. These changes should readjust old favorites and add attacks for specific Pokémon where you’ll want to reconsider some of your preferred team compositions.
There are a handful of attack changes throughout Pokémon Go, but several Pokémon are learning new attacks. These should add more viability to their existing movesets, and you’ll mostly notice these changes in the Battle League. We’ll be covering every Battle League move change coming to Pokémon Go‘s Might and Mastery season, and every new attack available to existing Pokémon.
Table of contents
Every Battle League move change in Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season
These are the move changes coming to attacks in Pokémon Go. These changes happen for every attack on this list. Based on some of these changes, you might want to readjust your Pokémon’s moveset by removing an attack, swapping it out for another, or trying to teach them a new one that received a particularly strong buff. Some of the better attacks included on this list are Aqua Jet, Sludge, Hex, and Rock Tomb.
|Attack
|Damage Type
|Move Type
|Changes
|Acrobatics
|Flying-type
|Charged move
|Decreased the energy cost for using it
|Air Cutter
|Flying-type
|Charged move
|Decreased the damage from 60 to 45 in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost requirements to use it
There’s now a 12.5 percent chance to increase the user’s attack by one rank
|Aqua Jet
|Water-type
|Charged move
|Increase the damage from 45 to 70 power in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost to use it
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy-type
|Charged move
|Decreased the damage from 110 to 90 in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost to use it
|Discharge
|Electric-type
|Charged move
|Decreased the damage from 65 to 55 in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost to use it
|Dynamic Punch
|Fighting-type
|Charged move
|Decreased the energy cost to use it
|Foul Play
|Dark-type
|Charged move
|Decrease the damage from 70 to 60 in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost to use it
|Hex
|Ghost-type
|Fast move
|Increased the damage from 6 to 7 in trainer battles
Increased the energy generation during battle
|Night Shade
|Ghost-type
|Charged move
|Decreased the damage from 80 to 70 in trainer battles
|Psyshock
|Psychic-type
|Charged move
|Decreased the energy cost to use it
|Rock Tomb
|Rock-type
|Charged move
|Increased the damage from 70 to 80 in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost to use it
Has a 100 percent chance to lower the opponent’s attack by one rank
|Rollout
|Rock-type
|Fast move
|Decreased the damage from 8 to 7
|Sludge
|Poison-type
|Charged move
|Increased the damage from 50 to 70 during trainer battles
All Pokémon moveset updates in Pokémon Go’s Might and Mastery season
These are all the Pokémon that can learn new moves at the start of Pokémon Go‘s Might and Mastery season.
|Attacks
|Pokémon that can learn that move
|Charm
|Ribombee
|Dazzling Gleam
|Sableye
|Dynamic Punch
|Dusknoir and Grumpig
|Icicle Spear
|Mamoswine and Piloswine
|Poison Sting
|Roserade
|Psyshock
|Reuniclus, Togetic, and Togekiss
|Psywave
|Grumpig, Lapras, and Venomoth
|Rock Tomb
|Bombirdier and Cradily
|Rollout
|Glalie, Wailmer, Wailord, and Weezing
|Sludge
|Swalot and Swampert
|Sludge Bomb
|Dragalge
|Sparkling Aria
|Lapras
|Sucker Punch
|Bellibolt, Bombirdier, and Mightyena
|Swift
|Drampa, Furret, and Linoone
|Trailblaze
|Florges and Furret
Published: Mar 4, 2025 06:38 pm