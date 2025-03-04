Pokémon Go Might and Mastery: All Battle League move changes

With Pokémon Go getting a new season, multiple Battle League updates are coming to the mobile game. These changes should readjust old favorites and add attacks for specific Pokémon where you’ll want to reconsider some of your preferred team compositions.

There are a handful of attack changes throughout Pokémon Go, but several Pokémon are learning new attacks. These should add more viability to their existing movesets, and you’ll mostly notice these changes in the Battle League. We’ll be covering every Battle League move change coming to Pokémon Go‘s Might and Mastery season, and every new attack available to existing Pokémon.

Every Battle League move change in Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season

These are the move changes coming to attacks in Pokémon Go. These changes happen for every attack on this list. Based on some of these changes, you might want to readjust your Pokémon’s moveset by removing an attack, swapping it out for another, or trying to teach them a new one that received a particularly strong buff. Some of the better attacks included on this list are Aqua Jet, Sludge, Hex, and Rock Tomb.

Attack Damage Type Move Type Changes Acrobatics Flying-type Charged move Decreased the energy cost for using it Air Cutter Flying-type Charged move Decreased the damage from 60 to 45 in trainer battles

Decreased the energy cost requirements to use it

There’s now a 12.5 percent chance to increase the user’s attack by one rank Aqua Jet Water-type Charged move Increase the damage from 45 to 70 power in trainer battles

Decreased the energy cost to use it Dazzling Gleam Fairy-type Charged move Decreased the damage from 110 to 90 in trainer battles

Decreased the energy cost to use it Discharge Electric-type Charged move Decreased the damage from 65 to 55 in trainer battles

Decreased the energy cost to use it Dynamic Punch Fighting-type Charged move Decreased the energy cost to use it Foul Play Dark-type Charged move Decrease the damage from 70 to 60 in trainer battles

Decreased the energy cost to use it Hex Ghost-type Fast move Increased the damage from 6 to 7 in trainer battles

Increased the energy generation during battle Night Shade Ghost-type Charged move Decreased the damage from 80 to 70 in trainer battles Psyshock Psychic-type Charged move Decreased the energy cost to use it Rock Tomb Rock-type Charged move Increased the damage from 70 to 80 in trainer battles

Decreased the energy cost to use it

Has a 100 percent chance to lower the opponent’s attack by one rank Rollout Rock-type Fast move Decreased the damage from 8 to 7 Sludge Poison-type Charged move Increased the damage from 50 to 70 during trainer battles

These are all the Pokémon that can learn new moves at the start of Pokémon Go‘s Might and Mastery season.

Attacks Pokémon that can learn that move Charm Ribombee Dazzling Gleam Sableye Dynamic Punch Dusknoir and Grumpig Icicle Spear Mamoswine and Piloswine Poison Sting Roserade Psyshock Reuniclus, Togetic, and Togekiss Psywave Grumpig, Lapras, and Venomoth Rock Tomb Bombirdier and Cradily Rollout Glalie, Wailmer, Wailord, and Weezing Sludge Swalot and Swampert Sludge Bomb Dragalge Sparkling Aria Lapras Sucker Punch Bellibolt, Bombirdier, and Mightyena Swift Drampa, Furret, and Linoone Trailblaze Florges and Furret

