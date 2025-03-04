Forgot password
Pokémon Go Might and Mastery Battle Season
The Willpower Cup is the first themed Cup for the Might and Mastery season. Image via Niantic
Pokémon Go Might and Mastery: All Battle League move changes

Multiple changes are coming for Pokémon Go's Might and Mastery season, with new attacks available to old movesets.
Zack Palm
Published: Mar 4, 2025 06:38 pm

With Pokémon Go getting a new season, multiple Battle League updates are coming to the mobile game. These changes should readjust old favorites and add attacks for specific Pokémon where you’ll want to reconsider some of your preferred team compositions.

There are a handful of attack changes throughout Pokémon Go, but several Pokémon are learning new attacks. These should add more viability to their existing movesets, and you’ll mostly notice these changes in the Battle League. We’ll be covering every Battle League move change coming to Pokémon Go‘s Might and Mastery season, and every new attack available to existing Pokémon.

Every Battle League move change in Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season

Grumpig in Pokemon Go
Grumpig is getting some of the biggest changes for the Might and Mastery seeason. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

These are the move changes coming to attacks in Pokémon Go. These changes happen for every attack on this list. Based on some of these changes, you might want to readjust your Pokémon’s moveset by removing an attack, swapping it out for another, or trying to teach them a new one that received a particularly strong buff. Some of the better attacks included on this list are Aqua Jet, Sludge, Hex, and Rock Tomb.

AttackDamage TypeMove TypeChanges
AcrobaticsFlying-typeCharged moveDecreased the energy cost for using it
Air CutterFlying-typeCharged moveDecreased the damage from 60 to 45 in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost requirements to use it
There’s now a 12.5 percent chance to increase the user’s attack by one rank
Aqua JetWater-typeCharged moveIncrease the damage from 45 to 70 power in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost to use it
Dazzling GleamFairy-typeCharged moveDecreased the damage from 110 to 90 in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost to use it
DischargeElectric-typeCharged moveDecreased the damage from 65 to 55 in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost to use it
Dynamic PunchFighting-typeCharged moveDecreased the energy cost to use it
Foul PlayDark-typeCharged moveDecrease the damage from 70 to 60 in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost to use it
HexGhost-typeFast moveIncreased the damage from 6 to 7 in trainer battles
Increased the energy generation during battle
Night ShadeGhost-typeCharged moveDecreased the damage from 80 to 70 in trainer battles
PsyshockPsychic-typeCharged moveDecreased the energy cost to use it
Rock TombRock-typeCharged moveIncreased the damage from 70 to 80 in trainer battles
Decreased the energy cost to use it
Has a 100 percent chance to lower the opponent’s attack by one rank
RolloutRock-typeFast moveDecreased the damage from 8 to 7
SludgePoison-typeCharged moveIncreased the damage from 50 to 70 during trainer battles

All Pokémon moveset updates in Pokémon Go’s Might and Mastery season

These are all the Pokémon that can learn new moves at the start of Pokémon Go‘s Might and Mastery season.

AttacksPokémon that can learn that move
CharmRibombee
Dazzling GleamSableye
Dynamic PunchDusknoir and Grumpig
Icicle SpearMamoswine and Piloswine
Poison StingRoserade
PsyshockReuniclus, Togetic, and Togekiss
PsywaveGrumpig, Lapras, and Venomoth
Rock TombBombirdier and Cradily
RolloutGlalie, Wailmer, Wailord, and Weezing
SludgeSwalot and Swampert
Sludge BombDragalge
Sparkling AriaLapras
Sucker PunchBellibolt, Bombirdier, and Mightyena
SwiftDrampa, Furret, and Linoone
TrailblazeFlorges and Furret
