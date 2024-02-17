Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh full schedule – All dates, times, and bonuses

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is now underway and will run almost entirely through the end of February, starting with its in-person Los Angeles event and ending with a global celebration. Many bonuses and rewards will be shared across these events, but the full schedule is a bit tricky to track.

There are exclusive encounters with new Pokémon like Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia, Habitat Rotations with rare species spawning, and unique bonuses that will improve your gameplay experience. The entire event follows a structured schedule, so here is a full overview of Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles that will be updated to reflect Go: Tour Sinnoh – Global content when the events swap.

Rotom makes its debut during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event. Image via Niantic

The first Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event, an in-person event, takes place in Los Angeles from Feb. 17 to 18. The event technically begins at 11am CT and ends at 7pm CT, but different pieces of content and add-ons can be purchased to extend those windows across both days.

The in-person Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event is slightly more chaotic, with the ticket going live at 12am PT (2am CT). As it does, the Los Angeles area becomes viable for all players to begin working through the various active Habitat Rotations and other event-exclusive content.

For those not in L.A., the global version of Go Tour: Sinnoh begins on Feb. 24 to 25 for everyone but should start at 10am and end at 6pm based on your local time. Bits and pieces of that content, like the Ghost in the Machine Timed Research, will be available for players around the world too. But you’ll have to wait until the global event to take on Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga raids and other features like the special Spirtomb PokéStops aren’t going to transfer over.

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Habitat Rotation schedule and guide

If you haven’t participated in a Go Tour event before, Habitat Rotations are the set times when specific Pokémon will spawn more frequently. They rotate at the start of each hour throughout the daily event hours and tend to feature drastically different species.

Go Tour: Sinnoh has four different habitats and is also adding a new feature to the mechanic called Space-Time Anomalies. Just like in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a Space-Time Anamoly will alter the Pokémon appearing in a habitat, giving you a chance to encounter rare Pokémon from the Hisui region that are normally not available in Pokémon Go.

The Space-Time Anomaly during the last 30 minutes of each habitat will be where those rare Pokémon have a chance to appear based on the active habitat. So be sure to keep an eye on the Habitat Rotation schedule (in local time) and every Pokémon that is included within.

Bustling Boardwalk: From 10am to 11am, and then from 2pm to 3pm

Ancient Grove: From 11am to 12pm, and then from 3pm to 4pm

Toxic Digs: From 12pm to 1pm, and then from 4pm to 5pm

Geothermal Lagoon: From 1pm to 2pm, and then from 5pm to 6pm

Each habitat will also have its own Collection Challenge to complete as well.

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh all event bonuses and exclusive content

These event bonuses are available to every Pokémon Go player, regardless of whether they purchased the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh ticket or not. They are active during the event days from 10am to 6pm in your local time zone.

Half hatch distance for all eggs placed in incubators during the event .

. Half Stardust cost for all trades .

. Up to nine free daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs .

. Up to six Special Trades can be made each day with no distance limits in Los Angeles .

. Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga appearing in raids .

. Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga know exclusive moves .

. Space-Time Anomaly raids with Pokémon from the Hisui region .

. Rotom (Regular) making its Pokémon Go debut .

. Regirock, Regice, Registeel, and Regigigas appearing in Party Play challenges .

. White-Striped Basculin debuting as a Routes-exclusive encounter .

. T eam Go Rocket-themed Special Research .

. New Masterwork Research featuring Shiny Shaymin.

All of this content is specific to Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles. This article will be updated to reflect Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global ahead of that event running on Feb. 24 and 25.