All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh continues with the Global event, giving everyone the chance to participate. The worldwide event allows all Pokémon Go players to catch various rare Pokémon, including those featured in the rotating habitats.

Like previous Pokémon Go events, habitat rotations have returned. These rotating habitats feature a handful of specific Pokémon spawning more frequently for an hour before becoming a new territory, offering you another variety of exclusive Pokémon to catch. This guide covers the habitat rotation schedules and spawns for all Pokémon in the Global Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event.

Full Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh habitat schedule and Pokémon spawn

Track down these Pokémon before time runs out. Image via the Pokémon Company

Four habitats rotate throughout the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event: Bustling Boardwalk, Ancient Grove, Toxic Digs, and Geothermal Lagoon. They appear for an hour before switching to the next one and show up twice over eight hours, with the entire event happening from 10am to 6pm in your local time zone on Feb. 24 and 25.

Not only do you have to contend with the Pokémon appearing for those habitats, but there’s also a unique mechanic called Space-Time Anamoly. It introduces a handful of rare Pokémon that only spawn during specific times and habitat rotations in raids. There are some Pokémon that spawn only when using an Incense during those habitats, too.

How a Space-Time Anamoly works in Pokémon Go

Space-Time Anomalies for the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global event act a bit differently than they did for the Los Angeles iteration. Instead of happening during the final 30 minutes of every habitat, they will run during specifically the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours each day.

During a Space-Time Anamoly, Pokémon originally discovered in the Hisui region will be appearing in the wild and raids. If particular Pokémon spawn during a Space-Time Anamoly, it might be a good idea to go after them.

Now, let’s shift over to the entire habitat schedule for the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event. We’ll be breaking up what Pokémon regularly spawn during each habitat and which ones appear when the Space-Time Anamoly is happening. These habitat rotations occur in your local time zone. Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can appear as a Shiny version if you’re lucky.

All Bustling Boardwalk Pokémon spawns and schedule

The Bustling Boardwalk habitat appears from 10am to 11am, and then later from 2pm to 3pm.

Bidoof*

Buizel*

Drifloon*

East Sea Shellos*

Electabuzz*

Finneon*

Glameow*

Magnemite*

Pikachu wearing Dawn’s Hat*

Pikachu wearing Lucas’ Hat*

Piplup*

Porygon*

Ralts*

Starly*

Trash Cloak Burmy*

West Sea Shellos*

Incense spawns

Unown H*

Unown I*

Unown N*

Unown O*

Unown S*

All Ancient Grove Pokémon spawns and schedule

The Ancient Grove habitat first appears from 11am to 12pm and then returns from 3pm to 4pm.

Bronzor*

Cherubi*

Combee*

Eevee*

Hisuian Growlithe*

Hisuian Voltorb*

Kricketot*

Misdreavus*

Nosepass*

Pikachu wearing Akari’s Kerchief*

Pikachu wearing Rei’s Cap*

Plant Cloak Burmy*

Roselia*

Tangela*

Turtwig*

Incense spawns

Unown H*

Unown I*

Unown S*

Unown U*

All Toxic Digs Pokémon spawns and schedule

You can find Pokémon from the Toxic Digs habitat appearing from 12pm to 1pm, and then again from 4pm to 5pm.

Aipom*

Cranidos*

Croagunk*

Duskull*

Gible*

Gligar*

Hippopotas*

Pikachu wearing Dawn’s Hat*

Pikachu wearing Lucas’ Hat*

Sandy Cloak Burmy*

Shieldon*

Shinx*

Skorupi*

Sneasel*

Stunky*

Yanma*

Incense spawns

Unown H*

Unown I*

Unown N*

Unown O*

Unown S*

All Geothermal Lagoon Pokémon spawns and schedule

Finally, we have the Geothermal Lagoon habitat, which appears from 1pm to 2pm, and then from 5pm to 6pm as the final habitat of the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event.

Buneary*

Chimchar*

Eevee*

Hisuian Qwilfish*

Hisuian Sneasel*

Lickitung*

Magmar*

Murkrow*

Pikachu wearing Akari’s Kerchief*

Pikachu wearing Rei’s Cap*

Rhyhorn*

Snorunt*

Snover*

Swinub*

Togetic*

Incense spawns