All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details

Pokémon Go loves using Habitat Rotations for big events, and Go Tour: Sinnoh is changing up how the tried-and-true feature works. From rare encounters to space-time-defying raids, keep your eyes on what changes a the top of every hour.

On Feb. 17 and 18 during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles, you will see different Habitat Rotations every hour from 10am to 5pm PT. The event itself has an extensive schedule that you will want to track for the various bonuses and other content available throughout each day. The Habitat Rotations will be a big part of that schedule, especially when a Space-Time Anamoly is set to drop every 30 minutes.

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Habitat Rotation guide

Time and space are at play. Image via Niantic

During Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles on Feb. 17 and 18 you will see four different Habitat Rotations: Entangled Ruins, Seaside Metropolis, Bubbling Mire, and Hot Mountain Spring. Each habitat will rotate twice on both days between 10am and 5pm PT. The exact rotation will only be known when the event begins.

Not only will every habitat feature the usual rotating set of Pokémon spawning in the wild but the Pokémon attracted to Incense and appearing in raids will also change. The new Space-Time Anamoly mechanic will swap things up even more.

What is a Space-Time Anamoly in Pokémon Go?

During the final 30 minutes of every Habitat Rotation, a Space-Time Anamoly will begin at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh. This will bring new, rare Pokémon typically only found in the Hisui region into the spawn and raid rotations until the next habitat begins at the top of the hour.

We are separating the Pokémon only appearing during the Space-TIme Anamoly portion of each habitat into its own category so you can know exactly when each Pokémon will appear. And don’t forget to explore so you can finally catch a Rotom and finish your Spiritomb Timed Research.

All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Habitat Rotation encounters

Several one-star, three-star, and five-star raids are happening throughout the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event. The raids swap out depending on the active habitat, giving you new Pokémon to challenge and potentially add to your collection. Here’s the full breakdown of the raid event schedule, with any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) available to find as a Shiny if you are lucky.

Entangled Ruins habitat encounters and raids

Normal Encounters Pikachu wearing Dawn’s Hat* Tangela* Eevee* Misdreavus* Nosepass* Roselia* Duskull* Turtwig* Kricketot* Burmy* (Plant Cloak) Combee* Cherubi* Bronzor*

Space-Time Encounters Pikachu with Akari’s Kerchief* Hisuian Voltorb* Kleavor*

Incense Encounters Unown* H, I, N, O, and S

Space-Time Incense Encounters Unown* H, I, S, and U



Seaside Metropolis habitat encounters

Normal Encounters Pikachu with Dawn’s Hat* Magnemite* Porygon* Ralts* Piplup* Starly* Bidoof* Burmy* (Trash Cloak) Buizel* Shellos* (East) Shellos* (West) Drifloon* Glameow* Finneon*

Space-Time Encounters Pikachu with Akari’s Kerchief* Hisuian Qwilfish* Hisuian Braviary*

Incense Encounters Unown* H, I, N, O, and S

Space-Time Incense Encounters Unown* H, I, S, and U



Bubbling Mire habitat encounters

Normal Encounters Pikachu with Lucas’ Hat* Aipom* Yanma* Gligar* Shinx* Cranidos* Shieldon* Burmy* (Sandy Cloak) Stunky* Gible* Hippopotas* Skorupi* Croagunk*

Space-Time Encounters Pikachu with Rei’s Cap* Hisuian Growlithe* Ursaluna*

Incense Encounters Unown* H, I, N, O, and S

Space-Time Incense Encounters Unown* H, I, S, and U



Hot Mountain Spring habitat encounters

Normal Encounters Pikachu with Lucas’ Hat* Lickitung* Rhyhorn* Magmar* Eevee* Togetic* Murkrow* Sneasel* Swinub* Snorunt* Chimchar* Buneary* Snover*

Space-Time Encounters Pikachu with Rei’s Cap* Hisuian Sneasel* Hisuian Avalugg Wyrdeer*

Incense Encounters Unown* H, I, N, O, and S

Space-Time Incense Encounters Unown* H, I, S, and U



These are the Habitar Rotation details for Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles. When the global event begins on Feb. 25, this guide will be updated to feature the exclusive content that has changed.