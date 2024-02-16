All Spiritomb PokeStop locations at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is here, starting with a physical event in Los Angeles that’s bringing players around the world together for a Gen IV-themed weekend of fun. This includes special Spiritomb PokéStops spread throughout the surrounding areas for everyone to interact with.

While Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA is mostly taking place in downtown LA around the Rose Bowl Stadium, Spiritomb PokéStops are appearing everywhere from Pasadena to Anaheim. These are tied to a piece of event-exclusive Timed Research in Pokémon Go that will let players encounter the Forbidden Pokémon outside of Halloween content.

There was initially some concern because a few of the special PokéStops were located in spots like Disneyland that could end up paywalling access. Niantic has since confirmed that this is intentional because those are places where “players often congregate, close to public transportation.” You only need to locate a fraction of the available PokéStops to clear the Timed Research, so here is a full guide for Spiritomb’s Go Tour: Sinnoh special.

Spiritomb PokéStops in Pokémon Go: Full 108 Lost Souls map and location guide

This time things won’t be as spooky. Image via Niantic

For Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA, there are a total of 108 Spiritomb PokéStops spread throughout Los Angeles County and Orange County. Whether you remain in downtown LA or plan on going to Disneyland with your friends, you’ll find a spooky spot labeled with 108 Lost Souls to spin.

The number 108 references the 108 spirits that make up Spiritomb inside its keystone. Despite that, you only need to spin 10 of the special PokéStops to complete the Timed Research, which is only available for players with a Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA ticket. As a result, you don’t need to follow a map or guide to get the rare encounter.

You can see how far the spirits reach. Screenshot via PoGO Nest

If you do want to make things easier, PoGO Nest, a community tool created by Pokémon Go players to track spawns and raids throughout Southern California, has you covered. The team has created an interactive map just for the Go Tour: Sinnoh Spiritomb PokéStops, which lets you track their exact location using Google and Apple Maps—and offers a checklist to mark off each stop as you visit them.

You must complete this Spiritomb Timed Research before Feb. 18 at 8pm local time, which is when Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA ends. That same limitation does not apply to the Road to Sinnoh Special Research, which will run through Feb. 25.