Category:
Pokémon

All Spiritomb PokeStop locations at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA

Time to go full Ghostbuster in Los Angeles.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 04:37 am
Spiritomb overlooking PokeStops in Los Angeles.
Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is here, starting with a physical event in Los Angeles that’s bringing players around the world together for a Gen IV-themed weekend of fun. This includes special Spiritomb PokéStops spread throughout the surrounding areas for everyone to interact with. 

While Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA is mostly taking place in downtown LA around the Rose Bowl Stadium, Spiritomb PokéStops are appearing everywhere from Pasadena to Anaheim. These are tied to a piece of event-exclusive Timed Research in Pokémon Go that will let players encounter the Forbidden Pokémon outside of Halloween content.

There was initially some concern because a few of the special PokéStops were located in spots like Disneyland that could end up paywalling access. Niantic has since confirmed that this is intentional because those are places where “players often congregate, close to public transportation.” You only need to locate a fraction of the available PokéStops to clear the Timed Research, so here is a full guide for Spiritomb’s Go Tour: Sinnoh special. 

Spiritomb PokéStops in Pokémon Go: Full 108 Lost Souls map and location guide

A Pokemon trainer getting spooked by Ghost-type Pokemon like Yamask and Spiritomb.
This time things won’t be as spooky. Image via Niantic

For Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA, there are a total of 108 Spiritomb PokéStops spread throughout Los Angeles County and Orange County. Whether you remain in downtown LA or plan on going to Disneyland with your friends, you’ll find a spooky spot labeled with 108 Lost Souls to spin. 

The number 108 references the 108 spirits that make up Spiritomb inside its keystone. Despite that, you only need to spin 10 of the special PokéStops to complete the Timed Research, which is only available for players with a Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA ticket. As a result, you don’t need to follow a map or guide to get the rare encounter. 

A map of Spiritomb PokeStop locations for Go Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles.
You can see how far the spirits reach. Screenshot via PoGO Nest

If you do want to make things easier, PoGO Nest, a community tool created by Pokémon Go players to track spawns and raids throughout Southern California, has you covered. The team has created an interactive map just for the Go Tour: Sinnoh Spiritomb PokéStops, which lets you track their exact location using Google and Apple Maps—and offers a checklist to mark off each stop as you visit them. 

You must complete this Spiritomb Timed Research before Feb. 18 at 8pm local time, which is when Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA ends. That same limitation does not apply to the Road to Sinnoh Special Research, which will run through Feb. 25.

related content
Read Article Spacial Rend vs. Roar of Time: What’s better in Pokemon Go?
Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga floating in space.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Spacial Rend vs. Roar of Time: What’s better in Pokemon Go?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go players blast ‘absurd’ Enamorus Elite Raids after yet another messy event
Enamorus making a Pokemon Go debut.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go players blast ‘absurd’ Enamorus Elite Raids after yet another messy event
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Pro Pokémon player permanently banned from official events after bomb threat ‘meme’
Pikachu trophy at the Pokémon Latin America International Championships.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pro Pokémon player permanently banned from official events after bomb threat ‘meme’
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Should you pick Diamond or Pearl Version in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research?
A player traveling with Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Should you pick Diamond or Pearl Version in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 14, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards
A split image of Diamond and Pearl versions.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 14, 2024
Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.