Category:
Pokémon

All Ghost in the Machine Secret Code Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Trust us, this isn't a prank.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 02:00 pm
A glitchy TV holding an electric Pokemon secret.
Image via Niantic

One of the biggest “hidden” inclusions for Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is the introduction of Rotom in its base form after nearly four years of waiting for it to appear. The catch? You have to enter a special code to catch the mischievous ghost in the first place. 

Recommended Videos

Every Pokémon Go player will have access to a new set of Ghost in the Machine Timed Research, regardless of whether you’re present at Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles. This is a global set of research themed around Rotom and its tendency to jump inside various appliances. And the only way to get it this time is to enter a code hidden by Niantic—which sounds more secretive than it is. 

Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Rotom Timed Research: Full secret code and how to enter it

Rotom appearing in various locations.
Don’t look away from this tricky ghost. Image via Niantic

Much like with Go Tour: Hoenn 2023’s A Coded Quest Timed Research themed around the Regis, the secret code for the Ghost in the Machine research was dumped online almost as soon as some Go Tour: Sinnoh content started going live. 

The code is 0HY0UF0UNDM3 and you need to enter it to start the Ghost in the Machine Timed Research quest. To do so, you must follow these steps on your mobile device: 

  1. Visit the official Pokémon Go website’s redemption page
  2. Ensure your account is linked to the game.
  3. Enter your code and wait for confirmation that the proper items have been added to the game. 
Website Only

You have to use this method currently as it appears Niantic has removed the option to redeem codes directly through the game on Android devices. Apple users have always had to use this method. 

Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Rotom Timed Research guide: All research tasks and rewards

Once you claim the code, you will unlock the Ghost in the Machine Timed Research quest. It is only a single page but has a decently long task to complete before you can catch Rotom. 

A look at the Research section of the Pokemon Go Event tab.
You can clearly see the secret. Screenshot via NeedsItRough on Reddit

Ghost in the Machine Research tasks and rewards page one 

  • Catch me if you can! (¬‿¬) -> Enter code: 0HY0UF0UNDM3
  • Catch 30 Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region.
    • 30 Rotom Candy

Total rewards: 479 Stardust, 479 XP, and a Rotom encounter

This is one part of Go Tour: Sinnoh’s Timed Research selection, with the other being themed around special Spiritomb PokéStops you can only find around the Los Angeles event.

related content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Should you pick Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go?
Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Should you pick Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article All Spiritomb PokeStop locations at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA
Spiritomb overlooking PokeStops in Los Angeles.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Spiritomb PokeStop locations at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Spacial Rend vs. Roar of Time: What’s better in Pokemon Go?
Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga floating in space.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Spacial Rend vs. Roar of Time: What’s better in Pokemon Go?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go players blast ‘absurd’ Enamorus Elite Raids after yet another messy event
Enamorus making a Pokemon Go debut.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go players blast ‘absurd’ Enamorus Elite Raids after yet another messy event
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Should you pick Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go?
Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Should you pick Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article All Spiritomb PokeStop locations at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA
Spiritomb overlooking PokeStops in Los Angeles.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Spiritomb PokeStop locations at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Spacial Rend vs. Roar of Time: What’s better in Pokemon Go?
Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga floating in space.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Spacial Rend vs. Roar of Time: What’s better in Pokemon Go?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go players blast ‘absurd’ Enamorus Elite Raids after yet another messy event
Enamorus making a Pokemon Go debut.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go players blast ‘absurd’ Enamorus Elite Raids after yet another messy event
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 15, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.