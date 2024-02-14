Niantic likes to be sneaky with how it pushes certain content live during larger Pokémon Go events but even the developers slip up a bit here and there. One instance of this is the surprising appearance of the Ghost in the Machine Research ahead of Go Tour: Sinnoh.

Recommended Videos

If you have been paying close attention to your events tab during the Carnival of Love, you may have seen a new set of single-page Research called the Ghost in the Machine popping up with no explanation. You can see some hints at what it actually is in the margins, but if you aren’t in the loop with Pokémon Go’s upcoming events, then here is an overview of what this mysterious research is and how to complete it.

What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research? And how do you complete it?

The Ghost in the Machine Research is going to play a role in the Pokémon Go debut of Rotom’s base form During Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles and Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global. Before this, only Rotom-Wash was available, dating back to its first appearance at Go Fest 2020.

The secret isn’t well hidden. Screenshot via NeedsItRough on Reddit

This was teased on the official Pokémon Go blog when Niantic said: “Rotom is causing mischief” during the event. Players who purchased a ticket for Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA will be able to decipher the hidden code displayed at the bottom of the Ghost in the Machine Research in the Event tab while present at the Rose Bowl Stadium. It is not exclusive to L.A. players, however, as Niantic notes, “Trainers worldwide can redeem it, too!”

Much like the A Coded Quest Timed Research from Go Tour: Hoenn last year, which featured encounters with Regice, Regirock, and Registeel, parts of the code will likely be given out online through the event for players to enter and complete Research tasks. The rewards for the Research are already listed, though the tasks are still hidden.

Ghost in the Machine Research tasks and rewards page one (Preview)

Catch me if you can! (¬‿¬) — placeholder for Hidden Code content 30 Rotom Candy



Total Rewards: 479 Stardust, 479 XP, and a TBD (likely Rotom) Pokémon encounter. We expect Rotom because it is one of the few new Pokémon making an appearance in Go Tour: Sinnoh and Niantic just confirmed Arceus and Manaphy won’t be included.