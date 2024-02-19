All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raids and Hatch paid Timed Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses

Paid content is a common sight in Pokémon Go these days, and the Road to Sinnoh event has two separate tickets up for players to buy. These Raid and Egg-themed bundles give you Timed Research and gameplay bonuses that will remain live for Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global.
While Road to Sinnoh runs from Feb. 19 to 23 at 10pm local time, some content is already live and will stay live during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 24 and 25. This includes existing Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research that lets you pick a Diamond and Pearl badge with content centered on Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia.
During the Road To Sinnoh event, a free set of Raid Challenge Timed Research is live for all players tied to the Legendary Pokémon that are appearing as featured raids. If you want more content, two $5 tickets are available that bundle more Raid and Egg-themed research, along with gameplay bonuses for Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global. Here is a breakdown for both paid pieces of Timed Research and what is included with those tickets.
Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raids Paid Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and gameplay bonuses
The Road to Sinnoh: Raids ticket costs $5 and can be purchased from the shop. If you get the ticket, you will get a set of Timed Research themed around winning raids and bonuses that will remain active during your Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global gameplay on Feb. 24 and 25.
|Road to Sinnoh: Raids bonuses
|5,000 bonus XP for completing Raids
|One additional Candy for catching a Pokémon in Raids
|Two additional Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms every day
All Road to Sinnoh: Raids Paid Timed Research tasks and rewards page one
- Win two raids
- Five Cresselia Candy XL
- Win four raids
- Five Heatran Candy XL
- Win six raids
- Five Giratina Candy XL
- Win eight raids
- Five Darkrai Candy XL
Total Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy, Eevee Mask avatar item
Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Hatch Paid Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and gameplay bonuses
The Road to Sinnoh: Hatch ticket also costs $5 in the shop. Purchasing it will net you a separate set of Timed Research that will have you hatching Eggs, and getting nice Egg hatch bonuses through Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global gameplay.
|Road to Sinnoh: Hatch bonuses
|Double Hatch XP
|Double Hatch Candy
|Double Hatch Stardust
All Road to Sinnoh: Hatch Paid tasks and rewards page one
- Hatch an Egg
- Chatot encounter
- Hatch two Eggs
- Pachirisu encounter
- Hatch three Eggs
- Carnivine encounter
- Hatch four Eggs
- Chatot encounter
- Hatch five Eggs
- Pachirisu encounter
- Hatch six Eggs
- Carnivine encounter
Total Rewards: 4,000 Stardust, one Super Incubator, and a Pikachu Mask avatar item