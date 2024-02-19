Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raids and Hatch paid Timed Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses

Time to grab some paid bonuses.
Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh Stickers.
Image via Niantic

Paid content is a common sight in Pokémon Go these days, and the Road to Sinnoh event has two separate tickets up for players to buy. These Raid and Egg-themed bundles give you Timed Research and gameplay bonuses that will remain live for Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global.

While Road to Sinnoh runs from Feb. 19 to 23 at 10pm local time, some content is already live and will stay live during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 24 and 25. This includes existing Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research that lets you pick a Diamond and Pearl badge with content centered on Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia. 

During the Road To Sinnoh event, a free set of Raid Challenge Timed Research is live for all players tied to the Legendary Pokémon that are appearing as featured raids. If you want more content, two $5 tickets are available that bundle more Raid and Egg-themed research, along with gameplay bonuses for Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global. Here is a breakdown for both paid pieces of Timed Research and what is included with those tickets. 

Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raids Paid Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and gameplay bonuses

Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh raid bundle.
Raids are the name of the game. Image via Niantic

The Road to Sinnoh: Raids ticket costs $5 and can be purchased from the shop. If you get the ticket, you will get a set of Timed Research themed around winning raids and bonuses that will remain active during your Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global gameplay on Feb. 24 and 25.

Road to Sinnoh: Raids bonuses
5,000 bonus XP for completing Raids
One additional Candy for catching a Pokémon in Raids
Two additional Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms every day

All Road to Sinnoh: Raids Paid Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Win two raids
    • Five Cresselia Candy XL
  • Win four raids
    • Five Heatran Candy XL
  • Win six raids
    • Five Giratina Candy XL
  • Win eight raids
    • Five Darkrai Candy XL

Total Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy, Eevee Mask avatar item

Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Hatch Paid Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and gameplay bonuses

Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh Egg bundle.
A few Sinnoh favorites are making an appearance in Eggs. Image via Niantic

The Road to Sinnoh: Hatch ticket also costs $5 in the shop. Purchasing it will net you a separate set of Timed Research that will have you hatching Eggs, and getting nice Egg hatch bonuses through Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global gameplay.

Road to Sinnoh: Hatch bonuses
Double Hatch XP
Double Hatch Candy
Double Hatch Stardust

All Road to Sinnoh: Hatch Paid tasks and rewards page one

  • Hatch an Egg
    • Chatot encounter
  • Hatch two Eggs
    • Pachirisu encounter
  • Hatch three Eggs
    • Carnivine encounter
  • Hatch four Eggs
    • Chatot encounter
  • Hatch five Eggs
    • Pachirisu encounter
  • Hatch six Eggs
    • Carnivine encounter

Total Rewards: 4,000 Stardust, one Super Incubator, and a Pikachu Mask avatar item

Read Article All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards
A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Shiny Shaymin next to the Go Tour logo.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 18, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 18, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Timed Research tasks and rewards
Regigigas V TCG card
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Timed Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA players bombarded with delays, gameplay issues
A banner for Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh in Los Angeles.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA players bombarded with delays, gameplay issues
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 18, 2024
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.