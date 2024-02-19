All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raids and Hatch paid Timed Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses

Paid content is a common sight in Pokémon Go these days, and the Road to Sinnoh event has two separate tickets up for players to buy. These Raid and Egg-themed bundles give you Timed Research and gameplay bonuses that will remain live for Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global.

While Road to Sinnoh runs from Feb. 19 to 23 at 10pm local time, some content is already live and will stay live during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 24 and 25. This includes existing Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research that lets you pick a Diamond and Pearl badge with content centered on Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia.

During the Road To Sinnoh event, a free set of Raid Challenge Timed Research is live for all players tied to the Legendary Pokémon that are appearing as featured raids. If you want more content, two $5 tickets are available that bundle more Raid and Egg-themed research, along with gameplay bonuses for Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global. Here is a breakdown for both paid pieces of Timed Research and what is included with those tickets.

Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raids Paid Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and gameplay bonuses

Raids are the name of the game. Image via Niantic

The Road to Sinnoh: Raids ticket costs $5 and can be purchased from the shop. If you get the ticket, you will get a set of Timed Research themed around winning raids and bonuses that will remain active during your Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global gameplay on Feb. 24 and 25.

Road to Sinnoh: Raids bonuses 5,000 bonus XP for completing Raids One additional Candy for catching a Pokémon in Raids Two additional Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms every day

All Road to Sinnoh: Raids Paid Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Win two raids Five Cresselia Candy XL

Win four raids Five Heatran Candy XL

Win six raids Five Giratina Candy XL

Win eight raids Five Darkrai Candy XL



Total Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy, Eevee Mask avatar item

Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Hatch Paid Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and gameplay bonuses

A few Sinnoh favorites are making an appearance in Eggs. Image via Niantic

The Road to Sinnoh: Hatch ticket also costs $5 in the shop. Purchasing it will net you a separate set of Timed Research that will have you hatching Eggs, and getting nice Egg hatch bonuses through Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global gameplay.

Road to Sinnoh: Hatch bonuses Double Hatch XP Double Hatch Candy Double Hatch Stardust

All Road to Sinnoh: Hatch Paid tasks and rewards page one

Hatch an Egg Chatot encounter

Hatch two Eggs Pachirisu encounter

Hatch three Eggs Carnivine encounter

Hatch four Eggs Chatot encounter

Hatch five Eggs Pachirisu encounter

Hatch six Eggs Carnivine encounter



Total Rewards: 4,000 Stardust, one Super Incubator, and a Pikachu Mask avatar item