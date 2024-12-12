Iconic Pokémon spotted in upcoming TCG Pocket set

The Pokémon Company has unveiled the next Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion set and it features iconic Pocket Monsters like Mew and Marshadow. Following Genetic Apex, this set will give fans a chance to score some Mythical Pokémon cards for their collection.

Mythical Island was announced via an official press release on Dec. 12, 2024. It will be released on Dec. 17, 2024, for both iOS and Android players.

The set is also referred to as a themed booster pack in the Mythical Island teaser trailer, with seemingly just one booster pack featuring Mew on the front available for players to rip into. This is unlike Genetic Apex, which had Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo booster packs up for grabs.

Mythical Island looks like a meta-breaking expansion set with plenty to collect. Images via The Pokémon Company

While a full card list for Mythical Island has not been made available yet, plenty of cards were shown off in the teaser trailer, including:

Full art gems for Pokémon like Dedenne and Marshadow

for Pokémon like Dedenne and Marshadow Powerful ex cards for Mew and Aerodactyl

for Mew and Aerodactyl Adorable designs for Basic Pokémon like Morelull, Exeggcute, and Magmar

for Basic Pokémon like Morelull, Exeggcute, and Magmar New Trainer cards featuring characters like Blue

The Mew ex and Aerodactyl ex Pokémon cards can be seen clearly in the trailer on the official Pokemon TCG Pocket X (formerly Twitter) account.

These cards—especially the Mew ex with its Genome Hacking attack, allowing it to use an opponent’s move against it—drummed up a positive response from fans, with some astounded by the power boost it offered for the already strong Psychic type.

Further hints about Mythical Island can be spotted in the official press release about the expansion set, too, including a beautiful, leafy Display Board screenshot and Expert Solo Battles featuring Mew ex with Mewtwo ex, Blue and Pidgeot ex, and Aerodactyl ex with Marowak ex in the mission list.

Mythical Island key art can be seen in the official trailer, showing beloved Pocket Monsters. Images via The Pokémon Company

Mythical Island is already gearing up to be an exceptional addition to the world of Pokémon TCG Pocket, especially thanks to the inclusion of another punchy Psychic-type with Mew ex and a new powerhouse in the form of Aerodactyl ex.

This card, like Aerodactyl ex, has the potential to shift the meta thanks to its type advantages over other popular cards and decks in the current competitive Pocket scene.

The new Mythical Island expansion set will be available on Dec. 17, 2024. Fans can tear into the themed booster packs and snag the cards from the Wonder Pick feature, too.

