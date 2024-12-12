Forgot password
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Artwork for the Mythical Island expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island countdown: Release time and date

Even more to catch 'em all.
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 09:46 am

Pokémon TCG Pocket players will be given a bunch of new cards to add to their collection with the release of the Mythical Island-themed Booster Pack. We have all the details you need to know.

Pokémon TCG Pocket has been extremely popular since launching on Oct. 30. A press release announcing the Mythical Islands expansion said over 60 million downloads have taken place worldwide since then.

The timing of the milestone came perfectly, as it was also used to announce the first expansion set for Pokémon TCG Pocket, Mythical Island. Here’s what you need to know about the release date.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island release date and time

A Dedenne full art card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Grow your collection. Image via The Pokemon Company

The Mythical Island set in Pokémon TCG Pocket will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

As this is the first expansion for Pokémon TCG Pocket, the full details of the release and how it will work are not yet known. However, it’s expected that before opening a pack, you can choose to switch the set you are opening.

There will not be another form of currency or a countdown to when you can open a Mythical Island booster pack specifically. Instead, when the current countdown concludes, players select which set and pack they want to open from.

Mythical Island is a smaller set than Genetic Apex, with Mew Ex as a stand-out card. Previously, the only way to get Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket was to collect one of every Kanto Pokémon from Genetic Apex, which awarded an Immersive Art Mew ex card.

Reveals for the set so far include Mew ex and Aerodactyl ex, full art cards for Vaporeon, Dedenne, Marshadow, and standard cards for the likes of Morelull, Dhelmise, and Snivy. Artwork also showed Liepard and Volcarona, so they should come in this set, too.

If you can’t contain your excitement for the release of the Mythical Island expansion in Pokémon TCG Pocket, use the countdown below to see exactly how much longer you need to wait.

Mythical Island Expansion
