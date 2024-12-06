How to get the hidden Mew card in Pokémon TCG Pocket 

There are scores of incredible digital cards to pick up and add to your collection in Pokémon TCG Pocket—but have you got the hidden Mew card yet? It’s one of the most striking immersive cards currently in the game and it’s part of a Secret Mission that’s rewarding to complete as a collector.

Here’s how you can add the beloved Pocket Monster to your Pokémon TCG Pocket collection and see the animation for yourself, along with some tips on how to get to the Kanto-themed Secret Mission quicker and whether Mew is a viable competitive pick for a Psychic-type deck.

How to get Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket

The Mew immersive card is highly sought after by collectors. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

To get the immersive Mew card in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you need to complete the Kanto Pokédex in your collection tab. This means picking up at least one copy of every Kanto Pokémon in the game to get the secret card.

When you have all of the Kanto Pokémon cards in your collection, you can redeem the achievement in the Themed Collections section of the Missions tab.

It will pop up automatically when you open this tab, letting you tap the Completed button and add the card to your collection tab. You’ll also get a chunk of Wonder Hourglasses when turning this Secret Mission in, making it even more rewarding to complete.

Getting to this many cards (150, to be exact) is no easy feat in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Thankfully though, it doesn’t have to be one of every card type—for example, a Venusaur or a Venusaur ex card will fill the Venusaur Pokédex slot. You don’t need both types to fill out the card Pokédex.

If you want the Mew immersive card, you need to time your pack openings well and make the most out of your Pack Hourglasses. It’s also worth monitoring your collection and using Pack Points to pick up any extra cards that you can’t seem to find when opening packs.

Complete your daily missions and remember to claim any thank-you rewards from online matches with other players to pick up Shop Tickets. Shop Tickets can be spent on Pack Hourglasses at the in-game store, which can help to speed up the collection process significantly.

Alternatively, if you’re willing to spend money on the game, be prepared to splash out on Poké Gold or sign up for the Premium Pass to pick up Genetic Apex packs as quickly as possible. For further information about the currencies in Pocket and how they work, check out our full currency guide.

Is Mew powerful in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

Unfortunately, the immersive Mew isn’t worth it for players who prefer competitive content over collector’s content in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Mew is not a competitively viable card, with just one 20-damage attack that also doubles up as a deck reveal for your opponent. Psychic-type decks are currently doing well in the Pocket meta, with Mewtwo ex being a popular pick, but this particular card doesn’t have much to offer by itself.

If you’re set on including it in a deck, though, consider pairing it with plenty of Supporters like Sabrina and Red Card to gain plenty of control over your opponent’s cards. It’s worth experimenting with multi-Energy decks to cover Psychic-type weaknesses, too.

Despite Mew not being overly competitively viable, it’s still a must-have as a collector. It’s one of the only immersive, full-art cards in the game right now and seeing the artwork unfold is a joy. Use your resources wisely and remember to open your packs, and you’ll have Mew in no time at all.

