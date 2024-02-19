Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards

Time to challenge some legends.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 12:15 am
A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is at its mid-point right now as the in-person event in Los Angeles has ended and players are now gearing up for the global event. That means it is time to hop on the Road to Sinnoh and its new Raid Challenge.

Recommended Videos

The Road to Sinnoh event runs from Feb. 19 to 23 at 10pm local time, acting as the bridge to Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 24 and 25. This is a Gen IV-inspired event that focuses on boosted Raids, Eggs, and wild spawns. This is paired with a free set of Raid Challenge Timed Research and two separate $5 tickets for Raid and Egg-themed research and bonuses that will carry over to the global event.

You should also have access to the Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research which includes an important choice for you to make between picking Diamond or Pearl badges that will impact your gameplay at Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global.

Here is an overview of the Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge Timed Research and all the content that ties into it today.

Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge guide: All tasks and rewards

All Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge tasks and rewards page one

  • Win two raids
    • Cresselia encounter
  • Win four raids
    • Heatran encounter
  • Win six raids
    • Giratina (Origin Forme)
  • Win eight raids
    • Darkrai encounter

Total Rewards: Five Dialga Candy, five Palkia Candy, five Giratina Candy

You can still complete the Rotom-themed Ghost in the Machine Timed Research during this event too.

related content
Read Article Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh event guide: All paid bonuses, encounters, and raids
Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh avatar items.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh event guide: All paid bonuses, encounters, and raids
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raids and Hatch paid Timed Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses
Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh Stickers.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raids and Hatch paid Timed Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Shiny Shaymin next to the Go Tour logo.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 18, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 18, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Timed Research tasks and rewards
Regigigas V TCG card
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Timed Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh event guide: All paid bonuses, encounters, and raids
Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh avatar items.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh event guide: All paid bonuses, encounters, and raids
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raids and Hatch paid Timed Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses
Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh Stickers.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raids and Hatch paid Timed Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Shiny Shaymin next to the Go Tour logo.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 18, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 18, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Timed Research tasks and rewards
Regigigas V TCG card
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Timed Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 18, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.