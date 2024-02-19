All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is at its mid-point right now as the in-person event in Los Angeles has ended and players are now gearing up for the global event. That means it is time to hop on the Road to Sinnoh and its new Raid Challenge.

Recommended Videos

The Road to Sinnoh event runs from Feb. 19 to 23 at 10pm local time, acting as the bridge to Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 24 and 25. This is a Gen IV-inspired event that focuses on boosted Raids, Eggs, and wild spawns. This is paired with a free set of Raid Challenge Timed Research and two separate $5 tickets for Raid and Egg-themed research and bonuses that will carry over to the global event.

You should also have access to the Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research which includes an important choice for you to make between picking Diamond or Pearl badges that will impact your gameplay at Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global.

Here is an overview of the Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge Timed Research and all the content that ties into it today.

Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge guide: All tasks and rewards

All Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge tasks and rewards page one

Win two raids Cresselia encounter

Win four raids Heatran encounter

Win six raids Giratina (Origin Forme)

Win eight raids Darkrai encounter



Total Rewards: Five Dialga Candy, five Palkia Candy, five Giratina Candy

You can still complete the Rotom-themed Ghost in the Machine Timed Research during this event too.