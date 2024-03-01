All Pokemon Go World of Wonders: Wonder Ticket Part One Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go’s World of Wonders season is here, and with it comes Niantic’s next attempt at ticketed seasonal content. The Wonder Ticket will give you plenty of rewards to claim by completing tasks, but is comes divided into multiple parts.

Acting as the first wave of new seasonal content, the Wonder Ticket will give players access to season-exclusive Timed Research. It will be available to purchase from March 1 to June 1 as the Season of Wonder runs and will be available to complete until June 14 at 8pm local time—after which it will disappear. Just like with last season’s Eggs-pedition Access ticket, the Wonder Ticket will have a new part revealed at the start of each month.

The Wonder Ticket costs $9.99 and will give you access to all three parts of the exclusive Timed Research tied to the ticket while it is available. Here is a guide for The Wonder Ticket Part One Timed Research and everything you can earn from its Poiple-themed content.

Pokémon Go The Wonder Ticket Part One Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

The Wonder Ticket Part One Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Make 30 Nice Throws Two Golden Razz Berries

Catch 30 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms Cacnea encounter



Total Rewards: One Incense, 2,500 Stardust, and 5,000 XP

The Wonder Ticket Part One Timed Research tasks and rewards page two

Hatch five Eggs One Star Piece

Make 20 Great Throws Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Catch 30 Pokémon with Weather Boost Five Rare Candies



Total Rewards: One Premium Battle Pass, 2,500 Stardust, and 5,000 XP

The Wonder Ticket Part One Timed Research tasks and rewards page three

Explore 5km 30 Poké Balls

Use five Incense or Daily Adventure Incense Beedrill encounter

Make 10 Excellent Throws One Lucky Egg



Total Rewards: A Poipole Avatar Hat, 5,000 Stardust, and 10,000 XP

The next part of The Wonder Ticket Timed Research will be released on April 1.