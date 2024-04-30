All Pokémon Go Glitz and Glam Diancie Special Research tasks and rewards

Niantic is making one of Pokémon Go’s rarest Pokémon free for all players with new Special Research. This will let anyone encounter the Mythical Diancie, if they’re willing to put in work—and haven’t already caught one.
Starting in May, the Glitz and Glam Special Research story is free for all Pokémon Go players and will let anyone encounter the Mythical Diancie. Diancie was previously only available via paid research during Go Fest 2023 but now it is free to everyone, with one major restriction. There is also Field Research related to the Jewel Pokémon for a very limited time as part of this celebratory rollout as Pokémon Go gears up for Go Fest 2024.
How to get a free Diancie in Pokémon Go: Glitz and Glam Special Research guide, tasks, and rewards
The Pokémon Go Glitz and Glam Special Research story is available to claim for free starting on May 1 at 10am local time. This research does not expire and will net you an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Diancie, but only if you haven’t caught one already.
This research almost acts as a rework of the Go Fest 2023 option that ticketed players first completed to get Diancie when it debuted. The focus is on Diancie and its Mega Energy, along with Fairy and Rock-type Pokémon. If you already caught a Diancie in Go Fest 2023, you’ll not get a second encounter. Instead, you’ll get more Mega Energy.
Glitz and Glam Special Research page one
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- Five Poké Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- Nosepass encounter
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- Three Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, Roggenrola encounter, and one Lure Module
Glitz and Glam Special Research page two
- Complete five Field Research tasks
- Spritzee encounter
- Power up Pokémon 20 times
- Three Pinap Berries
- Use 20 Berries to catch Pokémon
- Swirlix encounter
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, Sableye encounter, and one Incense
Glitz and Glam Special Research page three
- Use an Incense
- 15 Poké Balls
- Power up Pokémon 20 times
- Onix encounter
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon
- Three Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, Carbink encounter, and one Lucky Egg
Glitz and Glam Special Research page four
- Complete five Field Research tasks
- 10 Poké Balls
- Power up Pokémon 25 times
- 10 Great Balls
- Catch 30 Pokémon
- 10 Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, Diancie encounter, and 2,000 Stardust
If you already caught Diancie during Go Fest 2023, you will instead get additional Diancie Mega Energy—not a second encounter.
Glitz and Glam Special Research page five
- Evolve five Pokémon
- One Rare Candy
- Power up 15 Fairy-type Pokémon
- One Rare Candy
- Power up 15 Rock-type Pokémon
- One Rare Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, and three Golden Razz Berries
Glitz and Glam Special Research page six
- Claim Reward!
- 2,000 XP
- Claim Reward!
- 2,000 Stardust
- Claim Reward!
- 2,000 XP
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 100 Diancie Mega Energy, and 25 Diancie Stickers
Pokémon Go Glitz and Glam limited Timed Research tasks and rewards
From May 1 to 3 at 11:59pm local time you can complete limited Field Research tasks that will net you encounters with Carbink and more Diancie Mega Energy. This is a great chance to grind through the Special Research too, since Carbink is a Rock and Fairy-type, making it perfect for some of those catching and training tasks.
|Research Tasks
|Research Rewards
|Catch 10 Pokémon
|Carbink encounter
|Power up Pokémon 10 times
|10 Diancie Mega Energy