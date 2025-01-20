Should you choose Blanche or Cliff for Steeled Resolve Timed Research in Pokémon Go?

Every so often a Timed Research in Pokémon Go gives you the option to explore between two branching paths. These paths typically have distinct rewards, and for the Steeled Resolve Timed Research, you’ll have to decide if you want to go with Blanche or Cliff.

These two characters often face off against each other, as Blanche is a leader of the Pokémon Go players faction while Cliff is a Team Rocket leader. You normally fight Cliff to defeat the Shadow Pokémon he’s captured, especially if you’re trying to track down Giovanni, the Team Rocket Boss. In a fun twist, you now have the opportunity to work alongside him for this Timed Research, but are the rewards worth it?

Here’s what you need to know before choosing Blanche or Cliff for the Steeled Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Is it better to go with Blanche or Cliff in Steeled Resolve Timed Research in Pokémon Go?

You have the option to work alongside Cliff.

Between the two choices, we recommend you go with Blanche rather than Cliff. The start of the quest is the same for these characters. But after you choose a side, the final results are different with small changes. The second task for the Steeled Resolve Timed Research is the same for both characters. What does change is one of the Pokémon encounters you get in the third task, after you win a battle in the Pokémon Go Battle League. You only need to win the one.

After you complete this task, if you choose Cliff, he rewards you with a Marowak encounter. If you do it for Blanche, you get a Steelix encounter.

Between the two options, Steelix and Onix don’t show up as often as Marowak and Cubone, who appear as random encounters far more often throughout Pokémon Go. Onix and Steelix are harder to obtain, mainly because you need to find a Magnetic Lure to trigger their evolution. Magnetic Lures are seldom offered as a reward outside of buying them from a store.

Aside from these distinct Pokémon encounters, the rewards are entirely the same. Blanche and Cliff reward you with identical items, including a Magnetic Lure, which is handy for tracking down Rookidee during the Steeled Resolve event. You’ll eventually be able to find enough Rookidee candies to evolve it into a Corviknight, who is looking to be an exceptionally capable Pokémon for the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Again, the only difference between Blanche and Cliff is the Pokémon you encounter: Steelix or Marowak. All the other rewards are the same, and you won’t miss out on anything. If you’re not too worried about the Steelix encounter, go with Cliff.

Still, Blanche’s Steelix encounter might be too much to pass up, especially if it comes with some excellent stats. Steelix is a superb Pokémon to use in the Great and Ultra Leagues, and we’ve highly recommended it multiple times. The only reason you might want to go with the Marowak encounter is if you’re attempting to get Cubone candies to power up an Alolan Marowak.

You have until the end of the Steeled Resolve event to complete this Timed Research, which ends on Jan. 26. There are only three sets of tasks you have to finish, and this is free for all players. You only need to log in once during the Steeled Resolve event to receive it.

