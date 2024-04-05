Best teams for the Jungle Cup in Pokémon Go

The Jungle Cup has returned to Pokémon Go, giving you another opportunity to bring your best Pokémon to this heated competition. Like the other cups, some Pokémon are better for these battles, and you’ll want to find the best choices to create fantastic teams.

Recommended Videos

You can only have three Pokémon on your team during the Jungle Cup. You want to make careful choices to ensure the Pokémon you bring with you are good options in Pokémon Go, and the answer to that varies relatively often. Thankfully for trainers, we’ve created some ideal matchups to give you a good idea of how to build the best team to use during the Jungle Cup.

Best Pokémon teams to use in Pokémon Go’s Jungle Cup

Swampert is right at home in the Jungle Cup. Image via The Pokémon Company

There are two rules every Pokémon Go player needs to follow to participate in the Jungle Cup. You cannot use a Pokémon that has a higher CP than 1,500, and you can only use Bug, Dark, Electric, Flying, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Poison-type Pokémon. Any Pokémon that does not meet these requirements is not a viable choice for joining your team.

In addition, two banned choices exist: Gligar and Galarian Stunfisk. Even though these Pokémon are not available, there are several high-quality choices in the permitted typings. The teams you create are important, and we can help narrow down what squads should be worthwhile options.

Clodsire, Mantine, and Lickitung

Clodsire is a suitable Ground and Poison-type for any team. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The first team I want to cover features Clodsire as your starting Pokémon. Although Clodsire doesn’t have the best fast move pressure, it’s an excellent defensive Pokémon to start a fight. You can swap it out for Mantine, who can do a good amount of damage, and hold Lickitung in reserve. You can swap these around by having Mantine as your first choice, but I think Clodsire has a chance to throw your opponent for a loop and catch them off guard in Pokémon Go.

You want to teach Clodsire to use Mud Shot, Stone Edge, and Earthquake. For Mantine, teach it to use Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Ice Beam. Finally, make sure to teach Lickitung to use Lick, Power Whip, and Body Slam.

Quagsire, Stunfisk, and Altaria

Stunfisk can take down Flying and Water-types. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The next team features the other Wooper evolution, Quagsire. Like Swampert, Quagsire is a considerably strong Water and Ground-type, making it the perfect choice for this competition. Although you cannot use Galarian Stunfisk, the standard Stunfisk is a suitable Pokémon. And with so many Flying and Water-type choices, it’s a good option to unleash some Electric-type moves against them. The last Pokémon for this team is Altaria, a powerful Flying and Dragon-type in Pokémon Go, suitable to use against any niche Dragon-type Pokémon an enemy team may bring.

Teach Quagsire to use Mud Shot, Stone Edge, and Aqua Tail. The best moveset to teach Stunfisk is Mud Shot, Mud Bomb, and Discharge. For Altaria, the best attacks to give it are Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, and Moonblast.

Steelix, Vigoroth, and Guzzlord

Vigorth can quickly overwhelm an enemy. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Easily the strongest Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go‘s Jungle Cup is Steelix, a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon. It’s an ideal choice due to its diverse moveset, making it the perfect option for a lead Pokémon. But it lacks a strong attack stat, and you can make up for that by switching it out for Vigoroth and reserving Guzzlord as your final Pokémon. These three will prove to be a superb team, and you can swap them out to use in other teams as these three Pokémon have the best chances of tipping the scales in your favor.

Steelix needs to learn how to use Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Psychic Fangs. I recommend teaching Vigoroth to use Counter, Body Slam, and Rock Slide. For the final choice, Guzzlord, teach it to use Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, and Crunch.

Mandibuzz, Swampert, and Piloswine

Mandibuzz is a sturdy, defensive Pokémon. Image via The Pokémon Company remix by Dot Esports

This next team features Mandibuzz, Swampert, and Piloswine. Mandibuzz is a steadfast Dark and Flying-type Pokémon that you can use at the beginning of the fight, and it can be swapped out for Swampert at any point. Swampert is only weak against Grass-type moves, and not too many of the notably favorite Pokémon have those attacks in Pokémon Go’s Jungle Cup. To round it out, I think Piloswine is a great choice, and you can choose to use Piloswine or Swampert as your final Pokémon.

You want to teach Mandibuzz to use Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Aerial Ace. The next choice, Swampert, needs to learn to use Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, and Earthquake. Finally, make sure to teach Piloswine to use Powder Snow, Avalanche, and High Horsepower.

Skarmory, Zweilous, and Lanturn

Skarmory is a robust Steel-type Pokémon. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The final team I created features Skarmory, Zweilous, and Lanturn. Skarmory is always a great Flying and Steel-type you can use on several Pokémon Go teams, and it does great in the Jungle Cup. Zweilous is another strong choice, especially if you’ve struggled against Dragon-types. Finally, Lanturn is a solid Electric and Water-type Pokémon, capable of knocking out any Flying or Water-type Pokémon your team encounters.

Teach Skarmory to use Steel Wing, Brave Bird, and Sky Attack. Make sure to give Zweilous Dragon Breath, Dark Pulse, and Body Slam for its attacks. The last Pokémon on this team, Lanturn, should learn to use Spark, Surf, and Thunderbolt.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more