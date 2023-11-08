Best moveset for Clodsire in Pokémon Go

Just when Pokémon fans thought the Wooper line couldn’t get any more perfect, The Pokémon Company introduced a regional variant of the first stage in the family in Paldean Wooper, as well as a regional evolution for it in Clodsire—both of which are now in Pokémon Go.

Unlike Wooper and Quagsire, both Paldean Wooper and Clodsire are Ground/Poison-type Pokémon that enjoy frolicking in the mud away from the water—even gaining a weakness to the type their relatives share. Yet despite their differences, all of these Pokémon share their similar, derpy dispositions and round bodies that continue to make them increasingly popular among fans of the Pokémon series.

Paldean Wooper and Clodsire entered the world of Pokémon Go as two of the stars of November 2023’s Community Day, where they, alongside Wooper and Quagsire, were featured for several hours. For some players, this was likely the first time they encountered this pair of Ground/Poison-type Pokémon, while for others, it was their first chance to see them outside of the Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

While Quagsire is already a rather tanky Pokémon, Clodsire actually exceeds its counterpart’s defensive stats in favor of lower offenses. A different dual-typing also means different weaknesses and the removal of the glaring Grass-type weakness that plagues Quagsire, opening up new strategies for Clodsire in both Raids and the Go Battle League.

Here’s the best movset for Clodsire in Pokémon Go.

What is Clodsire’s best moveset in Pokémon Go?

Clodsire faces similar issues in movepool variety that Quagsire does in Pokémon Go. Like Quagsire, Clodsire only has access to two Fast Moves—Mud Shot and Poison Sting—with both relatively equal in terms of usefulness. As this Pokémon doesn’t have a very high attack stat, Fast Moves will be used solely to fill the charge meter rather than dealing chip damage, which they both do at the same rate.

The ideal Charged Move for Clodsire depends entirely on what Fast Move players opt for. Should it have Mud Shot, the partnered Charged Move should be Sludge Bomb. If it knows Poison Sting, then make sure it has Earthquake. This way, Clodsire always has access to moves of both of its types not only for coverage over Pokémon that are weak to them but to allow players to better structure a team around Clodsire that doesn’t have to worry about Ground or Poison-type moves.

Should players unlock an extra Charged Move slot on Clodsire, the safest option is to give it either Earthquake or Sludge Bomb—whichever it doesn’t already know. While it can also learn Water Pulse and Stone Edge, Clodsire’s offenses are too low to make good use of these moves and don’t give it the upper hand against many types it is weak to.

As part of the November 2023 Community Day, all Paldean Wooper that were evolved into Clodsire during the event’s duration learned the exclusive Charged Move Megahorn, which afterward can only be learned by Elite Charged TM. While this is a powerful Bug-type attack, it ultimately doesn’t serve to be too useful for Clodsire as its weakness to Psychic-type attacks will chip away at its HP before it can use this super-effective move in retaliation. Even in Raids, Megahorn isn’t the best option, so it’s generally safe to keep this move on a trophy Clodsire rather than one being used in PvP or Raids.

Therefore, it’s always best to bring moves of Clodsire’s typing in both of its slots—whether that’s Poison Sting/Earthquake or Mud Shot/Sludge Bomb—regardless of where you bring this Pokémon. Though the Community Day-exclusive Megahorn is certainly tempting, it won’t be too useful in most situations and is more of a novelty than it is a priority.