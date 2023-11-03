How to get Paldean Wooper and Clodsire in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, evolution method, Shiny odds, more

Paldean Wooper and Clodsire are making their Pokémon Go debuts during the November 2023 Wooper Community Day on Nov. 5 from 2pm to 5pm local time, sharing the spotlight with the standard Wooper form and Quagsire.

After entering the franchise in Gen IX through Scarlet and Violet, Paldean Wooper and Clodsire really didn’t have to wait long before being thrown into the Pokémon Go world. Here’s everything you need to know about these adorable Poison/Ground Pokémon in the mobile game.

How to catch Paldean Wooper and Clodsire in Pokémon Go

Starting Nov. 5 at 2pm local time, Paldean Wooper and Clodsire will officially be released in Pokémon Go thanks to Wooper Community Day.

During the event period, Paldean Wooper will have increased spawn rates in the wild, and additional encounters will be rewarded for completing the Field Research tied to the Community Day. The Community Day Special Research story, A Muddy Buddy, also promises to feature Paldean Wooper, but that requires a paid ticket.

Immediately after Wooper Community Day ends, Paldean Wooper will appear in four-star raids from 5pm to 10pm local time that same day, Nov. 5. Completing one of these raids will cause even more Paldean Wooper to spawn in the area for 30 minutes.

How to evolve Paldean Wooper into Clodsire in Pokémon Go

To evolve Paldean Wooper into Clodsire in Pokémon Go, you simply need to give it 50 Candy. Luckily, one of the Community Day bonuses doubles the Candy you earn from catching Paldean Wooper. Take advantage of this bonus and gather up enough Candy to evolve your Paldean Wooper into Clodsire.

Any Clodsire that evolved during the November 2023 Community Day event or within five hours after will learn the Charged Attack, Megahorn.

Can Paldean Wooper or Clodsire be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Paldean Wooper and Clodsire’s Shiny variants will be available right away on their Pokémon Go debut. That’s great news for anyone who isn’t a fan of the muddy brown aesthetic of the non-Shiny variant. Both Shiny Paldean Wooper and Shiny Clodsire take on a nice gray color in between blue and purple.

The Shinies might even look better than their original color schemes, so you should definitely keep an eye out for Shiny Paldean Wooper during Community Day. Your best chance to find a Shiny might be during that event period when spawn rates are up. Just make sure you don’t accidentally confuse a Shiny Wooper from Johto with a normal Paldean Wooper.