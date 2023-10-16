Paldean Wooper and Clodsire make Pokémon Go debut in Wooper Community Day double feature

The Paldean Adventure continues in Pokémon Go as Niantic confirms a Wooper double-feature is coming to the game’s next Community Day in November. Not only will Wooper and Quagsire be featured, but Paldean Wooper and its new evolution, Clodsire will make their Pokémon Go debut.

The Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day is set for 2 to 5pm local time on Nov. 5 and will feature more content than a standard Community Day event.

The usual $1 Special Research story and a handful of event bonuses such as double Candy for catching Pokémon are all returning. In addition, Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will take half as long to hatch, PokéStop Showcases for both species and various event bundles will be available in the in-game shop and on the Pokémon Go Web Store.

Wooper and Quagsire are featured, with boosted Shiny odds. If you evolve a Wooper into a Quagsire during or up to five hours after Community Day, it will know the Charged Attack Aqua Tail. Similarly, Paldean Wooper and Clodsire can both be Shiny too, and any Clodsire you get during the event will know the Charged Attack Megahorn.

After the event ends, both Wooper and Paldean Wooper will also be appearing in special four-star raids until 10pm local time. Winning those raids will cause more of both Wooper species to appear around the Gym for 30 minutes—with the event-boosted Shiny odds, too.

This is the third time Niantic has done a double feature Community Day using multiple species of the same Pokémon, previously doing this with Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew in March 2022 and then Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke in March 2023.

This Wooper Community Day should be the final event ahead of December’s special Community Day event, which typically runs across two days and features every Pokémon from the last two years on different days.

