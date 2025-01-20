Best moveset for Corviknight in Pokémon Go

Finding the best Pokémon to add to your teams in Pokémon Go is always a challenge, especially when new ones arrive. If you’re considering using Corviknight, you’ll want to teach it the best attacks to get the most out of this reliable Pokémon.

There are a handful of attacks Corviknight can learn. As with many Pokémon, it all comes down to the moves they can use and their overall stats. Even if a Pokémon has access to the best moveset possible, there’s a chance its stats won’t back it up. There’s a delicate balance you have to meet, and that’s also the case with Corviknight. We’ll break down the best attacks and moves you should be teaching Corviknight, and if it’s a good Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go.

Corviknight’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Evolve Rookidee into its final form, Corviknight. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

Corviknight is a Flying/Steel-type Pokémon, making it weak against Electric and Fire-type moves, but resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks. It’s a tough Pokémon to counter with so many type resistances, giving you a strong advantage against many team compositions. And when it comes to moves, the best moveset you can teach Corviknight is the fast move Sand Attack, and the charged moves Sky Attack and Iron Head.

Attack Name Attack Type Damage Type Damage Energy Sand Attack Fast Move Ground-type 2 4 Sky Attack Charged Move Flying-type 85 55 Iron Head Charged Move Steel-type 70 50

There are three unique fast moves Corviknight could learn to use, but Sand Attack is the best option every time. The other choices are Air Slash and Steel Wing. Air Slash is a Flying-type move that does nine damage and generates three energy per turn, while Steel Wing is a Steel-type move that can do seven damage and generates three energy per turn. Both Air Slash and Steel Wing do more damage than Sand Attack, but Sand Attack can generate a lot of energy in a short amount of time. This gives Corviknight the capacity to unleash its charged attacks far more frequently.

For charged moves, there are also only three options, and you can pick two of them. Of those three, Sky Attack and Iron Head are the best choices for Corviknight, and both deal STAB damage because of Corviknight’s Flying/Steel typing. Sky Attack is a Flying-type move that does 85 damage and uses 55 energy, while Iron Head is a Steel-type move that does 70 damage and uses 50 energy. They don’t do a large amount of damage, but you can use them more often thanks to Sand Attack.

The other charged move that Corviknight can learn is Payback, a Dark-type attack. Normally, Payback is an excellent choice as it does 110 damage for 60 energy, but it’s not the best fit for Corviknight. While it does more damage than Sky Attack and Iron Head, the lower energy amounts make those choices far more appealing. However, if you want to give Corviknight Payback, we’d recommend swapping it out for Iron Head. Between the two, Iron Head is one you can drop, as it does less damage than Sky Attack.

Is Corviknight good in Pokémon Go?

Corviknight is a powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Go. We cannot recommend this Pokémon enough. It has a variety of resistances, a decisive moveset, and great stats that make it a standout choice. You shouldn’t expect to see it in the Master League, but it’s about to surge the charts as one of the best Pokémon to use in the Great League and Ultra Leagues. If you regularly complete these battles, grab Corviknight while you can. It’ll also be a good choice to take with you to raids or when battling Team Rocket.

