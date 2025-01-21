Pokémon Go players are praying this limited Shadow Raid feature becomes permanent

Pokémon Go trainers from across the globe were greeted with a surprising W by Niantic during the Shadow Ho-Oh raid event, with the developer allowing trainers to use Remote Raid Passes in Shadow Raids for the first time—and people want it back.

Usually, a Shadow Raid in Pokémon Go requires trainers to meet locally in person to take it on. As you can imagine, as a solo or rural player, the prospect of getting nearly 10+ people to turn up for a raid simultaneously or go out hunting for raids isn’t exactly ideal, so many players have missed out on the feature entirely.

That all changed last weekend when Niantic suddenly decided to let players use Remote Raid Passes, albeit limited to 25 per day.

In a Reddit thread, multiple trainers praised Niantic’s willingness to allow Remote Raids for these special events. The consensus among all the trainers is that they hope that Remote Shadow Raids will become a permanent feature in the future, not only during these weekend events but as a whole.

It creates a weird precedent, though, as one player put it in the Reddit thread: “The game is in a weird place if people are thanking Niantic for allowing them to spend more money.” The discussion then turned into a debate about Niantic’s weird decision-making over the past few years to limit the gameplay experience for a large group of players.

Still, lots of trainers were pleasantly pleased with the ability to Remote Raid Pass, and Niantic could potentially bring it back for future Shadow Raid mini events too later down the line as it adds more Pokémon outside of Ho-Oh.

Some trainers haven’t stopped at just wanting Remote Shadow Raids, though, with some hoping that Max Battles, which are the only way to get Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon, also get a similar approach in the future with special events allowing Remote Raid passes or some form of Remote Max Particles to be used to take part in Remote battles as well.

