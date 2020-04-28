How to get and use Remote Raid Passes in Pokémon Go

Remote Raids are finally available in Pokémon Go, which means players who haven’t been able to raid while playing from home can now get back into the action.

The only thing you need to join a raid without being there in person is a new item called the Remote Raid Pass.

Remote Raid Passes are now available in the in-game shop! With a Remote Raid Pass, you’ll be able to join any Raid Battles you can see on the Nearby screen or tap on the map! Learn more: https://t.co/yNGqNxaupL #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/vZj8ObH54a — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 27, 2020

Each Remote Raid Pass will cost players 100 PokéCoins or 250 PokéCoins for a bundle of three. A trainer can only hold a maximum of three Remote Raid Passes at a time regardless of how they’re obtained, but you must be level five or over to use them.

There is a special deal available for players to celebrate the features in the shop. A Remote Raid Pass bundle will give trainers three Remote Raid Passes for one PokéCoin, but it will only be available for a limited time.

In order to enter a remote raid, a player must either see a raid on their Nearby menu or have a Pokémon located inside of the gym where a raid is taking place. The distance limit is 4 km for the latter option.

Once you click on the raid icon in the Nearby menu, the game will ask for confirmation that you would like to use your Remote Raid Pass, similarly to a normal Raid Pass, and then you will be given access. You will be able to see how many players are in the lobby before using your pass, which will help you gauge if the raid is doable or not.

All raids you complete with a Remote Raid Pass will count toward any raid-related research tasks or achievement medals.

Niantic has already stated that there will be changes made to balance the Remote Raid Passes once the coronavirus pandemic is over in order to promote players actually playing the game at the raid’s location. However, until that point, during certain times of day up to 10 players can join any raid located on their Nearby screen or overworld map and compete just like a normal raid.

Outside of those specified times, which Niantic will announce in the future, only five remote players can be in a raid lobby at one time. This is meant to prevent lobbies from being overrun by remote raiders and promote in-person play.

More updates and changes will be added to the Remote Raid feature as players get to use it and Niantic can see how to improve the format.