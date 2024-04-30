Pokémon Go May 2024 Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours: All dates and bonuses

Another month, another set of mini Pokémon Go events to spotlight key encounters and raids throughout the larger event lineup. And, as usual, these special Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours will offer some additional bonuses to entice you to join in.
Pokémon Go uses these as smaller events that run every week and highlight a species with some additional gameplay bonuses for one hour. Some of these events can feature multiple Pokémon or have different elements based on region exclusivity. But they all have at least a bit of reliance on the May event lineup or available five-star raid rotation. For May, here’s a full overview of upcoming Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, and their associated bonuses.
All Pokémon Go May 2024 Spotlight Hours, spawns, and bonuses
|Spotlight Hour Pokémon
|Spotlight Hour times and bonus
|Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee
|May 7
Double Transfer Candy
|Abra
|May 14
Double Evolution XP
|Elgyem
|May 21
Double Catch Stardust
|Mareanie
|May 28
Double Catch XP
Spotlight Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates—almost always on a Tuesday. Every featured Pokémon in Spotlight Hours this month can be encountered as a Shiny except for Mareanie.
All Pokémon Go May 2024 Legendary Raid Hours, dates, and more
|Raid Hour Pokémon
|Raid Hour times and bonus
|Registeel
|May 1
|Tapu Fini w/ Nature’s Madness
|May 8 and 15
|Regirock
|May 22
|Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only)
|May 29
|Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only)
|May 29
Raid Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates—almost always on a Wednesday. Every Pokémon featured as a Raid Hour boss can be Shiny except for Blacephalon and Stakataka.