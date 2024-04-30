Hitmonchan Pokemon TCG art.
Pokémon Go May 2024 Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours: All dates and bonuses

Time to knock these out.
Cale Michael
Published: Apr 30, 2024 01:38 am

Another month, another set of mini Pokémon Go events to spotlight key encounters and raids throughout the larger event lineup. And, as usual, these special Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours will offer some additional bonuses to entice you to join in.

Pokémon Go uses these as smaller events that run every week and highlight a species with some additional gameplay bonuses for one hour. Some of these events can feature multiple Pokémon or have different elements based on region exclusivity. But they all have at least a bit of reliance on the May event lineup or available five-star raid rotation. For May, here’s a full overview of upcoming Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, and their associated bonuses. 

All Pokémon Go May 2024 Spotlight Hours, spawns, and bonuses

Hitmonlee Pokemon TCG art.
Kick it with these smaller events. Image via The Pokemon Company
Spotlight Hour PokémonSpotlight Hour times and bonus
Hitmonchan and HitmonleeMay 7
Double Transfer Candy
AbraMay 14
Double Evolution XP
ElgyemMay 21
Double Catch Stardust
MareanieMay 28
Double Catch XP

Spotlight Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates—almost always on a Tuesday. Every featured Pokémon in Spotlight Hours this month can be encountered as a Shiny except for Mareanie. 

All Pokémon Go May 2024 Legendary Raid Hours, dates, and more

Raid Hour PokémonRaid Hour times and bonus
RegisteelMay 1
Tapu Fini w/ Nature’s Madness May 8 and 15
RegirockMay 22
Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only)May 29
Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only)May 29

Raid Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates—almost always on a Wednesday. Every Pokémon featured as a Raid Hour boss can be Shiny except for Blacephalon and Stakataka. 

Cale Michael
