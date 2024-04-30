Pokémon Go May 2024 Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours: All dates and bonuses

Another month, another set of mini Pokémon Go events to spotlight key encounters and raids throughout the larger event lineup. And, as usual, these special Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours will offer some additional bonuses to entice you to join in.

Pokémon Go uses these as smaller events that run every week and highlight a species with some additional gameplay bonuses for one hour. Some of these events can feature multiple Pokémon or have different elements based on region exclusivity. But they all have at least a bit of reliance on the May event lineup or available five-star raid rotation. For May, here’s a full overview of upcoming Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, and their associated bonuses.

All Pokémon Go May 2024 Spotlight Hours, spawns, and bonuses

Kick it with these smaller events. Image via The Pokemon Company

Spotlight Hour Pokémon Spotlight Hour times and bonus Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee May 7

Double Transfer Candy Abra May 14

Double Evolution XP Elgyem May 21

Double Catch Stardust Mareanie May 28

Double Catch XP

Spotlight Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates—almost always on a Tuesday. Every featured Pokémon in Spotlight Hours this month can be encountered as a Shiny except for Mareanie.

All Pokémon Go May 2024 Legendary Raid Hours, dates, and more

Raid Hour Pokémon Raid Hour times and bonus Registeel May 1 Tapu Fini w/ Nature’s Madness May 8 and 15 Regirock May 22 Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only) May 29 Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only) May 29

Raid Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates—almost always on a Wednesday. Every Pokémon featured as a Raid Hour boss can be Shiny except for Blacephalon and Stakataka.

