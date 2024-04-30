Suicune Pokemon TCG art.
Pokémon Go May 2024 Raid guide: All Raids Bosses and bonuses

A lineup that should have you running to Gyms.
Raids are going to be a big part of Pokémon Go’s May content lineup, as Niantic introduces multiple new Pokémon and offers what might be the strongest Shadow Raid target yet—even if there are some restrictions in place.

For Pokémon Go’s May Raid schedule, Blacephalon and Stakataka will appear for the very first time out of Ultra Space, with a major limitation on how to catch them. Shadow Suicune headlines the weekend Shadow Raid lineup too, offering a powerful Legendary for players who prove capable of taking it down. Since this is the second month in a row where featured Raid Bosses will only be appearing in certain parts of the world, here is a full schedule for Pokémon Go’s May Raids, Mega Raids, and more.

All Pokémon Go May 2024 Raid Bosses and full schedule guide

Stakataka Pokemon TCG art.
Raid bossRaid schedule
Tapu Fini w/ Nature’s Madness Start: May 2
End: May 16
RegirockStart: May 16
End: May 23
Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only) (Debut)Start: May 23
End: June 1
Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only) (Debut)Start: May 23
End: June 1

Each Pokémon starts and stops appearing in five-star raids at 10am local time on the dates listed. 

All Pokémon Go May 2024 Mega Raid Bosses and schedules

Raid bossRaid schedule
Mega AlakazamStart: May 2
End: May 16
Mega GyaradosStart: May 16
End: May 23
Mega PidgeotStart: May 23
End: June 1

Mega Raids also rotate at 10am local time on the dates listed.

All Pokémon Go May 2024 Shadow Raid Bosses and schedules

On Saturdays and Sundays throughout May, Shadow Suicune will appear in five-star Shadow Raids for the first time. One and three-star Shadow Raids will also appear daily with a rotating list of Pokémon.

Each Pokémon featured in the regular Raid rotation will get a Raid Hour event to coincide with it, which is different than a Spotlight Hour event. This month will end the World of Wonders season as Go Fest 2024 draws closer. To celebrate, every player can catch a free Diancie and access exclusive Timed Research if they purchase a Go Fest 2024: Global ticket early.

