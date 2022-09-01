All Amazon Prime Gaming Pokémon Go bundles and rewards

Pokémon Go’s in-game shop offers lots of items that can increase the gaming experience of its players. From better incubators to remote raid passes, costs can start adding up once Pokémon fans start authorizing transactions. This means that whenever there are free resources up for grabs, players often seize the opportunity.

Pokémon Go often releases promo codes as a part of collaborations, offering players in-game content in the form of redeemable codes. One of these collaborations is with Amazon Prime, allowing Prime Gaming members to claim free rewards in Pokémon Go every two weeks.

Current Pokémon Go Prime Gaming rewards in September 2022

30 Pokéballs

Five Max Revives

One Super Incubator

To keep up with the latest Prime Gaming rewards for Pokémon Go, players can check back here or visit Pokémon Go’s page on Amazon Prime Gaming.

Head over to Pokémon Go’s page on Amazon Prime Gaming.

Log in with your Amazon account and have an active Amazon Prime membership.

Click on the offer to Claim.

Launch Pokémon Go and open the in-game shop.

Scroll down to the bottom and enter to your Prime Gaming code under the Promos part.

Alternatively, players can also use Niantic’s offer redemption page. After copying their Amazon Prime gaming codes, players will need to sign into Niantic’s website with their Pokémon Go accounts. After entering the code on Niantic’s website, players’ rewards will be delivered to their accounts the next time they launch Pokémon Go.