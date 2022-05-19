How to redeem Prime Gaming Pokémon Go bundles and rewards

Prime Gaming users can now get exclusive Pokémon Go bundles and rewards every two weeks. Niantic teamed up with Amazon on a new collaboration that gives free gifts to all players subscribed to the service. Initially, it is set to run from May until at least July 2022.

Several major games and franchises have teamed up with Prime Gaming before, such as the Riot Games-owned League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift. For some of these collaborations, you need to connect your game accounts to your Amazon account, and your prize will be added to your inventory with one click. For others, you will get a gift code that needs to be redeemed in-game or at a specific page of the game’s own website. Pokémon Go is a case of the latter.

How to redeem Pokémon Go bundles and rewards on Prime Gaming

Screengrab via Prime Gaming

The first thing you need to do is visit the Pokémon Go page of the Prime Gaming website.

There, you will find several cards for in-game content that can be redeemed. Prizes that can already be claimed will show a blue “Claim now” button, while future prizes will have a month written in them. That is when you should go back there to redeem any new content available.

Screengrab via Prime Gaming

After you click “Claim now,” you will get a code made up of letters and numbers. This code is unique and needs to be redeemed to your Pokémon Go account for you to get your free items. With the code in hand, it is time to do that.

Visit Niantic’s offer redemption page by clicking this link. It will show a few login options, including Google and Niantic Kids. Choose and enter the same credentials you use to play Pokémon Go on your mobile device, and you should be signed in.

Screengrab via Niantic

Once you have signed in, there will be a text box with the instruction “Enter offer code.” Copy the code you got from Prime Gaming, paste it in that box, and click the orange Submit button under the box. A success message should appear next, saying your prize is redeemed.

The process above works for players on all devices, but Android players can also redeem their codes in-game if they prefer to do so. It is only slightly different.

Redeeming Prime Gaming Pokémon Go codes in-game on Android devices

After claiming your code from the Prime Gaming website, open Pokémon Go on your Android device and tap the Poké Ball menu icon.

Screengrab via Niantic

This will open the main menu. Tap the Shop menu icon next, which will take you to the in-game shop.

Once you open the shop, you will find a Promos section with a text field under it. Enter the code there and tap Redeem. This should already add the items to your Item Bag.