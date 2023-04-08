How to get and use the Mystery Box in Pokémon Go

In Pokémon Go, certain Pokémon are harder to obtain than others. This is often the case with Legendary Pokémon or Mythical Pokémon like Rayquaza or Melmetal, who might only appear during special events or can only be obtained via unique methods.

Some Pokémon might even require a special item, like the Mystery Box. But what exactly is the Mystery Box? And how do you use it?

What is the Mystery Box in Pokémon Go?

The Mystery Box in Pokémon Go is an essential item for catching the Mythical Pokémon Meltan and its evolution, Melmetal. By activating the box, Meltan will appear with the opportunity to catch it. This is the only current way to get Meltan in Pokémon Go.

How to use the Mystery Box in Pokémon Go

This special box can be obtained by connecting Pokémon Go to the following Pokémon titles: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Let’s Go, Eevee!, and Pokémon Home. Once connected, you will need to send one Pokémon from Go to one of the other games listed. This will earn you the Mystery Box.

Now that you have the box, you can activate it one time to make Meltan temporarily appear in the wild. After the time is up, there’s a three-day cooldown period before you can open the Mystery Box again. You’ll also have to transfer another Pokémon to one of the other games like you did the first time. The wait might feel long, but it’s definitely worth it if you’re working toward completing the Pokédex or want the Mythical Pokémon in your possession.

You should also be on the lookout for certain events that give the Mystery Box some good buffs. During the Let’s Go event, for example, the cooldown period for activating the Mystery Box was reduced to give players more opportunities to use it and encounter Meltan. It also boosted the chances of finding XXS and XXL Meltan during that time.