All Pokémon Go: Let’s GO Special Research tasks and rewards

It’s time to get back into the Let’s GO! spirit with a brand new Pokémon Go event themed around content that ties together years of previous updates or crossovers—with a focus on Meltan.

The event runs from March 21 to 29 and the theme is a bit wild. What was once the An Everyday Hero event is adding in Let’s GO content and brings Professor Willow’s research into the limelight with rare encounters available for players around the world.

Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour are all appearing in the wild with no limitations and Ditto will be spawning more frequently as different Pokémon during the event too. Shiny Meltan also returns with reduced cooldown times on the Mystery Box, so players can try to get the Mythical Steel-type powered up.

Team Go Rocket will also play a role in this event with another Team Go Rocket Takeover featuring plenty of new Shadow Pokémon and changes to accompany the bonuses. Some of that will extend beyond the event as Seasonal Special Research for Season 10: Rising Heroes.

Here is an overview of all of the An Everyday Hero, Let’s GO, and other research tasks and rewards released on March 21.

All Pokémon Go: An Everyday Hero Special and event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards

All Pokémon Go: Let’s GO Seasonal Special Research tasks and rewards

This is not like usual event research, as it is a larger overarching Seasonal Special Research that will remain available to complete and claim until Season 10: Rising Heroes ends on June 1.

Let’s GO Special Research page one

Catch 10 Pokémon Five Poké Balls

Make 10 Curveball Throws Five Razz Berries

Power up Pokémon five times 1,000 Stardust



Total Reward: 1,500 XP and a Mankey encounter

Let’s GO Special Research page two

Catch 15 Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Make 10 Great Throws Five Pinap Berries

Transfer 20 Pokémon Five Great Balls



Total Reward: 2,000 XP and a Meditite encounter

Let’s GO Special Research page three

Power up Pokémon 10 times 10 Great Balls

Make seven Great Throws One Lure Module

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt Three Revives



Total Reward: 2,500 XP and a Machoke encounter

Let’s Go Special Research page five

Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon! 500 XP



Total Reward: 1,000 XP and 1,000 Stardust

All Pokémon Go: An Everyday Hero event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Ditto Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour encounters



All Willow’s Wardrobe ticketed Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

This is another piece of season-long research that players can complete through June 1, although this is a ticketed research that will cost $5 to pick up.

