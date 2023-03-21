All Pokémon Go: Let’s GO Special Research tasks and rewards

It’s time to get back into the Let’s GO! spirit with a brand new Pokémon Go event themed around content that ties together years of previous updates or crossovers—with a focus on Meltan.
The event runs from March 21 to 29 and the theme is a bit wild. What was once the An Everyday Hero event is adding in Let’s GO content and brings Professor Willow’s research into the limelight with rare encounters available for players around the world.
Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour are all appearing in the wild with no limitations and Ditto will be spawning more frequently as different Pokémon during the event too. Shiny Meltan also returns with reduced cooldown times on the Mystery Box, so players can try to get the Mythical Steel-type powered up.
Team Go Rocket will also play a role in this event with another Team Go Rocket Takeover featuring plenty of new Shadow Pokémon and changes to accompany the bonuses. Some of that will extend beyond the event as Seasonal Special Research for Season 10: Rising Heroes.
Here is an overview of all of the An Everyday Hero, Let’s GO, and other research tasks and rewards released on March 21.
All Pokémon Go: An Everyday Hero Special and event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards
All Pokémon Go: Let’s GO Seasonal Special Research tasks and rewards
This is not like usual event research, as it is a larger overarching Seasonal Special Research that will remain available to complete and claim until Season 10: Rising Heroes ends on June 1.
Let’s GO Special Research page one
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Five Poké Balls
- Make 10 Curveball Throws
- Five Razz Berries
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 1,000 Stardust
Total Reward: 1,500 XP and a Mankey encounter
Let’s GO Special Research page two
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws
- Five Pinap Berries
- Transfer 20 Pokémon
- Five Great Balls
Total Reward: 2,000 XP and a Meditite encounter
Let’s GO Special Research page three
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 10 Great Balls
- Make seven Great Throws
- One Lure Module
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt
- Three Revives
Total Reward: 2,500 XP and a Machoke encounter
Let’s Go Special Research page five
- Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon!
- 500 XP
Total Reward: 1,000 XP and 1,000 Stardust
All Pokémon Go: An Everyday Hero event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch three Ditto
- Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour encounters
All Willow’s Wardrobe ticketed Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
This is another piece of season-long research that players can complete through June 1, although this is a ticketed research that will cost $5 to pick up.
