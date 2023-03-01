All Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Do you think Professor Willow has drip? Well, Pokémon Go players can grab a matching outfit thanks to the new Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research ticket that went live alongside the other Season 10: Rising Heroes content.

This is a paid, yet very simple, piece of Timed Research locked behind a ticket that will be available to purchase from March 1 to June 1 as part of Season 10. It is mostly focused on getting players some sick new threads from Professor Willow, but Meltan and Melmetal play a role in the rewards too.

If you play on gearing up for this optional challenge, or are unsure about dropping $5 on it, here is everything you need to know about Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research, including all of the research tasks and rewards.

Should you purchase the Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

For some Pokémon Go players, spending real money is never the move. But for others, a $5 price tag for certain content like this Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research or the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted is worth what you get for dropping a few bucks.

If you like the outfit Professor Willow has worn since returning from Ultra Space last Summer, this research will let you dress your avatar in an identical set. It also guarantees you some extra Meltan Candy and a special encounter with Melmetal.

You still have to do some work to get your Willow’s Wardrobe rewards, but all of the tasks are basic and only require you to catch or transfer Pokémon. So if this sounds like it is worth it, go ahead and pick up the ticket.

How to get the Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research ticket in Pokémon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research ticket is available to purchase in the in-game Pokémon Go shop for $4.99, or the equivalent price depending on your region.

Simply open your main menu, navigate to the Shop, and scroll down until you find the segment listing Willow’s Wardrobe with the image of the player avatar wearing the available outfit. From there, you just need to clock on it, go through the payment process, and the Timed Research should automatically be added to your game.

How to complete Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research tasks in Pokémon Go

Willow’s Wardrobe

Catch 10 Pokémon Professor Willow Goggles avatar item

Catch 20 Pokémon Professor Willow Gloves avatar item

Catch 30 Pokémon Professor Willow Pants avatar item

Catch 40 Pokémon Professor Willow Jacket avatar item

Catch 50 Pokémon Professor Willow Boots avatar item

Transfer 30 Pokémon 25 Meltan Candy



Total Reward: Melmetal encounter, 809 XP, and 809 Stardust

The Melmetal encountered via this method will know the Charged Attack Double Iron Bash before it is added to the Elite Charged TM pool at a later date.