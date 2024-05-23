Stakataka Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Can Stakataka be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Major assembly required.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: May 23, 2024 11:10 am

Ultra Beasts only appear under certain conditions in Pokémon Go, and Stakataka has even harsher requirements than some of the others. But when you do encounter a Stakataka, can it be Shiny

Recommended Videos

Stakataka is one of multiple Ultra Beasts that will only appear in five-star Pokémon Go raids, limiting its availability to monthly raid rotations or special events. The Rampart Pokémon has an additional restriction—location-based exclusivity. So while you test your luck with finding a Stakataka raid, here is everything you need to know about its Shiny availability. 

Can you get Shiny Stakataka in Pokémon Go?

Stakataka in Pokemon Go
Big blocks ready to battle. Image via The Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Stakataka is available as a Shiny in Pokémon Go. This is one of the rare instances of a Pokémon being added to the game and having its alternate color variant available from day one. That doesn’t mean the game’s Shiny odds will play out in your favor, however. 

Stakataka was added to Pokémon Go on May 23 as part of the Ultra Space Wonders event. Blacephalon and Naganadel also debuted during that event, with mixed Shiny availability at the time. And because Stakataka is an Eastern Hemisphere-exclusive raid encounter, that means you need to have a friend invite you to a Remote Raid if you aren’t capable of finding one yourself.

Blacephalon shares the same problems regarding availability, though it is a bit more highly sought after based on its moveset. Meanwhile, Stakataka might not be the best Pokémon for competitive use, especially when you look at other Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go, but at least you can get lucky and find a Shiny.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Can Blacephalon be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Blacephalon standing on a rail against the night sky.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Blacephalon be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 23, 2024
Read Article Legendary Pokémon vs. NBA superstar: Could Mewtwo beat LeBron James in a 1v1?
LeBron James looking shocked in Space Jam 2.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Legendary Pokémon vs. NBA superstar: Could Mewtwo beat LeBron James in a 1v1?
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 22, 2024
Read Article Build your fantasy Pokémon team with new NAIC contest—and win cool prizes
Palafin being sent out into battle in its Hero Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Build your fantasy Pokémon team with new NAIC contest—and win cool prizes
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can Blacephalon be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Blacephalon standing on a rail against the night sky.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Blacephalon be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 23, 2024
Read Article Legendary Pokémon vs. NBA superstar: Could Mewtwo beat LeBron James in a 1v1?
LeBron James looking shocked in Space Jam 2.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Legendary Pokémon vs. NBA superstar: Could Mewtwo beat LeBron James in a 1v1?
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 22, 2024
Read Article Build your fantasy Pokémon team with new NAIC contest—and win cool prizes
Palafin being sent out into battle in its Hero Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Build your fantasy Pokémon team with new NAIC contest—and win cool prizes
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 22, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.