Best moveset for Stakataka in Pokémon Go

It’s time to assess if Stakataka is a valuable Pokémon you should add to your roster Pokémon Go. Catching every Pokémon in the game is everyone’s goal, but narrowing down Stakataka’s best moveset is important for anyone who wants to use it in battle.

There are a handful of moves Stakataka can learn, but only one combination makes it a good choice. The other options might be decent, but you won’t get the same results during a Pokémon Go battle. If you want to use an optimal Stakataka, this guide covers the best moveset you need to teach it in Pokémon Go.

Stakataka’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Stakataka is a formidable Rock and Steel-type Pokémon.

When it comes down to it, the best moves to teach Stakataka in Pokémon Go are the fast move Rock Throw and the charged moves Stone Edge and Flash Cannon. You might not catch a Stakataka that knows these attacks, but you want to act fast before it disappears—you can swap them out later.

For Stakataka’s fast move, there are only two options: Rock Throw and Take Down. Between the two, Rock Throw is a superior choice as it’s a Rock-type attack that gets a boost of power from Stakataka’s typing. Although Take Down is an attack that does five damage and gives a Pokémon eight energy every time you use it, the move takes three turns to use. Rock Throw is slightly faster at two turns and does eight damage while giving five energy each time. Take Down does provide more energy, but Rock Throw’s damage makes it the better choice.

For the charged moves, there are only three options to pick from you. You can go with Bulldoze, Flash Cannon, or Stone Edge. Of these three, Stone Edge and Bulldoze are the best choices, as the energy cost of using them is under 60. While Flash Cannon does more damage and gets an attack boost from Stakataka’s typing, it requires 70 energy for you to use and won’t be the best option, given Stakataka’s overall stats. You’re better off using a Stakataka that has Bulldoze over Flash Cannon.

Is Stakataka good in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, given Stakataka’s overall stats, this is an Ultra Beast you’re better off avoiding in Pokémon Go. Stakatak has a decent amount of attack and defense, but lacks robust health. It won’t last long in most fights, and there are far better Steel-type options you can pick in Pokémon Go. I don’t recommend catching it to use in raids or against other players until Niantic can adjust its health points.

