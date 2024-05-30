Players encountering both of Necrozma's fused forms in Pokemon Go.
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

All Go Fest 2024: Sendai Special Research tasks and rewards

Pick your path and your fusion.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: May 30, 2024 12:24 am

While Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai isn’t open for everyone, the featured content shows what might be coming to other players soon. This includes multiple sets of Special Research, which introduces Marshadow for the first time, and fusion material for Necrozma.

Recommended Videos

The Sendai Special Research will only be available during Go Fest 2024: Sendai from May 30 to June 2, though it will be rebranded and added to the other Go Fest events throughout the summer. The exact content might not be the same but everyone will have a chance to catch the Mythical Pokémon, Marshadow as it makes its Pokémon Go debut.

So, if you plan on completing any Research during Go Fest 2024: Sendai, here’s a full guide to the tasks and rewards. 

All Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai Park Escapade Special Research tasks and rewards

A promotional image for Pokemon Go Fest 2024 showing Marshadow
It is time to embrace the dark. Image via Niantic

This research focuses on Marshadow making its Pokémon Go debut. 

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page one

  • Catch 10 Pokémon
    • Two Incense
  • Use an Incense
    • Two Lucky Eggs
  • Make 10 Nice Throws
    • 24 Poké Balls

Total Rewards: Two Razz Berries, a Sun Crown Eevee encounter, and two Incubators

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page two

  • Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Mountain Brook Habitat
    • Blue-Striped Basculin encounter
  • In the Mountain Brook habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
    • 25 Basculin Candy
  • Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Sky Arena habitat
    • Oricorio (Pa’u Style) encounter
  • In the Sky Arena habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
    • 25 Oricorio Candy

Total Rewards: Two Razz Berries, Klefki encounter, and two Pinap Berries

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page three

  • Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Star Parade Habitat
    • Pancham encounter
  • In the Star Parade habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
    • 25 Pancham Candy
  • Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Lake Garden habitat
    • Panpour encounter
  • In the Lake Garden habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
    • 25 Panpour Candy

Total Rewards: One Super Incubator, a Moon Crown Eevee encounter, and two Pinap Berries

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page four

  • Hatch an Egg
    • 24 Great Balls
  • Catch 15 Pokémon
    • 2,024 Stardust
  • Make three Great Throws
    • 2,024 XP

Total Rewards: Two Golden Razz Berries, a Marshadow encounter, and two Silver Pinap Berries

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page five

  • Earn 2,024 XP
    • Two Star Pieces
  • Earn 2,024 Stardust
    • 25 Marshadow Candy
  • Power up Marshadow
    • 2,024 XP

Total Rewards: 10 Marshadow Stickers, three Rare Candies, and a Marshadow avatar t-shirt

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page six

  • Make a new Friend
    • 2,024 Stardust
  • Send three Gifts to Friends
    • 25 Marshadow Candy
  • Trade Pokémon three times
    • Two Lure Modules

Total Rewards: 10 Marshadow Candy XL, one Rare Candy XL, and an Alolan Greeting avatar pose

All Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai City Skies Special Research tasks and rewards

Necrozma fused with Lunala in Pokemon Go.
New wings take flight. Image via Niantic

This research will net you an encounter with Necrozma while forcing you to choose between Solgaleo and Lunala. Depending on your decision, you get a guaranteed encounter with one of the other Legendaries and enough Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy to fuse Necrozma with them at the end. 

Sendai City Skies Special Research page one

  • Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
    • Two Incense
  • Use an Incense
    • 24 Poké Balls
  • Catch 24 Pokémon
    • 2,024 XP

Total Rewards: 25 Furfrou Candy, a Furfrou encounter, and two Lucky Eggs

Sendai City Skies Special Research — Choose Radar Tuning: Event Eevee or Emolga 

Your choice here will not impact your rewards; the only thing that changes is which Pokémon is prioritized by your Pokémon Go Nearby Radar, making it more likely you’ll encounter an Eevee wearing a Sun or Moon Crown or Emolga.

Here is the next page of Sendai City Skies Special Research, where only one research task is changed based on your decision. 

Sendai City Skies Special Research page two (Eevee or Emolga)

  • Catch six Eevee (Sun or Moon Crown) / Catch six Emolga
    • Three Razz Berries
  • Change a Furgrou’s Trim
    • Two Poffins
  • Earn three Hearts with your Buddy
    • 24 Great Balls

Total Rewards: Two Hyper Potions, 2,024 XP, two Revives

Sendai City Skies Special Research — Choose Solgaleo or Lunala

If you select “Basking in the Radience” or “Hidden in the Umbra” for your path here, you will alter which Legendary Pokémon and new Energy you will encounter.

Basking in the Radience will net you an encounter with Solgaleo and give you enough Solar Fusion Energy to fuse it with Necrozma into Dusk Mane Necrozma. Likewise, Hidden in the Umbra will focus on Lunala and Lunar Fusion Energy, which lets you fuze Necrozma into Dawn Wings Necrozma. 

Both paths feature a Necrozma encounter and mostly unchanged tasks and rewards, outside the Energy types and Legendary encounters. 

Sendai City Skies Special Research page three (Basking in the Radiance)

  • Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
    • Five Pinap Berries
  • Complete three Field Research tasks
    • 24 Ultra Balls
  • Walk 1km
    • Two Max Potions

Total Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, a Solgaleo encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Sendai City Skies Special Research page four (Basking in the Radiance)

  • Power up Pokémon five times
    • 2,024 XP
  • Battle in three raids
    • Five Max Revives
  • Earn 800 Stardust
    • 2,024 Stardust

Total Rewards: Two Super Incubators, a Necrozma encounter, and two Rare Candies

Sendai City Skies Special Research page five (Basking in the Radiance)

  • Hatch two Eggs
    • 2,024 XP
  • Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms
    • Two Star Pieces
  • Complete 10 Field Research tasks
    • Two Lure Modules

Total Rewards: 30 Necrozma Candy, 30 Cosmog Candy, and 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy

Sendai City Skies Special Research page three (Hidden in the Umbra)

  • Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
    • Five Pinap Berries
  • Complete three Field Research tasks
    • 24 Ultra Balls
  • Walk 1km
    • Two Max Potions

Total Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, a Lunala encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Sendai City Skies Special Research page four (Hidden in the Umbra)

  • Power up Pokémon five times
    • 2,024 XP
  • Battle in three raids
    • Five Max Revives
  • Earn 800 Stardust
    • 2,024 Stardust

Total Rewards: Two Super Incubators, a Necrozma encounter, and two Rare Candies

Sendai City Skies Special Research page five (Hidden in the Umbra)

  • Hatch two Eggs
    • 2,024 XP
  • Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms
    • Two Star Pieces
  • Complete 10 Field Research tasks
    • Two Lure Modules

Total Rewards: 30 Necrozma Candy, 30 Cosmog Candy, and 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy

All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai Field Research tasks and rewards

Certain Field Research tasks during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai will only be available during their respective Habitat Rotations, so you keep your eyes out for those. Here’s a list of the Field Research tasks you will see during the rest of the event.

Field Research tasks (Park or City)Field Research rewards
Catch 10 Pokémon (Park)Klefki encounter
500 Stardust
Hatch an Egg (Park)Two Rare Candies
1,000 Stardust
Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy (Park)Emolga encounter
One Rare Candy
Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms (Park)Emolga encounter
One Rare Candy
500 Stardust
Send three Gifts to Friends (Park)Three Marshadow Candy
Challenge a nearby Trainer by scanning their Battle Code (Park)1,000 Stardust
Catch 10 Pokémon (City)One Rare Candy
Hatch an Egg (City)Two Rare Candies
Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy (City)Emolga encounter
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Can Necrozma be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Necrozma Pokemon TCG art.
Necrozma Pokemon TCG art.
Necrozma Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Necrozma be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 29, 2024
Read Article How to evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokémon Go
Naganadel Pokemon TCG art.
Naganadel Pokemon TCG art.
Naganadel Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
How to evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokémon Go
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 27, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can Necrozma be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Necrozma Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Necrozma be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 29, 2024
Read Article How to evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokémon Go
Naganadel Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
How to evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokémon Go
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 27, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 27, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.