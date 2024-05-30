All Go Fest 2024: Sendai Special Research tasks and rewards

While Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai isn’t open for everyone, the featured content shows what might be coming to other players soon. This includes multiple sets of Special Research, which introduces Marshadow for the first time, and fusion material for Necrozma.

Recommended Videos

The Sendai Special Research will only be available during Go Fest 2024: Sendai from May 30 to June 2, though it will be rebranded and added to the other Go Fest events throughout the summer. The exact content might not be the same but everyone will have a chance to catch the Mythical Pokémon, Marshadow as it makes its Pokémon Go debut.

So, if you plan on completing any Research during Go Fest 2024: Sendai, here’s a full guide to the tasks and rewards.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai Park Escapade Special Research tasks and rewards

It is time to embrace the dark. Image via Niantic

This research focuses on Marshadow making its Pokémon Go debut.

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page one

Catch 10 Pokémon Two Incense

Use an Incense Two Lucky Eggs

Make 10 Nice Throws 24 Poké Balls



Total Rewards: Two Razz Berries, a Sun Crown Eevee encounter, and two Incubators

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page two

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Mountain Brook Habitat Blue-Striped Basculin encounter

In the Mountain Brook habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Basculin Candy

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Sky Arena habitat Oricorio (Pa’u Style) encounter

In the Sky Arena habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Oricorio Candy



Total Rewards: Two Razz Berries, Klefki encounter, and two Pinap Berries

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page three

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Star Parade Habitat Pancham encounter

In the Star Parade habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Pancham Candy

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Lake Garden habitat Panpour encounter

In the Lake Garden habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Panpour Candy



Total Rewards: One Super Incubator, a Moon Crown Eevee encounter, and two Pinap Berries

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page four

Hatch an Egg 24 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon 2,024 Stardust

Make three Great Throws 2,024 XP



Total Rewards: Two Golden Razz Berries, a Marshadow encounter, and two Silver Pinap Berries

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page five

Earn 2,024 XP Two Star Pieces

Earn 2,024 Stardust 25 Marshadow Candy

Power up Marshadow 2,024 XP



Total Rewards: 10 Marshadow Stickers, three Rare Candies, and a Marshadow avatar t-shirt

Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page six

Make a new Friend 2,024 Stardust

Send three Gifts to Friends 25 Marshadow Candy

Trade Pokémon three times Two Lure Modules



Total Rewards: 10 Marshadow Candy XL, one Rare Candy XL, and an Alolan Greeting avatar pose

All Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai City Skies Special Research tasks and rewards

New wings take flight. Image via Niantic

This research will net you an encounter with Necrozma while forcing you to choose between Solgaleo and Lunala. Depending on your decision, you get a guaranteed encounter with one of the other Legendaries and enough Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy to fuse Necrozma with them at the end.

Sendai City Skies Special Research page one

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms Two Incense

Use an Incense 24 Poké Balls

Catch 24 Pokémon 2,024 XP



Total Rewards: 25 Furfrou Candy, a Furfrou encounter, and two Lucky Eggs

Sendai City Skies Special Research — Choose Radar Tuning: Event Eevee or Emolga

Your choice here will not impact your rewards; the only thing that changes is which Pokémon is prioritized by your Pokémon Go Nearby Radar, making it more likely you’ll encounter an Eevee wearing a Sun or Moon Crown or Emolga.

Here is the next page of Sendai City Skies Special Research, where only one research task is changed based on your decision.

Sendai City Skies Special Research page two (Eevee or Emolga)

Catch six Eevee (Sun or Moon Crown) / Catch six Emolga Three Razz Berries

Change a Furgrou’s Trim Two Poffins

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy 24 Great Balls



Total Rewards: Two Hyper Potions, 2,024 XP, two Revives

Sendai City Skies Special Research — Choose Solgaleo or Lunala

If you select “Basking in the Radience” or “Hidden in the Umbra” for your path here, you will alter which Legendary Pokémon and new Energy you will encounter.

Basking in the Radience will net you an encounter with Solgaleo and give you enough Solar Fusion Energy to fuse it with Necrozma into Dusk Mane Necrozma. Likewise, Hidden in the Umbra will focus on Lunala and Lunar Fusion Energy, which lets you fuze Necrozma into Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Both paths feature a Necrozma encounter and mostly unchanged tasks and rewards, outside the Energy types and Legendary encounters.

Sendai City Skies Special Research page three (Basking in the Radiance)

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Complete three Field Research tasks 24 Ultra Balls

Walk 1km Two Max Potions



Total Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, a Solgaleo encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Sendai City Skies Special Research page four (Basking in the Radiance)

Power up Pokémon five times 2,024 XP

Battle in three raids Five Max Revives

Earn 800 Stardust 2,024 Stardust



Total Rewards: Two Super Incubators, a Necrozma encounter, and two Rare Candies

Sendai City Skies Special Research page five (Basking in the Radiance)

Hatch two Eggs 2,024 XP

Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms Two Star Pieces

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Two Lure Modules



Total Rewards: 30 Necrozma Candy, 30 Cosmog Candy, and 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy

Sendai City Skies Special Research page three (Hidden in the Umbra)

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Complete three Field Research tasks 24 Ultra Balls

Walk 1km Two Max Potions



Total Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, a Lunala encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Sendai City Skies Special Research page four (Hidden in the Umbra)

Power up Pokémon five times 2,024 XP

Battle in three raids Five Max Revives

Earn 800 Stardust 2,024 Stardust



Total Rewards: Two Super Incubators, a Necrozma encounter, and two Rare Candies

Sendai City Skies Special Research page five (Hidden in the Umbra)

Hatch two Eggs 2,024 XP

Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms Two Star Pieces

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Two Lure Modules



Total Rewards: 30 Necrozma Candy, 30 Cosmog Candy, and 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy

All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai Field Research tasks and rewards

Certain Field Research tasks during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai will only be available during their respective Habitat Rotations, so you keep your eyes out for those. Here’s a list of the Field Research tasks you will see during the rest of the event.

Field Research tasks (Park or City) Field Research rewards Catch 10 Pokémon (Park) Klefki encounter

500 Stardust Hatch an Egg (Park) Two Rare Candies

1,000 Stardust Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy (Park) Emolga encounter

One Rare Candy Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms (Park) Emolga encounter

One Rare Candy

500 Stardust Send three Gifts to Friends (Park) Three Marshadow Candy Challenge a nearby Trainer by scanning their Battle Code (Park) 1,000 Stardust Catch 10 Pokémon (City) One Rare Candy Hatch an Egg (City) Two Rare Candies Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy (City) Emolga encounter

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more