All Go Fest 2024: Sendai Special Research tasks and rewards

While Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai isn’t open for everyone, the featured content shows what might be coming to other players soon. This includes multiple sets of Special Research, which introduces Marshadow for the first time, and fusion material for Necrozma.
The Sendai Special Research will only be available during Go Fest 2024: Sendai from May 30 to June 2, though it will be rebranded and added to the other Go Fest events throughout the summer. The exact content might not be the same but everyone will have a chance to catch the Mythical Pokémon, Marshadow as it makes its Pokémon Go debut.
So, if you plan on completing any Research during Go Fest 2024: Sendai, here’s a full guide to the tasks and rewards.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai Park Escapade Special Research tasks and rewards
This research focuses on Marshadow making its Pokémon Go debut.
Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page one
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Two Incense
- Use an Incense
- Two Lucky Eggs
- Make 10 Nice Throws
- 24 Poké Balls
Total Rewards: Two Razz Berries, a Sun Crown Eevee encounter, and two Incubators
Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page two
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Mountain Brook Habitat
- Blue-Striped Basculin encounter
- In the Mountain Brook habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Basculin Candy
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Sky Arena habitat
- Oricorio (Pa’u Style) encounter
- In the Sky Arena habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Oricorio Candy
Total Rewards: Two Razz Berries, Klefki encounter, and two Pinap Berries
Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page three
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Star Parade Habitat
- Pancham encounter
- In the Star Parade habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Pancham Candy
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Lake Garden habitat
- Panpour encounter
- In the Lake Garden habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Panpour Candy
Total Rewards: One Super Incubator, a Moon Crown Eevee encounter, and two Pinap Berries
Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page four
- Hatch an Egg
- 24 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- 2,024 Stardust
- Make three Great Throws
- 2,024 XP
Total Rewards: Two Golden Razz Berries, a Marshadow encounter, and two Silver Pinap Berries
Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page five
- Earn 2,024 XP
- Two Star Pieces
- Earn 2,024 Stardust
- 25 Marshadow Candy
- Power up Marshadow
- 2,024 XP
Total Rewards: 10 Marshadow Stickers, three Rare Candies, and a Marshadow avatar t-shirt
Sendai Park Escapade Special Research page six
- Make a new Friend
- 2,024 Stardust
- Send three Gifts to Friends
- 25 Marshadow Candy
- Trade Pokémon three times
- Two Lure Modules
Total Rewards: 10 Marshadow Candy XL, one Rare Candy XL, and an Alolan Greeting avatar pose
All Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai City Skies Special Research tasks and rewards
This research will net you an encounter with Necrozma while forcing you to choose between Solgaleo and Lunala. Depending on your decision, you get a guaranteed encounter with one of the other Legendaries and enough Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy to fuse Necrozma with them at the end.
Sendai City Skies Special Research page one
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- Two Incense
- Use an Incense
- 24 Poké Balls
- Catch 24 Pokémon
- 2,024 XP
Total Rewards: 25 Furfrou Candy, a Furfrou encounter, and two Lucky Eggs
Sendai City Skies Special Research — Choose Radar Tuning: Event Eevee or Emolga
Your choice here will not impact your rewards; the only thing that changes is which Pokémon is prioritized by your Pokémon Go Nearby Radar, making it more likely you’ll encounter an Eevee wearing a Sun or Moon Crown or Emolga.
Here is the next page of Sendai City Skies Special Research, where only one research task is changed based on your decision.
Sendai City Skies Special Research page two (Eevee or Emolga)
- Catch six Eevee (Sun or Moon Crown) / Catch six Emolga
- Three Razz Berries
- Change a Furgrou’s Trim
- Two Poffins
- Earn three Hearts with your Buddy
- 24 Great Balls
Total Rewards: Two Hyper Potions, 2,024 XP, two Revives
Sendai City Skies Special Research — Choose Solgaleo or Lunala
If you select “Basking in the Radience” or “Hidden in the Umbra” for your path here, you will alter which Legendary Pokémon and new Energy you will encounter.
Basking in the Radience will net you an encounter with Solgaleo and give you enough Solar Fusion Energy to fuse it with Necrozma into Dusk Mane Necrozma. Likewise, Hidden in the Umbra will focus on Lunala and Lunar Fusion Energy, which lets you fuze Necrozma into Dawn Wings Necrozma.
Both paths feature a Necrozma encounter and mostly unchanged tasks and rewards, outside the Energy types and Legendary encounters.
Sendai City Skies Special Research page three (Basking in the Radiance)
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- 24 Ultra Balls
- Walk 1km
- Two Max Potions
Total Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, a Solgaleo encounter, two Golden Razz Berries
Sendai City Skies Special Research page four (Basking in the Radiance)
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 2,024 XP
- Battle in three raids
- Five Max Revives
- Earn 800 Stardust
- 2,024 Stardust
Total Rewards: Two Super Incubators, a Necrozma encounter, and two Rare Candies
Sendai City Skies Special Research page five (Basking in the Radiance)
- Hatch two Eggs
- 2,024 XP
- Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms
- Two Star Pieces
- Complete 10 Field Research tasks
- Two Lure Modules
Total Rewards: 30 Necrozma Candy, 30 Cosmog Candy, and 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy
Sendai City Skies Special Research page three (Hidden in the Umbra)
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- 24 Ultra Balls
- Walk 1km
- Two Max Potions
Total Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, a Lunala encounter, two Golden Razz Berries
Sendai City Skies Special Research page four (Hidden in the Umbra)
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 2,024 XP
- Battle in three raids
- Five Max Revives
- Earn 800 Stardust
- 2,024 Stardust
Total Rewards: Two Super Incubators, a Necrozma encounter, and two Rare Candies
Sendai City Skies Special Research page five (Hidden in the Umbra)
- Hatch two Eggs
- 2,024 XP
- Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms
- Two Star Pieces
- Complete 10 Field Research tasks
- Two Lure Modules
Total Rewards: 30 Necrozma Candy, 30 Cosmog Candy, and 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy
All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai Field Research tasks and rewards
Certain Field Research tasks during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai will only be available during their respective Habitat Rotations, so you keep your eyes out for those. Here’s a list of the Field Research tasks you will see during the rest of the event.
|Field Research tasks (Park or City)
|Field Research rewards
|Catch 10 Pokémon (Park)
|Klefki encounter
500 Stardust
|Hatch an Egg (Park)
|Two Rare Candies
1,000 Stardust
|Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy (Park)
|Emolga encounter
One Rare Candy
|Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms (Park)
|Emolga encounter
One Rare Candy
500 Stardust
|Send three Gifts to Friends (Park)
|Three Marshadow Candy
|Challenge a nearby Trainer by scanning their Battle Code (Park)
|1,000 Stardust
|Catch 10 Pokémon (City)
|One Rare Candy
|Hatch an Egg (City)
|Two Rare Candies
|Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy (City)
|Emolga encounter