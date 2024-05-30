How to get Lunar Fusion Energy for Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go

Whether you are swooping out of the shadows or embracing the light, if you want to fuse Necrozma and Lunala in Pokémon Go, you need to collect Lunar Fusion Energy.

Pokémon Go added Lunar Fusion Energy as an item specifically for fusing Necrozma and Lunala into Dawn Wings Necrozma when you meet the requirements. This fusion combines both Legendary Pokémon into a new, powerful creature—but the grind to get the job done can take some time. Here is every method you can use to get Lunar Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go.

Every way to obtain Lunar Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go

This is no shadowy disguise. Image via Niantic

Like its Solar Fusion Energy counterpart, Lunar Fusion Energy is obtainable in multiple ways in Pokémon Go as you play the game. The main method to collect this item is by completing specific raids.

During the various Go Fest 2024 events, Dawn Wings Necrozma will appear in five-star raids, netting you a Necrozma encounter and Lunar Fusion Energy if you win. This is the easiest way to collect the resource, which you need to fuse Necrozma and Lunala into Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go.

While raids are live for Dawn Wings Necrozma, Go Fest 2024 Special Research is also live and includes guaranteed encounters with Necrozma and either Solgaleo or Lunala and, depending on which Legendary you pick, you can get Solar or Lunar Fusion Energy. This will be offered globally for ticketed players on July 11 and 12 during Go Fest 2024: Global.

