How to fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo into Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go

Harness the sun to bring out new dark powers.
Published: May 30, 2024 06:11 am

Pokémon Go loves mixing traditional Pokémon mechanics with a mobile element, which is how fusing Necrozma and Solgaleo into Dusk Mane Necrozma functions. 

It is rare to see two different species of Pokémon combine into a singular entity, but Necrozma’s two fusion forms with Solgaleo and Lunala are now available in Pokémon Go. This means you can take your Necrozma and Solgaleo, fuse them, and get a Dusk Mane Necrozma for your trouble—though you must have the other ingredients to successfully complete the fusion. 

How to get Dawn Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go

Dusk Mane Necrozma Pokemon TCG art.
Unleash the solar beast. Image via The Pokemon Company

To fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo into Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go you need enough Candy for both Pokémon and Solar Fusion Energy

  • 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy
  • 30 Necrozma Candy
  • 30 Cosmog Candy

When you fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo into Dusk Mane Necrozma, both Pokémon merge into a singular being with new stats, moves, and other attributes. This also applies to combining Necrozma and Lunala into Dawn Wings Necrozma. 

It is important to note that a Dusk Mane Necrozma can’t be traded, transferred to Professor Willow for Candy, or sent to Pokémon HOME.

How to separate Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go

Once you fuse a Necrozma and Solgaleo into Dusk Mane Necrozma, you can separate the combined creature at no cost.

A look at both Necroma fusions and their Pokemon Go summary pages.
Simply click separate. Screenshot via Niantic

If you want to split the singular Pokémon back into separate Legendaries, go back to the Pokémon’s summary page and click “Separate.” It asks you to confirm if you want to unfuse Dusk Mane Necrozma back into the individual Necrozma and Solgaleo. 

Just be warned, once you separate the fused Pokémon, you need to pay up the required resources if you want to perform the fusion again. 

