All Pokémon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light Themed Collections and rewards

Every set in Pokémon TCG Pocket comes alongside Themed Collections to complete, providing rewards, and we’ve got a definitive guide for the Triumphant Light miniset.

Triumphant Light is the fourth set introduced to Pokémon TCG Pocket, following on from Genetic Apex, Mythical Island, and Space-Time Smackdown, which, just like the Arceus-themed set, has a bunch of challenges to complete.

All Triumphant Light Themed Collections and rewards

Like previous sets, the Themed Collections in Triumphant Light vary in difficulty, with some being able to be completed by opening just a few packs, while others will take a long time of ripping open the set in the hunt for the missing cards.

The majority of Themed Collections in Triumphant Light provide Emblem Tickets as rewards, used to unlock the Arceus emblem for 100 Tickets, but there’s also other rewards including Pack Hourglasses, Wonder Hourglasses, and Shop Tickets.

We have listed all the Themed Collections for Triumphant Light below, including the secret missions that only show once you have completed them.

Name Eligible cards Required cards Rewards Pokémon with Abilities that link with Arceus – Carnivine (9)

– Heatran (13)

– Abomasnow (21)

– Raichu (26)

– Rotom (35)

– Tyranitar (41)

– Crobat (50)

– Magnezone (55)

– Arceus (70) All 25x Emblem Ticket Magnezone of Fuego Ironworks – Any Magnemite x3

– Magneton (54)

– Magnezone (55) All 3x Emblem Ticket Rotom of the Old Chateau – 4x Gastly (31)

– Rotom (35) All 3x Emblem Ticket Carnivine of the Pastoria Great Marsh – Carnivine (9)

– Marill (14)

– Whiscash (17)

– Toxicroak (52) All 3x Emblem Ticket Abomasnow of Mt. Coronet – Abomasnow (21)

– Clefairy (29)

– Medicham (44)

– Noctowl (65) All 3x Emblem Ticket Pokémon tempted by Sweet Honey – Heracross (1)

– Burmy (2)

– Cherubi (6) All – 12x Wonder Hourglass

– 1x Emblem Ticket

– 2x Shop Ticket Pokémon with 60 HP – Houndoor (11)

– Marill (14)

– Barboach (16)

– Snorunt (18)

– Snover (20)

– Phione (24)

– Pikachu (25)

– Electrike (27)

– Clefairy (29)

– Unown (34)

– Phanpy (37)

– Larvitar (39)

– Meditite (43)

– Gible (45)

– Croagunk (51)

– Magnemite (53)

– Bronzor (58)

– Eevee (62)

– Hoothoot (64)

– Starly (66)

– Marill (77)

– Unown (78)

– Magnemite (80) Any four – 12x Wonder Hourglass

– 1x Emblem Ticket

– 2x Shop Ticket Water-type Pokémon – Marill (14)

– Azumarill (15)

– Barboach (16)

– Whiscash (17)

– Snorunt (18)

– Froslass (19)

– Snover (20)

– Abomasnow (21)

– Glaceon ex (22)

– Origin Forme Palkia (23)

– Phione (24)

– Marill (77) Any Five – 12x Wonder Hourglass

– 1x Emblem Ticket

– 2x Shop Ticket The Two Forms of Cherrim – Cherubi (6)

– Cherrim (7)

– Cherrim (8) All – 12x Wonder Hourlgass

– 1x Emblem Ticket

– 2x Shop Ticket Hard-Bodied Pokémon – Donphan (38)

– Pupitar (40)

– Nosepass (42)

– Magnemite (53)

– Magneton (54)

– Magnezone (55)

– Probopass ex (57)

– Magnemite (80)

– Probopass ex (85)

– Probopass ex (94) Any Four 8x Emblem Ticket Collect three Marill cards Any Marill x3 All Marill Icon Triumphant Light Museum 1 – Houndoom (76)

– Marill (77)

– Unown (78)

– Sudowoodo (79)

– Magnemite (80)

– Shaymin (81) All – 36x Wonder Hourlgass

– 12x Pack Hourglass

– 10x Shop Ticket Triumphant Light Museum 2 – Leafeon ex (91)

– Glaceon ex (92)

– Garchomp ex (93)

– Probopass ex (94) All – 36x Wonder Hourglass

– 12x Pack Hourglass

– 10x Shop Ticket Triumphant Light Museum 3 – Arceus (70)

– Arceus ex (71)

– Arceus ex (95)

– Arceus ex (96) All – 36x Wonder Hourglass

– 12x Pack Hourglass

– 10x Shop Ticket Pokémon from Ancient Records – Heatran (13)

– Origin Forme Palkia (23)

– Origin Forme Dialga (60)

– Giratina (61)

– Arceus ex (71)

– Shaymin (81)

– Celestic Town Elder (88) All Shaymin Emblem

