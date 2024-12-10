Every Genetic Apex Mewtwo exclusive pack card in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Genetic Apex in Pokémon TCG Pocket has three pack varieties and the choice isn’t just cosmetic, as the cards available differ in each pack. To help you identify what you need to complete the set, we’ve got a list of all the Mewtwo exclusive cards.

Pokémon TCG Pocket works differently to the standard TCG, where Pokémon on the artwork are merely for style, and hunting down the final cards you need to complete the set requires you to be tactical with the ones you open.

To make life a lot easier for you, we’ve got a list of all the Mewtwo exclusive cards here. You can also check out our guides on the Charizard and Pikachu exclusives.

All Genetic Apex Mewtwo pack cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

While some cards can be found in any of the three packs, including the gold ex cards, the vast majority are limited to a specific type. For Mewtwo, this includes most of the Mewtwo cards available, and it’s also the only place you can pull Pokémon from the Bulbasaur line.

We’ve got everything you need in the table below to help you identify what you’re missing from your collection.

Image Number Name Card type Rarity 1 Bulbasaur Pokémon ◊ 2 Ivysaur Pokémon ◊◊ 3 Venusaur Pokémon ◊◊◊ 4 Venusaur ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 8 Weedle Pokémon ◊ 9 Kakuna Pokémon ◊ 10 Beedrill Pokémon ◊◊◊ 16 Venonat Pokémon ◊ 17 Venomoth Pokémon ◊◊ 25 Scyther Pokémon ◊ 49 Salandit ◊ 50 Salazzle ◊ 62 Tentacool Pokémon ◊ 63 Tentacruel Pokémon ◊◊ 66 Shellder Pokémon ◊ 67 Cloyster Pokémon ◊◊ 68 Krabby Pokémon ◊ 69 Kingler Pokémon ◊◊ 80 Vaporeon Pokémon ◊◊◊ 83 Articuno Pokémon ◊◊◊ 84 Articuno ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 107 Tynamo Pokémon ◊ 108 Eelektrik Pokémon ◊◊ 109 Eelektross Pokémon ◊◊◊ 120 Gastly Pokémon ◊ 121 Haunter Pokémon ◊◊ 122 Gengar Pokémon ◊◊◊ 123 Gengar ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 126 Mr. Mime Pokémon ◊◊ 127 Jynx Pokémon ◊ 128 Mewtwo Pokémon ◊◊◊ 129 Mewtwo ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 130 Ralts Pokémon ◊ 131 Kirlia Pokémon ◊◊ 132 Gardevoir Pokémon ◊◊◊ 151 Cubone Pokémon ◊ 152 Marowak Pokémon ◊◊ 153 Marowak ex ◊◊◊◊ 154 Hitmonlee Pokémon ◊ 156 Rhyhorn Pokémon ◊ 157 Rhydon Pokémon ◊◊ 172 Zubat Pokémon ◊ 173 Golbat Pokémon ◊◊ 174 Grimer Pokémon ◊ 175 Muk Pokémon ◊◊◊ 176 Koffing Pokémon ◊ 177 Weezing Pokémon ◊◊◊ 183 Dratini Pokémon ◊ 184 Dragonair Pokémon ◊◊ 185 Dragonite Pokémon ◊◊◊ 186 Pidgey Pokémon ◊ 187 Pidgeotto Pokémon ◊ 188 Pidgeot Pokémon ◊◊◊ 201 Lickitung Pokémon ◊◊ 205 Ditto Pokémon ◊◊◊ 207 Eevee Pokémon ◊ 209 Porygon Pokémon ◊◊ 210 Aerodactyl Pokémon ◊◊◊ 218 Old Amber Trainer ◊ 222 Koga Trainer ◊◊ 223 Giovanni Trainer ◊◊ 227 Bulbasaur Pokémon ☆ 239 Cubone Pokémon ☆ 242 Golbat Pokémon ☆ 243 Weezing Pokémon ☆ 244 Dragonite Pokémon ☆ 245 Pidgeot Pokémon ☆ 247 Ditto Pokémon ☆ 249 Porygon Pokémon ☆ 251 Venusaur ex Pokémon ☆☆ 258 Articuno ex Pokémon ☆☆ 261 Gengar ex Pokémon ☆☆ 262 Mewtwo ex Pokémon ☆☆ 264 Marowak ex Pokémon ☆☆ 269 Koga Trainer ☆☆ 270 Giovanni Trainer ☆☆ 275 Articuno ex Pokémon ☆☆ 277 Gengar ex Pokémon ☆☆ 282 Mewtwo ex Pokémon ☆☆☆

