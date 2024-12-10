Every Genetic Apex Mewtwo exclusive pack card in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Genetic Apex in Pokémon TCG Pocket has three pack varieties and the choice isn’t just cosmetic, as the cards available differ in each pack. To help you identify what you need to complete the set, we’ve got a list of all the Mewtwo exclusive cards.
Pokémon TCG Pocket works differently to the standard TCG, where Pokémon on the artwork are merely for style, and hunting down the final cards you need to complete the set requires you to be tactical with the ones you open.
To make life a lot easier for you, we’ve got a list of all the Mewtwo exclusive cards here. You can also check out our guides on the Charizard and Pikachu exclusives.
All Genetic Apex Mewtwo pack cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket
While some cards can be found in any of the three packs, including the gold ex cards, the vast majority are limited to a specific type. For Mewtwo, this includes most of the Mewtwo cards available, and it’s also the only place you can pull Pokémon from the Bulbasaur line.
We’ve got everything you need in the table below to help you identify what you’re missing from your collection.
|Image
|Number
|Name
|Card type
|Rarity
|1
|Bulbasaur
|Pokémon
|◊
|2
|Ivysaur
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|3
|Venusaur
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|4
|Venusaur ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|8
|Weedle
|Pokémon
|◊
|9
|Kakuna
|Pokémon
|◊
|10
|Beedrill
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|16
|Venonat
|Pokémon
|◊
|17
|Venomoth
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|25
|Scyther
|Pokémon
|◊
|49
|Salandit
|◊
|50
|Salazzle
|◊
|62
|Tentacool
|Pokémon
|◊
|63
|Tentacruel
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|66
|Shellder
|Pokémon
|◊
|67
|Cloyster
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|68
|Krabby
|Pokémon
|◊
|69
|Kingler
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|80
|Vaporeon
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|83
|Articuno
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|84
|Articuno ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|107
|Tynamo
|Pokémon
|◊
|108
|Eelektrik
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|109
|Eelektross
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|120
|Gastly
|Pokémon
|◊
|121
|Haunter
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|122
|Gengar
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|123
|Gengar ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|126
|Mr. Mime
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|127
|Jynx
|Pokémon
|◊
|128
|Mewtwo
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|129
|Mewtwo ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|130
|Ralts
|Pokémon
|◊
|131
|Kirlia
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|132
|Gardevoir
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|151
|Cubone
|Pokémon
|◊
|152
|Marowak
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|153
|Marowak ex
|◊◊◊◊
|154
|Hitmonlee
|Pokémon
|◊
|156
|Rhyhorn
|Pokémon
|◊
|157
|Rhydon
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|172
|Zubat
|Pokémon
|◊
|173
|Golbat
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|174
|Grimer
|Pokémon
|◊
|175
|Muk
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|176
|Koffing
|Pokémon
|◊
|177
|Weezing
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|183
|Dratini
|Pokémon
|◊
|184
|Dragonair
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|185
|Dragonite
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|186
|Pidgey
|Pokémon
|◊
|187
|Pidgeotto
|Pokémon
|◊
|188
|Pidgeot
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|201
|Lickitung
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|205
|Ditto
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|207
|Eevee
|Pokémon
|◊
|209
|Porygon
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|210
|Aerodactyl
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|218
|Old Amber
|Trainer
|◊
|222
|Koga
|Trainer
|◊◊
|223
|Giovanni
|Trainer
|◊◊
|227
|Bulbasaur
|Pokémon
|☆
|239
|Cubone
|Pokémon
|☆
|242
|Golbat
|Pokémon
|☆
|243
|Weezing
|Pokémon
|☆
|244
|Dragonite
|Pokémon
|☆
|245
|Pidgeot
|Pokémon
|☆
|247
|Ditto
|Pokémon
|☆
|249
|Porygon
|Pokémon
|☆
|251
|Venusaur ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|258
|Articuno ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|261
|Gengar ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|262
|Mewtwo ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|264
|Marowak ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|269
|Koga
|Trainer
|☆☆
|270
|Giovanni
|Trainer
|☆☆
|275
|Articuno ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|277
|Gengar ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|282
|Mewtwo ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆☆
Published: Dec 10, 2024 11:59 am