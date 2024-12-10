Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Mewtwo Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Every Genetic Apex Mewtwo exclusive pack card in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pick the right pack.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 10, 2024 11:59 am

Genetic Apex in Pokémon TCG Pocket has three pack varieties and the choice isn’t just cosmetic, as the cards available differ in each pack. To help you identify what you need to complete the set, we’ve got a list of all the Mewtwo exclusive cards.

Recommended Videos

Pokémon TCG Pocket works differently to the standard TCG, where Pokémon on the artwork are merely for style, and hunting down the final cards you need to complete the set requires you to be tactical with the ones you open.

To make life a lot easier for you, we’ve got a list of all the Mewtwo exclusive cards here. You can also check out our guides on the Charizard and Pikachu exclusives.

All Genetic Apex Mewtwo pack cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

While some cards can be found in any of the three packs, including the gold ex cards, the vast majority are limited to a specific type. For Mewtwo, this includes most of the Mewtwo cards available, and it’s also the only place you can pull Pokémon from the Bulbasaur line.

We’ve got everything you need in the table below to help you identify what you’re missing from your collection.

ImageNumberNameCard typeRarity
Artwork for Bulbasaur in Genetic Apex1BulbasaurPokémon
Artwork for Ivysaur in Genetic Apex2IvysaurPokémon ◊◊
Artwork for Venusaur from Genetic Apex3VenusaurPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Venusaur ex in Genetic Apex4Venusaur exPokémon ◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Weedle in Genetic Apex8WeedlePokémon
Artwork for Kakuna in Genetic Apex9KakunaPokémon
Artwork for Beedrill in Genetic Apex10BeedrillPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Venonat in Genetic Apex16VenonatPokémon
Artwork for Venomoth in Genetic Apex17VenomothPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Scyther in Genetic Apex25ScytherPokémon
Artwork for Salandit in Genetic Apex49Salandit
Artwork for Salazzle in Genetic Apex50Salazzle
Artwork for Tentacool in Genetic Apex62TentacoolPokémon
Artwork for Tentacruel in Genetic Apex63TentacruelPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Shellder in Genetic Apex66ShellderPokémon
Artwork for Cloyster in Genetic Apex67CloysterPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Krabby in Genetic Apex68KrabbyPokémon
Artwork for Kingler in Genetic Apex69KinglerPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Vaporeon in Genetic Apex80VaporeonPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Articuno in Genetic Apex83ArticunoPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Articuno ex in Genetic Apex84Articuno exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Tynamo in Genetic Apex107TynamoPokémon
Artwork for Eelektrik in Genetic Apex108EelektrikPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Eelektross in Genetic Apex109EelektrossPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Gastly in Genetic Apex120GastlyPokémon
Artwork for Haunter in Genetic Apex121HaunterPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Gengar in Genetic Apex122GengarPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Gengar ex in Genetic Apex123Gengar exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Mr. Mime in Genetic Apex126Mr. MimePokémon◊◊
Artwork for Jynx in Genetic Apex127JynxPokémon
Artwork for Mewtwo in Genetic Apex128MewtwoPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Mewtwo ex in Genetic Apex129Mewtwo exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Ralts in Genetic Apex130RaltsPokémon
Artwork for Kirlia in Genetic Apex131KirliaPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Gardevoir in Genetic Apex132GardevoirPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Cubone in Genetic Apex151CubonePokémon
Artwork for Marowak in Genetic Apex152MarowakPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Marowak ex in Genetic Apex153Marowak ex◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Hitmonlee in Genetic Apex154HitmonleePokémon
Artwork for Rhyhorn in Genetic Apex156RhyhornPokémon
Artwork for Rhydon in Genetic Apex157RhydonPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Zubat in Genetic Apex172ZubatPokémon
Artwork for Golbat in Genetic Apex173GolbatPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Grimer in Genetic Apex174GrimerPokémon
Artwork for Muk in Genetic Apex175MukPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Koffing in Genetic Apex176KoffingPokémon
Artwork for Weezing in Genetic Apex177WeezingPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Dratini in Genetic Apex183DratiniPokémon
Dragonair art from Genetic Apex184DragonairPokémon◊◊
Dragonite artwork in Genetic Apex185DragonitePokémon◊◊◊
Pidgey artwork in Genetic Apex186PidgeyPokémon
Pidgeotto artwork in Genetic Apex187PidgeottoPokémon
Pidgeot artwork in Genetic Apex188PidgeotPokémon◊◊◊
Lickitung artwork in Genetic Apex201LickitungPokémon◊◊
Ditto artwork in Genetic Apex205DittoPokémon◊◊◊
Eevee artwork in Genetic Apex207EeveePokémon
Porygon artwork in Genetic Apex209PorygonPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Aerodactyl in Genetic Apex210AerodactylPokémon◊◊◊
Old Amber artwork in Genetic Apex218Old AmberTrainer
Koga artwork in Genetic Apex222KogaTrainer◊◊
Giovanni artwork in Genetic Apex223GiovanniTrainer◊◊
Bulbasaur full art in Genetic Apex227BulbasaurPokémon
Cubone full art in Genetic Apex239CubonePokémon
Golbat full art in Genetic Apex242GolbatPokémon
Weezing full art in Genetic Apex243WeezingPokémon
Dragonite full art in Genetic Apex244DragonitePokémon
Pidgeot full art in Genetic Apex245PidgeotPokémon
Ditto full art in Genetic Apex247DittoPokémon
Porygon full art from Genetic Apex249PorygonPokémon
Venusaur ex full art from Genetic Apex251Venusaur exPokémon☆☆
Articuno ex full art from Genetic Apex258Articuno exPokémon☆☆
Gengar ex full art from Genetic Apex261Gengar exPokémon☆☆
Mewtwo ex full art in Genetic Apex262Mewtwo exPokémon☆☆
Marowak ex full art from Genetic Apex264Marowak exPokémon☆☆
Koga full art from Genetic Apex269KogaTrainer☆☆
Giovanni full art from Genetic Apex270GiovanniTrainer☆☆
Articuno ex artwork from Genetic Apex275Articuno exPokémon☆☆
Gengar ex full art from Genetic Apex277Gengar exPokémon☆☆
Mewtwo ex immersive art in Genetic Apex282Mewtwo exPokémon☆☆☆

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content