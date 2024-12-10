Every Genetic Apex Pikachu exclusive pack card in Pokémon TCG Pocket

The Genetic Apex set in Pokémon TCG Pocket works differently from booster packs in the physical TCG, since the majority of cards are limited to a specific set. To help you find the card you need, we’re highlighting the cards you can only pull from Pikachu packs.

Genetic Apex, the first set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, has 226 cards in the set, along with a whole host of secret rares that include full art exs, art rares, gold cards, and Immersive Art cards. For the vast majority of them, you can only get them in one pack type.

If you’re missing the final few cards in Genetic Apex and want to know what packs you need to open, take a look here for all the exclusives in the Pikachu packs. Alternatively, you can see the Charizard pack exclusives here.

All Genetic Apex Pikachu pack cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

A handful of cards can be pulled from all pack types in Genetic Apex, including the three gold ex cards, but the vast majority of others are restricted to one of the three packs. A lot of these make sense, with Pikachu cards only available in Pikachu packs, excluding the gold ex, but others may surprise you.

The table below highlights everything you need to identify the missing card in your collection, if it’s found in a Pikachu pack.

Image Number Name Card type Rarity 5 Caterpie Pokémon ◊ 6 Metapod Pokémon ◊ 7 Butterfree Pokémon ◊◊◊ 14 Paras Pokémon ◊ 15 Parasect Pokémon ◊◊ 39 Growlithe Pokémon ◊ 40 Arcanine Pokémon ◊◊◊ 41 Arcanine ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 53 Squirtle Pokémon ◊ 54 Wartortle Pokémon ◊◊ 55 Blastoise Pokémon ◊◊◊ 56 Blastoise ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 64 Seel Pokémon ◊ 65 Dewgong Pokémon ◊◊ 70 Horsea Pokémon ◊ 71 Seadra Pokémon ◊◊ 72 Goldeen Pokémon ◊ 73 Seaking Pokémon ◊ 77 Magikarp Pokémon ◊ 78 Gyarados Pokémon ◊◊◊ 81 Omanyte Pokémon ◊◊ 82 Omastar Pokémon ◊◊◊ 94 Pikachu Pokémon ◊ 95 Raichu Pokémon ◊◊◊ 96 Pikachu ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 97 Magnemite Pokémon ◊ 98 Magneton Pokémon ◊◊◊ 99 Voltorb Pokémon ◊ 100 Electrode Pokémon ◊◊ 101 Electabuzz Pokémon ◊ 102 Jolteon Pokémon ◊◊◊ 103 Zapdos Pokémon ◊◊◊ 104 Zapdos ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 113 Clefairy Pokémon ◊ 114 Clefable Pokémon ◊◊ 124 Drowzee Pokémon ◊ 125 Hypno Pokémon ◊◊◊ 139 Diglett Pokémon ◊ 140 Dugtrio Pokémon ◊◊ 147 Geodude Pokémon ◊ 148 Graveler Pokémon ◊◊ 149 Golem Pokémon ◊◊◊ 150 Onix Pokémon ◊◊ 160 Mienfoo Pokémon ◊ 161 Mienshao Pokémon ◊◊ 166 Nidoran Pokémon ◊ 167 Nidorina Pokémon ◊◊ 168 Nidoqueen Pokémon ◊◊◊ 169 Nidoran Pokémon ◊ 170 Nidorino Pokémon ◊◊ 171 Nidoking Pokémon ◊◊◊ 193 Jigglypuff Pokémon ◊ 194 Wigglytuff Pokémon ◊ 195 Wigglytuff ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 202 Chansey Pokémon ◊◊ 208 Eevee Pokémon ◊ 211 Snorlax Pokémon ◊◊◊ 216 Helix Fossil Trainer ◊ 220 Misty Trainer ◊◊ 224 Brock Trainer ◊◊ 226 Lt. Surge Trainer ◊◊ 232 Squirtle Pokémon ☆ 233 Gyarados Pokémon ☆ 235 Electrode Pokémon ☆ 238 Diglett Pokémon ☆ 240 Nidoqueen Pokémon ☆ 241 Nidoking Pokémon ☆ 248 Eevee Pokémon ☆ 250 Snorlax Pokémon ☆ 254 Arcanine ex Pokémon ☆☆ 256 Blastoise ex Pokémon ☆☆ 259 Pikachu ex Pokémon ☆☆ 260 Zapdos ex Pokémon ☆☆ 265 Wigglytuff ex Pokémon ☆☆ 267 Misty Trainer ☆☆ 271 Brock Trainer ☆☆ 273 Lt. Surge Trainer ☆☆ 276 Zapdos ex Pokémon ☆☆ 279 Wigglytuff ex Pokémon ☆☆ 281 Pikachu ex Pokémon ☆☆☆

