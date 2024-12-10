Every Genetic Apex Pikachu exclusive pack card in Pokémon TCG Pocket

The Genetic Apex set in Pokémon TCG Pocket works differently from booster packs in the physical TCG, since the majority of cards are limited to a specific set. To help you find the card you need, we’re highlighting the cards you can only pull from Pikachu packs.
Genetic Apex, the first set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, has 226 cards in the set, along with a whole host of secret rares that include full art exs, art rares, gold cards, and Immersive Art cards. For the vast majority of them, you can only get them in one pack type.
If you’re missing the final few cards in Genetic Apex and want to know what packs you need to open, take a look here for all the exclusives in the Pikachu packs. Alternatively, you can see the Charizard pack exclusives here.
All Genetic Apex Pikachu pack cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket
A handful of cards can be pulled from all pack types in Genetic Apex, including the three gold ex cards, but the vast majority of others are restricted to one of the three packs. A lot of these make sense, with Pikachu cards only available in Pikachu packs, excluding the gold ex, but others may surprise you.
The table below highlights everything you need to identify the missing card in your collection, if it’s found in a Pikachu pack.
|Image
|Number
|Name
|Card type
|Rarity
|5
|Caterpie
|Pokémon
|◊
|6
|Metapod
|Pokémon
|◊
|7
|Butterfree
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|14
|Paras
|Pokémon
|◊
|15
|Parasect
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|39
|Growlithe
|Pokémon
|◊
|40
|Arcanine
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|41
|Arcanine ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|53
|Squirtle
|Pokémon
|◊
|54
|Wartortle
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|55
|Blastoise
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|56
|Blastoise ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|64
|Seel
|Pokémon
|◊
|65
|Dewgong
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|70
|Horsea
|Pokémon
|◊
|71
|Seadra
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|72
|Goldeen
|Pokémon
|◊
|73
|Seaking
|Pokémon
|◊
|77
|Magikarp
|Pokémon
|◊
|78
|Gyarados
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|81
|Omanyte
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|82
|Omastar
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|94
|Pikachu
|Pokémon
|◊
|95
|Raichu
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|96
|Pikachu ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|97
|Magnemite
|Pokémon
|◊
|98
|Magneton
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|99
|Voltorb
|Pokémon
|◊
|100
|Electrode
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|101
|Electabuzz
|Pokémon
|◊
|102
|Jolteon
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|103
|Zapdos
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|104
|Zapdos ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|113
|Clefairy
|Pokémon
|◊
|114
|Clefable
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|124
|Drowzee
|Pokémon
|◊
|125
|Hypno
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|139
|Diglett
|Pokémon
|◊
|140
|Dugtrio
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|147
|Geodude
|Pokémon
|◊
|148
|Graveler
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|149
|Golem
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|150
|Onix
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|160
|Mienfoo
|Pokémon
|◊
|161
|Mienshao
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|166
|Nidoran
|Pokémon
|◊
|167
|Nidorina
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|168
|Nidoqueen
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|169
|Nidoran
|Pokémon
|◊
|170
|Nidorino
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|171
|Nidoking
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|193
|Jigglypuff
|Pokémon
|◊
|194
|Wigglytuff
|Pokémon
|◊
|195
|Wigglytuff ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|202
|Chansey
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|208
|Eevee
|Pokémon
|◊
|211
|Snorlax
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|216
|Helix Fossil
|Trainer
|◊
|220
|Misty
|Trainer
|◊◊
|224
|Brock
|Trainer
|◊◊
|226
|Lt. Surge
|Trainer
|◊◊
|232
|Squirtle
|Pokémon
|☆
|233
|Gyarados
|Pokémon
|☆
|235
|Electrode
|Pokémon
|☆
|238
|Diglett
|Pokémon
|☆
|240
|Nidoqueen
|Pokémon
|☆
|241
|Nidoking
|Pokémon
|☆
|248
|Eevee
|Pokémon
|☆
|250
|Snorlax
|Pokémon
|☆
|254
|Arcanine ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|256
|Blastoise ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|259
|Pikachu ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|260
|Zapdos ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|265
|Wigglytuff ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|267
|Misty
|Trainer
|☆☆
|271
|Brock
|Trainer
|☆☆
|273
|Lt. Surge
|Trainer
|☆☆
|276
|Zapdos ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|279
|Wigglytuff ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|281
|Pikachu ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆☆
Published: Dec 10, 2024 10:57 am