Every Genetic Apex Pikachu exclusive pack card in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Lightning strikes here.
Josh Challies
Published: Dec 10, 2024 10:57 am

The Genetic Apex set in Pokémon TCG Pocket works differently from booster packs in the physical TCG, since the majority of cards are limited to a specific set. To help you find the card you need, we’re highlighting the cards you can only pull from Pikachu packs.

Genetic Apex, the first set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, has 226 cards in the set, along with a whole host of secret rares that include full art exs, art rares, gold cards, and Immersive Art cards. For the vast majority of them, you can only get them in one pack type.

If you’re missing the final few cards in Genetic Apex and want to know what packs you need to open, take a look here for all the exclusives in the Pikachu packs. Alternatively, you can see the Charizard pack exclusives here.

All Genetic Apex Pikachu pack cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

A handful of cards can be pulled from all pack types in Genetic Apex, including the three gold ex cards, but the vast majority of others are restricted to one of the three packs. A lot of these make sense, with Pikachu cards only available in Pikachu packs, excluding the gold ex, but others may surprise you.

The table below highlights everything you need to identify the missing card in your collection, if it’s found in a Pikachu pack.

ImageNumberNameCard typeRarity
Caterpie artwork in Genetic Apex5CaterpiePokémon
Art work for Metapod in Genetic Apex6MetapodPokémon
Artwork for Butterfree in Genetic Apex7ButterfreePokémon◊◊◊
14ParasPokémon
Artwork for Parasect in Genetic Apex15ParasectPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Growlithe in Genetic Apex39GrowlithePokémon
Artwork for Arcanine in Genetic Apex40ArcaninePokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Arcanine ex in Genetic Apex41Arcanine exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Squirtle in Genetic Apex53SquirtlePokémon
Artwork for Wartortle in Genetic Apex54WartortlePokémon◊◊
Artwork for Blastoise in Genetic Apex55BlastoisePokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Blastoise ex in Genetic Apex56Blastoise exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Seel in Genetic Apex64SeelPokémon
Artwork for Dewgong in Genetic Apex65DewgongPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Horsea in Genetic Apex70HorseaPokémon
Artwork for Seadra in Genetic Apex71SeadraPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Goldeen in Genetic Apex72GoldeenPokémon
Seaking artwork in Genetic Apex73SeakingPokémon
Artwork for Magikarp in Genetic Apex77MagikarpPokémon
Artwork for Gyarados in Genetic Apex78GyaradosPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Omanyte in Genetic Apex81OmanytePokémon◊◊
Artwork for Omastar in Genetic Apex82OmastarPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Pikachu in Genetic Apex94PikachuPokémon
Artwork for Raichu in Genetic Apex95RaichuPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Pikachu ex in Genetic Apex96Pikachu exPokémon◊◊◊◊
97MagnemitePokémon
Artwork for Magneton in Genetic Apex98MagnetonPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Voltorb in Genetic Apex99VoltorbPokémon
Artwork for Electrode in Genetic Apex100ElectrodePokémon◊◊
Artwork for Electabuzz in Genetic Apex101ElectabuzzPokémon
Artwork for Jolteon in Genetic Apex102JolteonPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Zapdos in Genetic Apex103ZapdosPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Zapdos ex in Genetic Apex104Zapdos exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Clefairy in Genetic Apex113ClefairyPokémon
Clefable artwork from Genetic Apex114ClefablePokémon◊◊
Artwork for Drowzee in Genetic Apex124DrowzeePokémon
Artwork for Hypno in Genetic Apex125HypnoPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Diglett in Genetic Apex139DiglettPokémon
Artwork for Dugtrio in Genetic Apex140DugtrioPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Geodude in Genetic Apex147GeodudePokémon
Artwork for Graveler in Genetic Apex148GravelerPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Golem in Genetic Apex149GolemPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Onix in Genetic Apex150OnixPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Mienfoo in Genetic Apex160MienfooPokémon
Artwork for Mianshao in Genetic Apex161MienshaoPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Nidoran in Genetic Apex166Nidoran Pokémon
Artwork for Nidorina in Genetic Apex167NidorinaPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Nidoqueen in Genetic Apex168NidoqueenPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Nidoran in Genetic Apex169NidoranPokémon
Artwork for Nidorino in Genetic Apex170NidorinoPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Nidoking in Genetic Apex171NidokingPokémon◊◊◊
Jigglypuff artwork in Genetic Apex193JigglypuffPokémon
Wigglytuff artwork in Genetic Apex194WigglytuffPokémon
Artwork for Wigglytuff ex in Genetic Apex195Wigglytuff exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Chansey artwork in Genetic Apex202ChanseyPokémon◊◊
Eevee artwork in Genetic Apex208EeveePokémon
Artwork for Snorlax in Genetic Apex211SnorlaxPokémon◊◊◊
Helix Fossil artwork in Genetic Apex216Helix FossilTrainer
Misty artwork in Genetic Apex220MistyTrainer◊◊
Brock artwork in Genetic Apex224BrockTrainer◊◊
Lt. Surge artwork in Genetic Apex226Lt. SurgeTrainer◊◊
Squirtle full art in Genetic Apex232SquirtlePokémon
Gyarados artwork in Genetic Apex233GyaradosPokémon
Electrode artwork in Genetic Apex235ElectrodePokémon
Diglett full art in Genetic Apex238DiglettPokémon
Nidoqueen full art in Genetic Apex240NidoqueenPokémon
Nidoking full art in Genetic Apex241NidokingPokémon
Eevee full art from Genetic Apex248EeveePokémon
Snorlax full art from Genetic Apex250SnorlaxPokémon
Arcanine ex full art from Genetic Apex254Arcanine exPokémon☆☆
Blastoise ex full art from Genetic Apex256Blastoise exPokémon☆☆
Pikachu ex full art from Genetic Apex259Pikachu exPokémon☆☆
Zapdos ex full art from Genetic Apex260Zapdos exPokémon☆☆
Wigglytuff ex full art from Genetic Apex265Wigglytuff exPokémon☆☆
Misty full art from Genetic Apex267MistyTrainer☆☆
Brock full art from Genetic Apex271BrockTrainer☆☆
Lt. Surge full art from Genetic Apex273Lt. SurgeTrainer☆☆
Zapdos ex full art from Genetic Apex276Zapdos exPokémon☆☆
Wigglytuff ex full art from Genetic Apex279Wigglytuff exPokémon☆☆
Artwork for Pikachu ex Immersive Art in Genetic Apex281Pikachu exPokémon☆☆☆
