Every Genetic Apex Charizard exclusive pack card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

There are three types of packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Genetic Apex, each with its own exclusive cards. The one we are going to explore today is based on Charizard.
While you can get a lot of cards between all three packs, there are nearly 100 cards exclusive to the Charizard pack that you’ll need to try and find if you have any hopes of collecting everyone on offer. Some of these cards are also stupidly rare, which might lead trainers to craft ones with Pack Points down the line.
All Genetic Apex Charizard pack cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket
You can only find a handful of cards in the Charizard Genetic Apex pack in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but other cards in the set are shared with the Pikachu and Mewtwo packs that aren’t exclusive to the Charizard set. As such, here is a list of the exclusive cards to look out for when trying to complete your card dex that you can’t find anywhere else.
|Image
|(A1) Number
|Name
|Card type
|Rarity
|11
|Oddish
|Pokémon
|◊
|12
|Gloom
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|13
|Vileplume
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|18
|Bellsprout
|Pokémon
|◊
|19
|Weepinbell
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|20
|Victrebell
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|21
|Exeggcute
|Pokémon
|◊
|22
|Exeggutor
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|23
|Exeggutor ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|24
|Tangela
|Pokémon
|◊
|31
|Skiddo
|Pokémon
|◊
|32
|Gogoat
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|33
|Charmander
|Pokémon
|◊
|34
|Charmeleon
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|35
|Charizard
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|36
|Charizard ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|37
|Vulpix
|Pokémon
|◊
|38
|Ninetales
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|44
|Magmar
|◊
|45
|Flareon
|◊◊◊
|46
|Moltres
|◊◊◊
|47
|Moltres ex
|◊◊◊◊
|59
|Poliwag
|Pokémon
|◊
|60
|Poliwhirl
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|61
|Poliwrath
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|74
|Staryu
|Pokémon
|◊
|75
|Starmie
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|76
|Starmie ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|79
|Lapras
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|85
|Ducklett
|Pokémon
|◊
|86
|Swanna
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|87
|Froakie
|Pokémon
|◊
|88
|Frogadier
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|89
|Greninja
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|90
|Pyukumuku
|Pokémon
|◊
|115
|Abra
|Pokémon
|◊
|116
|Kadabra
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|117
|Alakazam
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|141
|Mankey
|Pokémon
|◊
|142
|Primeape
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|143
|Machop
|Pokémon
|◊
|144
|Machoke
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|145
|Machamp
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|146
|Machamp ex
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊◊
|155
|Hitmonchan
|Pokémon
|◊
|158
|Kabuto
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|159
|Kabutops
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|178
|Mawile
|Pokémon
|◊
|181
|Meltan
|Pokémon
|◊
|182
|Melmetal
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|191
|Spearow
|Pokémon
|◊
|192
|Fearow
|Pokémon
|◊
|196
|Meowth
|Pokémon
|◊
|197
|Persian
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|203
|Kangaskhan
|Pokémon
|◊◊◊
|204
|Tauros
|Pokémon
|◊◊
|206
|Eevee
|Pokémon
|◊
|219
|Erika
|Trainer
|◊◊
|221
|Blaine
|Trainer
|◊◊
|225
|Sabrina
|Trainer
|◊◊
|228
|Gloom
|Pokémon
|☆
|229
|Pinsir
|Pokémon
|☆
|230
|Charmander
|Pokémon
|☆
|231
|Rapidash
|Pokémon
|☆
|234
|Lapras
|Pokémon
|☆
|236
|Alakazam
|Pokémon
|☆
|237
|Slowpoke
|Pokémon
|☆
|246
|Meowth
|Pokémon
|☆
|252
|Exeggutor ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|253
|Charizard ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|255
|Moltres ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|257
|Starmie ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|263
|Machamp ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|266
|Erika
|Trainer
|☆☆
|268
|Blaine
|Trainer
|☆☆
|272
|Sabrina
|Trainer
|☆☆
|274
|Moltres ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|278
|Machamp ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆
|280
|Charizard ex
|Pokémon
|☆☆☆
|283
|Charizard ex
|Pokémon
|Gold Crown
Published: Dec 10, 2024 05:49 am