Every Genetic Apex Charizard exclusive pack card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

There are three types of packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Genetic Apex, each with its own exclusive cards. The one we are going to explore today is based on Charizard.

While you can get a lot of cards between all three packs, there are nearly 100 cards exclusive to the Charizard pack that you’ll need to try and find if you have any hopes of collecting everyone on offer. Some of these cards are also stupidly rare, which might lead trainers to craft ones with Pack Points down the line.

All Genetic Apex Charizard pack cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

You can only find a handful of cards in the Charizard Genetic Apex pack in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but other cards in the set are shared with the Pikachu and Mewtwo packs that aren’t exclusive to the Charizard set. As such, here is a list of the exclusive cards to look out for when trying to complete your card dex that you can’t find anywhere else.

Image (A1) Number Name Card type Rarity 11 Oddish Pokémon ◊ 12 Gloom Pokémon ◊◊ 13 Vileplume Pokémon ◊◊◊ 18 Bellsprout Pokémon ◊ 19 Weepinbell Pokémon ◊◊ 20 Victrebell Pokémon ◊◊◊ 21 Exeggcute Pokémon ◊ 22 Exeggutor Pokémon ◊◊◊ 23 Exeggutor ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 24 Tangela Pokémon ◊ 31 Skiddo Pokémon ◊ 32 Gogoat Pokémon ◊◊ 33 Charmander Pokémon ◊ 34 Charmeleon Pokémon ◊◊ 35 Charizard Pokémon ◊◊◊ 36 Charizard ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 37 Vulpix Pokémon ◊ 38 Ninetales Pokémon ◊◊ 44 Magmar ◊ 45 Flareon ◊◊◊ 46 Moltres ◊◊◊ 47 Moltres ex ◊◊◊◊ 59 Poliwag Pokémon ◊ 60 Poliwhirl Pokémon ◊◊ 61 Poliwrath Pokémon ◊◊◊ 74 Staryu Pokémon ◊ 75 Starmie Pokémon ◊◊ 76 Starmie ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 79 Lapras Pokémon ◊◊◊ 85 Ducklett Pokémon ◊ 86 Swanna Pokémon ◊◊ 87 Froakie Pokémon ◊ 88 Frogadier Pokémon ◊◊ 89 Greninja Pokémon ◊◊◊ 90 Pyukumuku Pokémon ◊ 115 Abra Pokémon ◊ 116 Kadabra Pokémon ◊◊ 117 Alakazam Pokémon ◊◊◊ 141 Mankey Pokémon ◊ 142 Primeape Pokémon ◊◊ 143 Machop Pokémon ◊ 144 Machoke Pokémon ◊◊ 145 Machamp Pokémon ◊◊◊ 146 Machamp ex Pokémon ◊◊◊◊ 155 Hitmonchan Pokémon ◊ 158 Kabuto Pokémon ◊◊ 159 Kabutops Pokémon ◊◊◊ 178 Mawile Pokémon ◊ 181 Meltan Pokémon ◊ 182 Melmetal Pokémon ◊◊◊ 191 Spearow Pokémon ◊ 192 Fearow Pokémon ◊ 196 Meowth Pokémon ◊ 197 Persian Pokémon ◊◊ 203 Kangaskhan Pokémon ◊◊◊ 204 Tauros Pokémon ◊◊ 206 Eevee Pokémon ◊ 219 Erika Trainer ◊◊ 221 Blaine Trainer ◊◊ 225 Sabrina Trainer ◊◊ 228 Gloom Pokémon ☆ 229 Pinsir Pokémon ☆ 230 Charmander Pokémon ☆ 231 Rapidash Pokémon ☆ 234 Lapras Pokémon ☆ 236 Alakazam Pokémon ☆ 237 Slowpoke Pokémon ☆ 246 Meowth Pokémon ☆ 252 Exeggutor ex Pokémon ☆☆ 253 Charizard ex Pokémon ☆☆ 255 Moltres ex Pokémon ☆☆ 257 Starmie ex Pokémon ☆☆ 263 Machamp ex Pokémon ☆☆ 266 Erika Trainer ☆☆ 268 Blaine Trainer ☆☆ 272 Sabrina Trainer ☆☆ 274 Moltres ex Pokémon ☆☆ 278 Machamp ex Pokémon ☆☆ 280 Charizard ex Pokémon ☆☆☆ 283 Charizard ex Pokémon Gold Crown

