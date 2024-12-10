Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
close up of the cha\rizard illustration rare card from tcg pocket
Image via Pokémon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Every Genetic Apex Charizard exclusive pack card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Lots of exclusive cards to find in this hot set.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Dec 10, 2024 05:49 am

There are three types of packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Genetic Apex, each with its own exclusive cards. The one we are going to explore today is based on Charizard.

Recommended Videos

While you can get a lot of cards between all three packs, there are nearly 100 cards exclusive to the Charizard pack that you’ll need to try and find if you have any hopes of collecting everyone on offer. Some of these cards are also stupidly rare, which might lead trainers to craft ones with Pack Points down the line.

All Genetic Apex Charizard pack cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

You can only find a handful of cards in the Charizard Genetic Apex pack in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but other cards in the set are shared with the Pikachu and Mewtwo packs that aren’t exclusive to the Charizard set. As such, here is a list of the exclusive cards to look out for when trying to complete your card dex that you can’t find anywhere else.

Image(A1) NumberNameCard typeRarity
11OddishPokémon
Artwork for Gloom in Genetic Apex12GloomPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Vileplume in Genetic Apex13VileplumePokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Bellsprout in Genetic Apex18BellsproutPokémon
Artwork for Weepinbell in Genetic Apex19WeepinbellPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Victrebell in Genetic Apex20VictrebellPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Exeggcute in Genetic Apex21ExeggcutePokémon
Artwork for Exeggutor in Genetic Apex22ExeggutorPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Exeggutor ex in Genetic Apex23Exeggutor exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Tangela in Genetic Apex24TangelaPokémon
Artwork for Skiddo in Genetic Apex31SkiddoPokémon
Artwork for Gogoat in Genetic Apex32GogoatPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Charmander in Genetic Apex33CharmanderPokémon
Artwork for Charmeleon in Genetic Apex34CharmeleonPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Charizard in Genetic Apex35CharizardPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Charizard ex in Genetic Apex36Charizard exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Vulpix in Genetic Apex37VulpixPokémon
Artwork for Ninetales in Genetic Apex38NinetalesPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Magmar in Genetic Apex44Magmar
Artwork for Flareon in Genetic Apex45Flareon◊◊◊
Artwork for Moltres in Genetic Apex46Moltres◊◊◊
Artwork for Moltres ex in Genetic Apex47Moltres ex◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Poliwag in Genetic Apex59PoliwagPokémon
Artwork for Poliwhirl in Genetic Apex60PoliwhirlPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Poliwrath in Genetic Apex61PoliwrathPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Staryu in Genetic Apex74StaryuPokémon
Artwork for Starmie in Genetic Apex75StarmiePokémon◊◊
Artwork for Starmie ex in Genetic Apex76Starmie exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Lapras in Genetic Apex79LaprasPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Ducklett in Genetic Apex85DucklettPokémon
Artwork for Swanna in Genetic Apex86SwannaPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Froakie in Genetic Apex87FroakiePokémon
Artwork for Frogadier in Genetic Apex88FrogadierPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Greninja in Genetic Apex89GreninjaPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Pyukumuku in Genetic Apex90PyukumukuPokémon
Artwork for Abra in Genetic Apex115AbraPokémon
Artwork for Kadabra in Genetic Apex116KadabraPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Alakazam in Genetic Apex117AlakazamPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Mankey in Genetic Apex141MankeyPokémon
Artwork for Primeape in Genetic Apex142PrimeapePokémon◊◊
Artwork for Machop in Genetic Apex143MachopPokémon
Artwork for Machoke in Genetic Apex144MachokePokémon◊◊
Artwork for Machamp in Genetic Apex145MachampPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Machamp ex in Genetic Apex146Machamp exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Hitmonchan in Genetic Apex155HitmonchanPokémon
Artwork for Kabuto in Genetic Apex158KabutoPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Kabutops in Genetic Apex159KabutopsPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Mawile in Genetic Apex178MawilePokémon
Artwork for Meltan in Genetic Apex181MeltanPokémon
Melmetal art from Genetic Apex182MelmetalPokémon◊◊◊
Spearow artwork in Genetic Apex191SpearowPokémon
Artwork from Genetic Apex192FearowPokémon
Artwork for Meowth in Genetic Apex196MeowthPokémon
Artwork for Persian in Genetic Apex197PersianPokémon◊◊
Kangaskhan artwork in Genetic Apex203KangaskhanPokémon◊◊◊
Tauros artwork in Genetic Apex204TaurosPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Eevee in Genetic Apex206EeveePokémon
Erika artwork in Genetic Apex219ErikaTrainer◊◊
Blaine artwork in Genetic Apex221BlaineTrainer◊◊
Sabrina artwork in Genetic Apex225SabrinaTrainer◊◊
Gloom full art in Genetic Apex228GloomPokémon
Pinsir full art in Genetic Apex229PinsirPokémon
Charmander full art in Genetic Apex230CharmanderPokémon
Rapidash full art in Genetic Apex231RapidashPokémon
Lapras artwork in Genetic Apex234LaprasPokémon
Alakazam full art in Genetic Apex236AlakazamPokémon
Slowpoke full art in Genetic Apex237SlowpokePokémon
Meowth full art in Genetic Apex246MeowthPokémon
Exeggutor ex full art from Genetic Apex252Exeggutor exPokémon☆☆
Charizard ex full art from Genetic Apex253Charizard exPokémon☆☆
Moltres ex full art from Genetic Apex255Moltres exPokémon☆☆
Starmie ex full art from Genetic Apex257Starmie exPokémon☆☆
Machamp ex full art in Genetic Apex263Machamp exPokémon☆☆
Erika full art from Genetic Apex266ErikaTrainer☆☆
Blaine full art from Genetic Apex268BlaineTrainer☆☆
Sabrina full art from Genetic Apex272SabrinaTrainer☆☆
Moltres ex full art from Genetic Apex274Moltres exPokémon☆☆
Machamp ex full art from Genetic Apex278Machamp exPokémon☆☆
Charizard ex immersive art from Genetic Apex280Charizard exPokémon☆☆☆
Charizard ex gold from Genetic Apex283Charizard exPokémonGold Crown
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter