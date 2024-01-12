Go Tour: Sinnoh Spiritomb Pokéstops are appearing in LA, but some have a Disneyland paywall

Ahead of Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh next month from Feb. 17 to 18 in Los Angeles, Spiritomb Pokéstops have started appearing around the city, with 108 in total spread across the area from Pasadena all the way to Anaheim.

By finding and spinning 10 of the 108 special Pokéstops around LA during Go Tour in Pokémon Go, players will be able to unlock special Spiritomb encounters with a chance of each one being a converted shiny. So, traveling around the entire city will be a priority for Pokédex collectors.

Since discovering a few of them, the Pokémon Go community in LA has been hard at work finding and categorizing all 108 locations ahead of the start of the festivities to give trainers the best chance of finding them all and getting a potential shiny Spiritomb—but by doing so, they have come across a large mouse-shaped problem.

Spiritombs locked behind Disneyland’s Gates. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Adam Newell

Of the 108 Pokéstops available, a small selection are currently spawning inside Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The only way anyone would be able to find and spin these Pokéstops is by paying to get into the park and traversing a large section of it, and for those looking to just play Pokémon Go and find all the Pokéstops during the weekend’s festivities, it creates a Disney Paywall to find them all.

Of course, only needing to find 10 means the Pokémon won’t be completely locked off from being caught. But it still creates a problem for the small group of trainers hoping to find all 108 during their trip.

Outside of Disneyland, trainers have also found a bunch of Spiritomb Pokéstops with a fair few being located in Pasadena, which just so happens to host the in-person Rose Bowl event. It’ll only be a matter of time until all 108 are found and documented, giving players all the tools they need to plan and make the most of the Tour.

So, good luck trainers, and let’s pray you won’t need to donate to the House of Mouse for that final Spiritomb encounter.