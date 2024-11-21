GO Safari Balls are a new Poké Ball coming to Pokémon Go to tie in with the GO Wild Area event from Nov. 23 to 24, and are great Poké Balls for catching usually hard to catch Pokémon, such as the Galarian Birds.

The GO Safari Ball is a unique-looking Poké Ball that has a weird army-like camouflage pattern on the top half. It’s based on the Safari Ball used in the main series of games usually found in Safari Zones or Game areas.

While the GO Safari Ball is a great new addition, trainers are curious about what it does and how to get it, with information being scarce outside of those who attend the events. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the GO Safari Ball, including where to find one for yourself.

What does the GO Safari Ball do in Pokémon Go?

Toxtricity makes its debut in the Wild Area special event. Image via Niantic

The GO Safari Ball is a special event-exclusive Poké Ball in Pokémon Go with a higher catch rate than any other Poké Ball outside of the Master Ball, a guaranteed capture. Think of the GO Safari Ball as a better Ultra Ball.

This makes the Poké Ball ideal for capturing new Mighty Pokémon or even using them against the Glarian Birds when using your Daily Incense if you are lucky enough to find one.

What is frustrating, though, is any Pokémon caught using a GO Safari Ball is stuck in Pokémon Go for all eternity, as you cannot transfer any Pokémon caught in a GO Safari Ball to Pokémon Home to use in other games.

How to get GO Safari Ball in Pokémon Go

Into the wild. Image via Niantic

You can only get a GO Safari Ball during special events. It’s not available as a standard Poké Ball.

You can find one during the event window by spinning Poé Stops, completing Timed Research tasks, or buying a Paid Ticket to get additional GO Safari Ball-related quests and missions. There is a limit to how many you can find during the events.

Unlike normal Poké Balls, these GO Safari Balls only appear during events; if you don’t use them by the end of the day, they disappear from your inventory. This is a shame, as I, for one, would have liked to have hoarded a bunch of them for future events down the line or when doing my daily Routes.

