All Furfrou Trim forms and how to get them in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has a number of different mechanics that only apply to specific species of Pokémon, most of them pertaining to evolution or form changes. Fufrou is one of a few special Pokémon with multiple forms that can all be obtained through various means.

Furfrou’s forms are called Trims and were introduced alongside the Normal-type when it debuted during the annual Fashion Week event in 2021. Since then, not much has changed about the Pokémon, how to encounter it, or how to obtain each of the 10 different Trims. Once you catch a Furfrou, you have everything you need to unlock the Trim of your choice when it comes to the Pokémon itself.

You do have to meet at least one additional requirement and have some Pokémon resources ready, however. Here is how you can access each one.

How to change Furfrou Trim forms in Pokémon Go

All 10 Furfrou Trims are available in Pokémon Go and can be unlocked using the unique mechanic—Form Change.

Form Change is accessible through Furfrou’s overview menu in place of the evolution slot since Furfrou does not evolve. You will need 10,000 Stardust and 25 Furfrou Candy to initiate the Form Change and you will get your resources back if you decide to not perform the change.

You can use Form Change just as easily as evolving other Pokémon. Image via Niantic

Every Furfrou you encounter normally in Pokémon Go will appear in its Natural Trim, while the other nine forms are all only available through Form Change. In addition to being locked behind the mechanic, Niantic also made it so all but three Trims are only available in select regions.

This means to collect every Furfrou in Pokémon Go you will need to travel to six different locations—and unlock one form that is tied to exclusive timeframes.

All Furfrou Trim forms and unlock requirements in Pokémon Go

Natural Form Furfrou’s base form that will be appearing in the wild globally

Matron Trim Available via Form Change globally

Dandy Trim Available via Form Change globally

Debutante Trim Available via Form Change for players in the Americas

Diamond Trim Available via Form Change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Star Trim Available via Form Change in the Asia-Pacific region

La Reine Trim Available via Form Change in France

Kabuki Trim Available via Form Change in Japan

Pharoh Trim Available via Form Change in Egypt

Heart Trim Only available via Form Change during select timeframes, such as the Valentine’s Day event



