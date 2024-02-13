Category:
How to complete the Pokémon Go Carnival of Love Collection Challenge

A catching carnival.
Quazkly walking through some water fountains.
Image via Niantic

Themed events are the backbone of Pokémon Go, and the Carnival of Love plays right into that with a focus on colorful Pokémon that dance or have a unique style that fits the vibe. You need to catch nearly all of them to complete a lovely new Collection Challenge. 

Of the nine boosted wild spawns, catch six Pokémon and then evolve three to finish the Collection Challenge. It will only be available from the event’s start on Feb. 13 to its end on Feb. 15 at 8pm local time. That is also the only chance you will have to complete the Carnival of Love Timed Research, which you need to pay for, so take advantage of the rewards both pieces of content provide—along with the event bonuses and featured content

Pokémon Go Carnival of Love Collection Challenge guide: All content and rewards

Oricorio in its four forms are placed atop a field of flowers.
The various forms of Oricorio will finally appear in their Shiny forms. Image via Niantic

To complete the Carnival of Love Collection Challenge, catch six Pokémon and evolve three at least once. This does not include any of the featured Pokémon with regional restrictions like Flabébé or Oricorio. 

  • Catch a Quaxly
    • Evolve a Quaxly into a Quaxwell
    • Evolve a Quaxwell into a Quaquaval
  • Catch a Snubbull
    • Evolve a Snubbull into a Granbull
  • Catch a Skitty
    • Evolve a Skitty into a Delcatty
  • Catch a Stufful
  • Catch a Luvdisc
  • Catch a Furfrou

Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and a Roserade encounter

As part of this event, Enamorus will appear in Elite Raids during specific times on Feb. 14. This is also the final event that is not part of, or tied into, Go Tour: Sinnoh—which will end the Timeless Travels season of content.

