All Pokémon Go Carnival of Love Research tasks and rewards

It is time to celebrate the Carnival of Love in Pokémon Go, which means certain flashy, and pink, Pokémon will be appearing more frequently. Pair that with new Timed Research and you have plenty of content to dance around—with a few limitations.

Running from Feb. 13 to 15 at 8pm local time, Pokémon like Oricorio, Luvdisc, Flabébé, and Quaxly will be appearing more, with Oricorio even getting its Shiny debuted if you are lucky enough to encounter one. That goes along with bonuses like Furfrou having access to its Heart Trim and an increased chance of getting Candy XL when walking with your Buddy Pokémon.

As part of this event, there is a new Collection Challenge, special bonuses, and even a new Elite Raid featuring the debut of the Legendary Enamorus in its Incarnate Forme.

But if you want to get the most out of the Carnival of Love, you also need to focus on the various research options available.

Pokémon Go Carnival of Love Paid Timed Research guide: All tasks and rewards

The various forms of Oricorio will finally appear in their Shiny forms. Image via Niantic

The only non-Field Research available during the Carnival of Love event proper is a paid, $1 Timed Research ticket themed around Spinda. This continues Niantic’s recent trend of putting paid research in almost every event this year.

Carnival of Love Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Make a Great Curveball Throw Spina (Heart Pattern) encounter

Make two Great Curveball Throws in a row Spina (Heart Pattern) encounter

Make three Great Curveball Throws in a row Spina (Heart Pattern) encounter

Make four Great Curveball Throws in a row Spina (Heart Pattern) encounter

Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row Spina (Heart Pattern) encounter



Total Rewards: Two Incense, 5,000 XP, and 2,500 Stardust

All Pokémon Go Carnival of Love Field Timed Research tasks and rewards

Research Task Potential Rewards Catch five Pokémon Snubbull encounterStufful encounter Catch 10 Pokémon Luvdisc encounterFurfrou encounterOne Sinnoh Stone Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row Spina (Heart Pattern) encounter Earn a Candy with your Buddy Roselia encounter Spin five PokéStops or Gyms Five Poké Balls Trade a Pokémon Clamperl encounter

This is the final Pokémon Go event before Go Tour: Sinnoh festivities run through the remainder of February, though Arceus won’t be attending. Don’t forget to clear out the rest of your Timeless Travels content before you lose access to it too.