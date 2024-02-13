Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Carnival of Love Research tasks and rewards

Get ready to spin for your fun.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 11:14 pm
Spinda spinning in some Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company

It is time to celebrate the Carnival of Love in Pokémon Go, which means certain flashy, and pink, Pokémon will be appearing more frequently. Pair that with new Timed Research and you have plenty of content to dance around—with a few limitations.

Running from Feb. 13 to 15 at 8pm local time, Pokémon like Oricorio, Luvdisc, Flabébé, and Quaxly will be appearing more, with Oricorio even getting its Shiny debuted if you are lucky enough to encounter one. That goes along with bonuses like Furfrou having access to its Heart Trim and an increased chance of getting Candy XL when walking with your Buddy Pokémon.

As part of this event, there is a new Collection Challenge, special bonuses, and even a new Elite Raid featuring the debut of the Legendary Enamorus in its Incarnate Forme.

But if you want to get the most out of the Carnival of Love, you also need to focus on the various research options available.

Pokémon Go Carnival of Love Paid Timed Research guide: All tasks and rewards

Oricorio in its four forms are placed atop a field of flowers.
The various forms of Oricorio will finally appear in their Shiny forms. Image via Niantic

The only non-Field Research available during the Carnival of Love event proper is a paid, $1 Timed Research ticket themed around Spinda. This continues Niantic’s recent trend of putting paid research in almost every event this year. 

Carnival of Love Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Make a Great Curveball Throw
    • Spina (Heart Pattern) encounter
  • Make two Great Curveball Throws in a row
    • Spina (Heart Pattern) encounter
  • Make three Great Curveball Throws in a row
    • Spina (Heart Pattern) encounter
  • Make four Great Curveball Throws in a row
    • Spina (Heart Pattern) encounter
  • Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row
    • Spina (Heart Pattern) encounter

Total Rewards: Two Incense, 5,000 XP, and 2,500 Stardust

All Pokémon Go Carnival of Love Field Timed Research tasks and rewards

Research TaskPotential Rewards
Catch five PokémonSnubbull encounterStufful encounter
Catch 10 PokémonLuvdisc encounterFurfrou encounterOne Sinnoh Stone
Make five Great Curveball Throws in a rowSpina (Heart Pattern) encounter
Earn a Candy with your BuddyRoselia encounter
Spin five PokéStops or GymsFive Poké Balls
Trade a PokémonClamperl encounter

This is the final Pokémon Go event before Go Tour: Sinnoh festivities run through the remainder of February, though Arceus won’t be attending. Don’t forget to clear out the rest of your Timeless Travels content before you lose access to it too.

Read Article Pokémon Go will give Arceus, Manaphy ‘dedicated space’ to debut outside of Go Tour: Sinnoh
Arceus appearing in BDSP.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go will give Arceus, Manaphy ‘dedicated space’ to debut outside of Go Tour: Sinnoh
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 12, 2024
Read Article All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
A Pokemon SV screenshot showing a player making a Surprise Trade, with Pokéballs crossing in the air.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 12, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Can you evolve Rowlet and Dartrix into Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go?
Hisuian Decidueye appearing in Pokemon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can you evolve Rowlet and Dartrix into Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Best raid counters and weaknesses for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go
How to beat Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best raid counters and weaknesses for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 10, 2024
Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.