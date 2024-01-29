Pokémon Go’s controversial Elite Raids return with the debut of Enamorus

February was already scheduled to be a busy month for Pokémon Go thanks to the Sinnoh-themed celebrations scheduled throughout. But now, players have a bit more to look forward to—if they have the time.

Niantic has released the full schedule of events in Pokémon Go for February 2024, with many of them, including February Community Day and the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed, having already been revealed in full. But a surprise is listed in the return of Elite Raids, this time welcoming the Legendary Pokémon Enamorus in its Incarnate Forme to the mobile title.

Incarnate Forme Enamorus first appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and joined the existing trio of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. Image via The Pokémon Company

There has not been an Elite Raid in Pokémon Go since the Regieleki rerun at the start of 2023. When Regieleki and Regidrago were added to the mobile title, it introduced the new Raid type to almost immediate dissatisfaction from fans. Not only are Elite Raids only held for one-hour intervals several times a day, but players are unable to use their Remote Raid Passes to join them, meaning the Pokémon that appear in Elite Raids will oftentimes elude a majority of the player base who are unable to partake in them.

The timing for nearly all of the Elite Raids thus far has also been problematic for a majority of players. Last year, Regieleki’s Elite Raid day was held on Easter Sunday, while this year, Enarmous’ Elite Raid day is on Valentine’s Day—both widely celebrated holidays where most people spend time with family and significant others. Though, thematically, having Enamorus in Elite Raids on this day makes sense due to the love it is known to bring, not having it available for more than one day will certainly increase its rarity—and the displeasure of the community.

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh will begin on Feb. 24. Image via Niantic

Outside of the return of Elite Raids, February will also feature a plethora of Legendary Pokémon from the Sinnoh region in five-star Raids and on Raid Days as we reach the start of Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh. Mega Raids will feature Mega Latios, Latias, Absol, and Garchomp, while Shadow Articuno joins the Shadow Raid lineup. Spotlight Hours will feature Dratini, Munna, and both Kantonian and Alolan Sandshrew with even more love expected to be celebrated during the Carnival of Love event on Feb. 13.

As of now, it is unclear if Enamorus will be appearing outside of Elite Raids, or if its Therian Forme will become available at any time in the future. Players can look forward to the ongoing celebrations of the Sinnoh region of the past and present leading up to the start of Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh on Feb. 24, featuring the debut of Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga.